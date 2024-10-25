Is Peach County back on track? Cairo might provide that answer

During that inaugural campaign, the Trojans finished the regular season 4-6 before a first-round four-overtime 48-46 loss to then-No. 4 Savannah Christian gave insight into Peach’s future. Savannah Christian had seemed formidable, and a struggling Peach County program took it to the limit.

That experience has paid off, but a strong Cairo program could put the comeback to the test Friday in Fort Valley.

The Trojans are 7-1 this season with a 49-39 loss to Class 4A No. 2 Perry in the second game of the season. This will be the first meeting between Peach and Cairo since 2011 and fifth overall. Cairo leads the series 3-2. Both teams are tied atop the Region 1 standings at 3-0.

Quarterback D.J. Hudson is a big piece of the puzzle for Peach. In the Trojans’ 45-14 victory against Bainbridge, he was 23-of-29 passing for 338 yards and three touchdowns. Ashton Barton (10 touchdown runs) and Zion Hudson (10 touchdown receptions) round out a balanced Peach County offense.

Cairo will have to find an answer for them.

Peach will have to find a way to stop Cairo’s rushing game, led by sophomores Bryian Duncan Jr., who has 142 carries for 1,614 yards and 20 touchdowns, and Jaylen Teall, who has eight touchdown runs. The Syrupmakers have only thrown two touchdown passes this season.

In Region 8 play, No. 3 Cherokee Bluff and No. 4 Jefferson are tied at 3-0 atop the standings on the eve of their first-ever meeting.

Cherokee Bluff is 8-0; Jefferson is 6-2 with losses against Class 4A No. 3 Marist 23-7 in the opener and 35-0 to Class 4A No. 2 North Oconee on Sept. 13.

Quality quarterback play highlights the matchup.

Cherokee Bluff has senior Brooks Brien, who is 106-of-173 passing for 1,750 yards and 18 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He has five rushing touchdowns. Jefferson features senior quarterback Gavin Markey, who is 57-of-97 passing for 1,016 yards and nine touchdowns and has rushed for eight touchdowns.

Cherokee Bluff’s senior K.T. Thompson has 40 receptions for 753 yards and 10 touchdowns to lead receivers. Jefferson has five players combining for nine touchdown receptions.

Class 3A Top-10 schedule

1. (1) Sandy Creek (8-0, 6-0) at Mary Persons (1-7. 1-5) in a Region 2 game.

2. (2) Peach County (7-1, 3-0) vs. No. 7 Cairo (6-2, 3-0) in a Region 1 game.

3. (4) Cherokee Bluff (8-0, 3-0) at No. 4 Jefferson (6-2, 3-0) in a Region 8 game.

4. (3) Jefferson (6-2, 3-0) vs. No. 3 Cherokee Bluff (8-0, 3-0) in a Region 8 game.

5. (5) Douglass (6-2, 4-0) at Mt. Zion-Jonesboro (4-4, 2-2) in a Region 5 game.

6. (6) LaGrange (7-2, 6-1) does not play.

7. (7) Cairo (6-2, 3-0) at No. 2 Peach County (7-1, 3-0) in a Region 1 game.

8. (8) Calhoun (5-3, 4-0) vs. Heritage-Catoosa (5-3, 3-1) in a Region 7 game.

9. (9) Oconee County (4-4) at Monroe Area (4-3, 1-2) in a Region 8 game.

10. (10) Westover (7-1, 2-1) at Dougherty (2-6, 0-3) in a Region 1 game.