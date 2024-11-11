How the top-10 Georgia high school football teams fared in a light Week 13

2. (2) Buford (9-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. East Coweta (4-6)

3. (3) North Gwinnett (10-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Denmark (4-6)

4. (4) Douglas County (8-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Mill Creek (7-3)

5. (5) Collins Hill (9-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Westlake (5-5)

6. (6) Grayson (9-1)

Last week: Beat Newton 43-13. Travis Burgess was 11-of-15 passing for 165 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 92 yards on six carries. The game decided the Region 4 championship. It was Grayson’s ninth title in 11 seasons. Grayson lost to Newton last season. Newton’s Zion Johnson scored on runs of 78 and 85 runs in this game. Next: Friday vs. Pebblebrook (6-4)

7. (7) North Cobb (10-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Camden County (7-3)

8. (8) Colquitt County (7-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Wheeler (2-8)

9. (9) Lowndes (9-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. North Paulding (6-4)

10. (10) Mill Creek (7-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Douglas County (8-2)

Class 5A

1. (1) Milton (10-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Woodstock (7-3)

2. (2) Lee County (10-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Habersham Central (4-6)

3. (3) Thomas County Central (9-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Winder-Barrow (5-4)

4. (4) Hughes (9-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Dunwoody (4-6)

5. (5) Roswell (8-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. River Ridge (7-3)

6. (6) Gainesville (7-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Sequoyah (9-1)

7. (7) Coffee (8-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Jackson County (8-2)

8. (8) Brunswick (9-1)

Last week: Beat Bradwell Institute 43-12. Grant Moore was 9-of-14 passing for 240 yards. William Heck rushed for 115 yards. Nigel Gardner ran for 100. Heze Kent had five receptions for 91 yards and 26 rushing yards. Next: Friday vs. Villa Rica (5-5)

9. (9) Rome (7-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Glynn Academy (6-4)

10. (10) Woodward Academy (7-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Lovejoy (5-5)

Class 4A

1. (1) Marist (10-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Warner Robins (7-3)

2. (2) Cartersville (10-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Westminster (5-5)

3. (3) North Oconee (10-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Eagle’s Landing (5-5)

4. (4) Blessed Trinity (8-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Cass (6-4)

5. (5) Eastside (9-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Hampton (8-2)

6. (6) Cedartown (9-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Cambridge (8-2)

7. (8) Perry (7-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. St. Pius (7-3)

8. (9) Benedictine (5-4)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Southwest DeKalb (7-3)

9. (10) Warner Robins (7-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Marist (10-0)

10. (NR) Creekside (7-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Harris County (7-3)

Out: No. 7 Ware County (5-5)

Class 3A

1. (1) Peach County (9-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Chestatee (5-5)

2. (2) Sandy Creek (9-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Adairsville (6-4)

3. (3) Jefferson (7-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Monroe (3-7)

4. (4) Oconee County (6-4)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Westside-Augusta (8-2)

5. (5) Cherokee Bluff (9-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Monroe Area (5-4)

6. (6) Westover (9-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Luella (5-5)

7. (7) Calhoun (7-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Spalding (5-5)

8. (8) Stephenson (7-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Whitewater (5-5)

9. (9) Douglass (7-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Cairo (6-4)

10. (10) Cairo (6-4)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Douglass (7-3)

Class 2A

1. (3) Carver-Columbus (9-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Therrell (3-7)

2. (4) Callaway (8-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Miller Grove (5-5)

3. (6) Burke County (9-1)

Last week: Beat Thomson 47-35. Amerre Williams rushed for 173 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries and caught three passes for 90 yards. Sean Vandiver was 5-of-5 passing for 122 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. The game was for the championship of Region 4 and earned Burke County its first title since 2019. Next: Friday vs. Cook (3-7)

4. (1) Appling County (7-3)

Last week: Lost to Fitzgerald 21-16. Appling County scored 16 points in the fourth quarter after trailing 21-0 in a non-region game. The teams tied in total yards 262-262, according to Fitzgerald’s book. Appling had two turnovers to Fitzgerald’s none. Next: Friday vs. Crisp County (3-7)

5. (2) Pierce County (9-1)

Last week: Beat Vidalia 41-0. Caden McGatha rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries and was 4-for-5 passing for 74 yards and three touchdowns. Pierce County led 332-52 in total yards. Next: Friday vs. Jackson (4-6)

6. (7) Hapeville Charter (7-3)

Last week: Beat Carver-Atlanta 15-12. Zion Crawford threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to Jah’nai Weaver on third-and-11 for a 15-12 lead with 5:32 left. Crawford forced a fumble that ended a later threat after Carver had a first down at the Hapeville 37-yard line and then broke up a fourth-down pass at midfield to clinch the victory. Crawford passed for 119 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 39 yards. The game decided the Region 5 championship. Next: Friday vs. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (4-6)

7. (5) Morgan County (9-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. East Jackson (4-6)

8. (8) Rockmart (8-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Redan (3-7)

9. (9) Carver-Atlanta (7-3)

Last week: Lost to Hapeville Charter 15-12. Carver didn’t get past Hapeville’s 35-yard line on its final two drives after going down 15-12 midway in the fourth quarter. Terrious Favors returned a kickoff 71 yards for a touchdown. Carver was limited to 159 yards. Nas Scott rushed for 80 yards on five carries. Next: Friday vs. Shaw (5-5)

10. (10) Thomson (7-3)

Last week: Lost to Burke County 47-35. Anthony Jeffery rushed for 179 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries. The loss made Thomson the runner-up in Region 4. Next: Friday vs. Pike County (5-5)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Toombs County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Swainsboro 44-8. Toombs County led 37-0 at halftime. T.J. Stanley was 13-of-19 passing for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Justin Powell rushed for 77 yards and three touchdowns on five carries. Toombs enters the playoffs No. 1 for the first time. Next: Friday vs. Southwest (4-6)

2. (2) Dublin (10-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Gordon Central (4-6)

3. (3) Fannin County (10-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Vidalia (3-7)

4. (4) Thomasville (8-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Bacon County (4-6)

5. (5) Northeast (8-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Swainsboro (3-7)

6. (6) Worth County (7-3)

Last week: Beat Brantley County 49-0. Kaden Chester rushed for 115 yards and four touchdowns on eight carries. Lyndon Worthy was 10-of-13 passing for 200 yards and three touchdowns. D’ontae Fulton had three receptions for 103 yards. Worth County clinched its first region title since 1989. Next: Friday vs. Coosa (4-6)

7. (7) Commerce (7-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Bremen (6-4)

8. (8) Heard County (8-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. McNair (4-6)

9. (10) Fitzgerald (7-3)

Last week: Beat Appling County 21-16. Fitzgerald went 70 yards on 12 plays for a touchdown on the opening drive and led 21-0 at halftime. Victor Copeland rushed for 101 yards on 16 carries. Next: Friday vs. Rabun County (6-4)

10. (9) Dodge County (8-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Chattooga (6-4)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Manchester (7-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Saturday vs. Marion County (5-5)

2. (2) Bowdon (8-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Saturday vs. Taylor County (7-3)

3. (3) Irwin County (9-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Saturday at Greene County (8-2)

4. (4) Brooks County (6-4)

Last week: Off. Next: Saturday vs. Washington-Wilkes (4-6)

5. (5) Clinch County (9-1)

Last week: Beat Charlton County 51-37. Clinch County won a game of 831 total yards and more than 305 penalty yards, according to the Clinch County News. Aaron Bryant rushed for 141 yards and four touchdowns and was 7-of-9 passing for 227 yards and two touchdowns. Kamarrion Johnson had five receptions for 185 yards and a touchdown. Xavion Johnson rushed for 97 yards. Clinch leads the series with Charlton County 32-31-1. Next: Saturday vs. Warren County (6-4)

6. (6) Lincoln County (9-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Saturday vs. Charlton County (5-5)

7. (7) Trion (8-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Saturday at Schley County (6-4)

8. (8) Greene County (8-2)

Last week: Beat Warren County 28-14. In a game that decided second place in Region 8, Greene County trailed 14-7 entering the fourth quarter and scored three unanswered touchdowns. Landon Garretson threw a 35-yard TD pass to Steve Miller for a 21-14 lead with six minutes left. Ivan Porter intercepted two passes and returned one for Greene’s first touchdown. Next: Saturday vs. Irwin County (9-1)

9. (9) Metter (9-1)

Last week: Beat Emanuel County Institute 28-10. Michael Ricks rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries and was 7-of-17 passing for 208 yards and a touchdown. Next: Saturday vs. Hawkinsville (7-3)

10. (10) Jenkins County (8-2)

Last week: Beat Screven County 34-7. James Allen and Tyler Williams returned interceptions for touchdowns. Justin Wright was 4-of-5 passing for 77 yards and rushed for 68 yards. Next: Saturday vs. Wheeler County (7-3)

Class 3A-A private

1. (1) Savannah Christian (9-0)

Last week: Off. Next: First-round playoff bye

2. (2) Prince Avenue Christian (7-3)

Last week: Off. Next: First-round playoff bye

3. (3) Hebron Christian (8-2)

Last week: Off. Next: First-round playoff bye

4. (4) Athens Academy (10-0)

Last week: Off. Next: First-round playoff bye

5. (5) Fellowship Christian (8-2)

Last week: Off. Next: First-round playoff bye

6. (6) Calvary Day (9-1)

Last week: Beat Long County 41-7. James Mobley was 19-of-24 passing for 211 yards and two touchdowns. Edward Coleman had eight receptions for 115 yards. Buddy Curry returned a fumble for a touchdown. Next: First-round playoff bye.

7. (7) North Cobb Christian (9-1)

Last week: Off. Next: First-round playoff bye

8. (8) Lovett (8-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Trinity Christian (2-8)

9. (9) Wesleyan (8-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Mount Pisgah Christian (2-8)

10. (10) Christian Heritage (8-2)

Last week: Off. Next: First-round playoff bye

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.