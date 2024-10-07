How the new top-10 Georgia high school football teams fared in Week 8

2. (2) Buford (5-1)

Last week: Beat Collins Hill 34-7. Buford trailed 7-3 at halftime, and the game turned on Micah Johnson’s interception in Collins Hill territory. It led to Justin Baker’s 19-yard run and a 14-7 lead. Baker rushed for 113 yards. Tyrique Green rushed for 117 and intercepted a pass. Buford held Collins Hill to minus-38 yards rushing. Next: Thursday vs. Dacula (2-4)

3. (3) North Gwinnett (6-0)

Last week: Beat Peachtree Ridge 44-22. Tommy Lafayette rushed for 171 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries. Jake Godfree returned an interception 64 yards for a touchdown. Connor Maxwell had three tackles for losses and two sacks. Next: Wednesday at Berkmar (1-5)

4. (9) Valdosta (6-0)

Last week: Beat Camden County 56-37. Valdosta led 42-14 at halftime and put up 587 total yards. Todd Robinson was 21-of-27 passing for 268 yards and rushed for 132 yards and four touchdowns. Marquis Fennell rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries and had eight receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown. Prince Jean had six receptions for 90 yards. Valdosta has its highest ranking in the highest classification since 2014. Next: Friday vs. Colquitt County (4-2)

5. (5) Douglas County (6-1)

Last week: Beat East Coweta 42-17. Zamarcus Lindley rushed for 192 yards, and Rah’Keith Kelly and D.J. Bordeaux ran for 100 apiece. Bourdeaux was 14-of-23 passing for 285 yards and two touchdowns. James Johnson had two receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Westlake (3-4)

6. (8) Mill Creek (6-1)

Last week: Beat Dacula 54-24. Mill Creek led 47-17 at halftime. Shane Throgmartin was 8-of-14 passing for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Daniel Smith rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Devin Ancrum had three tackles for losses. Dacula scored touchdowns on a 72-yard pass and an 82-yard kickoff return. Next: Friday at Collins Hill (6-1)

7. (6) Collins Hill (6-1)

Last week: Lost to Buford 34-7. Alijah Patillo scored on a 76-yard pass in the first quarter., and Makyree Cross was 11-of-15 passing for 174 yards, but Collins Hill was held to negative yards rushing. Collins Hill led 7-3 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Mill Creek (6-1)

8. (7) Grayson (4-1)

Last week: Game with Heritage of Conyers postponed until Wednesday. Next: Wednesday vs. Heritage-Conyers (2-2)

9. (10) North Cobb (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Marietta (1-6)

10. (NR) Colquitt County (4-2)

Last week: Beat Lowndes 38-35. Brett Fitzgerald kicked a 43-yard field goal on the final play of a game that was tied six times from 0-0 to 35-35. Jae Lamar rushed for 182 yards on 13 carries and caught a 77-yard pass. Day’Shawn Brown rushed for 131 on 26. Cohen Lawson was 6-of-15 passing for 143 yards. Next: Friday at Valdosta (6-0)

Out: No. 4 Camden County (5-1)

Class 5A

1. (1) Milton (7-0)

Last week: Beat Lanier 49-7. Luke Nickel was 17-of-19 passing for 218 yards and four touchdowns. C.J. Wiley had five receptions for 91 yard and a touchdown. T.J. Lester rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Ty Redmond returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Gainesville (6-1)

2. (2) Lee County (6-0)

Last week: Off. Game with Coffee was postponed until Friday. Next: Friday vs. Coffee (6-0)

3. (3) Coffee (6-0)

Last week: Game with Lee County was postponed until Friday. Next: Friday at Lee County (6-0)

4. (4) Thomas County Central (6-1)

Last week: Beat Veterans 61-10. Jaylen Johnson was 17-of-28 passing for 407 yards and five touchdowns and scored a touchdown. Deuce Lawrence rushed for 76 yards and caught three passes for 97 yards, including a 70-yard TD. Gary Pringle had four receptions for 109 yards. Thomas Central had 580 total yards. Next: Oct. 18 at Northside-Warner Robins (2-5)

5. (5) Hughes (5-1)

Last week: Beat McIntosh 49-0. Qwantavius Wiggins rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns on four carries, one a 90-yarder. Carsyn Baker rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Christian Langford was 8-of-15 passing for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Kijohn Braxton returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Newnan (5-1)

6. (6) Gainesville (6-1)

Last week: Beat Seckinger 41-0. Kharim Hughley was 9-of-15 passing for 199 yards and five touchdowns, two to Jeremiah Ware. Carmelo Byrd rushed for 73 yards on four carries and caught a 30-yard TD pass. Next: Friday vs. Milton (7-0)

7. (7) Roswell (5-1)

Last week: Beat Johns Creek 45-0. Trey Smith was 12-of-17 passing for 233 yards and four touchdowns, two to Ethan Garcia. Kaden Perry rushed for 137 yards on 11 carries. Next: Friday at Chattahoochee (4-2)

8. (8) Houston County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Northside-Warner Robins 63-22. A.J. Hill was 23-of-41 passing for 489 yards and eight touchdowns, three each to M.J. Mathis (nine receptions, 204 yards) and Isaiah Mitchell (six receptions, 185 yards). Kavon Conciauro had the other two TD receptions. Next: Oct. 18 at Coffee (6-0)

9. (9) Brunswick (5-1)

Last week: Game with Bradwell Institute was postponed until Nov. 8. Next: Friday vs. Statesboro (2-3)

10. (10) Rome (3-2)

Last week: Beat Villa Rica 28-13. Rome trailed 13-7 in the first half and allowed 354 yards but forced three turnovers and outscored Villa Rica 21-0 from there. Backup QB Braxton Anderson was 9-of-13 passing for 227 yards and two touchdowns. Chance Arthur rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Tinerious Stallings had five receptions for 127 yards. Next: Friday vs. Lithia Springs (1-6)

Class 4A

1. (1) Marist (6-0)

Last week: Beat North Springs 48-0. Marist led 35-0 at halftime, scoring on three drives that started in North Springs territory and another on Noah Gerrick’s 24-yard fumble return. Marist led 320-52 in total yards using 13 ball carriers, none with more than five attempts. Next: Friday at St. Pius (6-1)

2. (3) Benedictine (3-2)

Last week: Beat Warner Robins 35-21. Stephen Cannon was 11-of-14 passing for 207 yards and three touchdowns, one a 70-yarder to Stanley Smart that gave Benedictine a 28-7 lead early in the third quarter. Warner Robins never got back in the game. Next: Friday at Ware Co. (2-3)

3. (2) Cartersville (7-0)

Last week: Beat Cass 38-7. Nate Russell was 14-of-19 passing for 233 yards and four touchdowns. Jamauri Brice had six receptions for 105 yards. Their 67-yard hookup gave Cartersville a 21-7 lead early in the third quarter after a tight first half. Kaden Baldwin returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Allatoona (4-3)

4. (4) Blessed Trinity (5-1)

Last week: Beat Kell 31-21. Brooks Goodman was 5-of-11 passing for 131 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 51 yards. Ryder Register returned an interception for a touchdown. Ahmontae Pitts was held to 38 yards rushing but scored on a 62-yard pass. Blessed Trinity trailed 278-215 in total yards. Next: Oct. 18 vs. Westminster (3-4)

5. (5) North Oconee (7-0)

Last week: Beat Madison County 56-13. Madison County was within 21-13 at halftime, but North Oconee scored four third-quarter touchdowns. Harrison Faulkner was 10-of-12 passing for 286 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Dallas Dickerson had two receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown. Landon Roldan had three receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Eastside (7-0)

6. (7) Cedartown (7-0)

Last week: Beat Hiram 56-20. Cedartown rushed for 397 yards on 32 carries and was 6-of-7 passing for 100 yards and three touchdowns with QB Isaiah Johnson. Michael Gibbons was the rushing leader with 79 yards. Next: Friday at Dalton (0-7)

7. (8) Eastside (7-0)

Last week: Beat Walnut Grove 41-7. Eastside led 41-0 at halftime. Elijah Davis and Marion Eubanks returned interceptions for touchdowns. Payton Shaw was 7-of-10 passing for 135 yards in limited action. Next: Friday at North Oconee (7-0)

8. (6) Warner Robins (5-2)

Last week: Lost to Benedictine 35-21. Skyler Williams threw a 35-yard TD pass to Rasean Dinkins to get Warner Robins within 21-7 with 30 seconds left in the first half, but the Demons got no closer. Williams’ 34-yard run and Kelsey Perkins’ 32-yard run in the second half also got Warner Robins within 14. Next: Oct. 18 at New Hampstead (2-4)

9. (NR) Starr’s Mill (7-0)

Last week: Beat Central-Carrollton 38-35. Logan Inagawa threw a 29-yard TD pass to Lincoln DeLaere for a 38-28 lead with 4:13 left, and Starr’s Mill stayed ahead when Central missed a 42-yard field goal with two seconds left. Inagawa rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns and was 8-of-10 passing for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Jeremiah Potter rushed for 91 yards, and Blake Turner ran for 75. Starr’s Mill led 487-362 in total yards. Next: Friday at Harris County (6-1)

10. (9) Cambridge (7-0)

Last week: Beat Westminster 42-36. Weston Taylor was 16-of-24 passing for 328 yards and four touchdowns, three to Hudson Cocchiara, the last one a 68-yarder that gave Cambridge a 42-29 fourth-quarter lead. Cocchiara had four receptions for 125 yards. Craig Dandridge had six receptions for 141 yards. Tyler Blalock rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Centennial (5-1)

Out: No. 10 Ola (5-1)

Class 3A

1. (1) Sandy Creek (6-0)

Last week: Beat Spalding 39-18. Amari Latimer rushed for 168 yards on 12 carries. Caleb Hill was 15-of-20 passing for 176 yards and five touchdowns, two to Dalen Penson, who had five receptions for 91 yards and 130 all-purpose yards. Next: Friday at Fayette County (1-5)

2. (2) Peach County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Dougherty 49-14. D.J. Hudson was 17-of-26 passing for 155 yards and three touchdowns, two to brother Zion Hudson, who had five receptions for 75 yards. D.J. Hudson also rushed for 83 yards. E’Darrius Evans rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Next: Oct. 18 at Bainbridge (0-6)

3. (3) Jefferson (5-2)

Last week: Beat Monroe Area 38-14. Gavin Markey rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and was 6-of-12 passing for 131 yards and two TDs. Talan Childress had four receptions for 103 yards. Monroe Area was within 24-14 in the fourth quarter before Jefferson touchdowns from Dallas Russell (12 yards) and Markey (65 yards). Next: Friday vs. East Hall (3-4)

4. (4) Cherokee Bluff (6-0)

Last week: Beat West Hall 41-14. Brooks Brien was 17-of-25 passing for 288 yards and two touchdowns, both to K.T. Thompson, who had six catches for 134 yards. Brien and Thompson also scored rushing touchdowns. Malcolm Millsap had four receptions for 94 yards. Jackson Pirkle rushed for 94 yards on 13 carries. Garrett Hyder kicked two 36-yard field goals. Next: Friday vs. Monroe Area (4-2)

5. (5) Douglass (4-2)

Last week: Beat Riverdale 57-0. Khalil Curtis and Caleb Roberson returned interceptions for touchdowns. Antoine Watkins rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. John Wilson was 5-of-6 passing for 64 yards and two touchdowns and scored a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Luella (3-3)

6. (6) LaGrange (5-2)

Last week: Beat Whitewater 42-14. Malachi Render-Fannin rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns and caught a 61-yard TD pass. WR Denorayon Reid threw a 55-yard TD pass. Spencer Stroud had two sacks and forced a fumble that he recovered. Next: Thursday vs. Mary Persons (1-5)

7. (7) Cairo (3-2)

Last week: Beat Leon, Fla. 35-7. Bryian Duncan rushed for 215 yards on 17 carries. Cairo led 35-0 at halftime. Next: Today completion of game vs. Bainbridge (0-6) suspended on Sept. 25, Friday vs. Monroe (2-4)

8. (8) Calhoun (3-3)

Last week: Beat Ridgeland 41-7. Calhoun led 35-0 at halftime. Top performers were Justin Beasley (seven receptions, 113 yards, one touchdown) and Sager Quinn (five tackles for losses, one fumble recovery). Next: Friday vs. Northwest Whitfield (6-1)

9. (9) Oconee County (3-3)

Last week: Beat East Hall 56-7. Caiden Wood rushed for 181 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries. Titus Watkins was 10-of-18 passing for 203 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. West Hall (4-3)

10. (NR) Harlem (4-0)

Last week: Game with Hephzibah postponed indefinitely. Next: Friday vs. Aquinas (2-2)

Out: No. 10 Whitewater (3-3)

Class 2A

1. (1) Pierce County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Cook 42-7. Caden McGatha was 17-of-25 passing for 273 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Nigel Brown had six receptions for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Pierce County held Cook to 90 total yards. Next: Oct. 18 at Crisp County (1-5)

2. (2) Morgan County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Rutland 55-12. Davis Strickland, Class 2A’s leading passer, was 12-of-16 passing for 195 yards and two touchdowns, one apiece to Jaylen Elder (four receptions, 68 yards) and Ty Tillery (five receptions, 77 yards). Christian Monfort and Jasper Cason combined for 133 rushing yards with two touchdowns apiece. Next: Oct. 18 vs. Jackson (4-3)

3. (3) Carver-Columbus (6-1)

Last week: Beat Shaw 40-7. Jakobe Caslin rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Braylon Jakes had two TD receptions covering 47 yards. Tristian Givens had three sacks. Carver held Shaw to minus-21 rushing yards. Next: Oct. 17 vs. Sumter County (7-0)

4. (4) Burke County (4-1)

Last week: Game with Thomson postponed indefinitely. Next: Friday at Josey (0-5)

5. (6) Callaway (4-2)

Last week: Beat Westside-Macon 34-14. Blake Harrington was 5-of-7 passing for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Callaway had 214 yards on 26 plays. Jerimiah Dunn intercepted two passes and returned one 90 yards for a touchdown. Xae Anderson blocked a punt and returned it for a score. Next: Friday at Rutland (0-7)

6. (7) Rockmart (4-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. North Cobb Christian (6-0)

7. (8) Appling County (3-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Crisp County (1-5)

8. (9) Sumter County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Spencer 21-20. A.J. Kearse’s two-point conversion run after Demontae Reeves’ short TD run gave Sumter County the lead with about 2:15 left. Sumter County forced a turnover at the Spencer 37 to clinch the victory. Reeves caught 54-yard pass to set up the winning touchdown. Quay McKenzie had two sacks. Sumter County’s defense had three fourth-down takeaways. Next: Oct. 17 vs. Carver-Columbus (6-1)

9. (5) Stephens County (4-3)

Last week: Lost to Prince Avenue Christian 49-7. Stephens County was down 42-7 in the first half. Javin Gordon was held to 53 yards on 11 carries. Next: Oct. 18 at Hebron Christian (6-1)

10. (10) Ringgold (5-2)

Last week: Beat Union County 31-0. Ringgold allowed 84 total yards and six first downs and forced four turnovers. Cole Runion intercepted his eighth pass of the season. Jeremaih Frost rushed for 63 yards on 16 carries. Next: Friday at North Murray (4-2)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Toombs County (5-0)

Last week: Game with Swainsboro postponed until Nov. 8. Next: Oct. 18 at Savannah Country Day (2-4)

2. (2) Dublin (6-0)

Last week: Beat ACE Charter 48-3. Dublin led 35-3 at halftime. Willie Batts had 93 of Dublin’s 268 rushing yards. Micah O’Neal was 3-of-3 passing for 55 yards and scored on three short runs. Next: Friday vs. Northeast (5-1)

3. (5) Fitzgerald (4-1)

Last week: Beat Brantley County 46-14. Victor Copeland rushed for 171 yards on nine carries. He opened the scoring with a 47-yard run and finished it with a 74-yarder. He scored on a 25-yard run for a 29-14 lead. Fitzgerald led 406-190 in total yards. Next: Friday vs. Thomasville (5-2)

4. (4) Fannin County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Chattooga 35-7. Carson Callihan rushed for 226 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries. Lawson Sullivan rushed for 110 yards on 10 carries and passed for 143 yards and two touchdowns, both to Braden Taylor, for 48 and 52 yards. Next: Oct. 18 vs. Armuchee (3-4)

5. (6) Dodge County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Washington County 35-24. Jerimiah Burns had 310 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns on just six touches – kickoff return touchdowns of 90 and 91 yards, an interception return of 60 yards and a 69-yard reception that set up the game-winning score. Washington County led 24-21 entering the fourth quarter. Burns’ 69-yard reception set up the go-ahead score, and his interception return put the game on ice. Next: Oct. 18 vs. Jefferson County (0-5)

6. (7) Northeast (5-1)

Last week: Beat Bleckley County 33-30. Nick Woodford scored on a 21-yard run early in the fourth quarter for the lead, and Bleckley County missed a 42-yard field goal with about 1:18 left. Woodford rushed for 218 yards and three touchdowns and caught a 40-yard TD pass. Kortnei Williams intercepted his eighth pass of the season. Northeast trailed 23-12 at halftime. Next: Friday at Dublin (6-0)

7. (3) Thomasville (5-2)

Last week: Lost to Worth County 28-27. Thomasville lost on a 25-yard field goal on the final play. Thomasville led 27-19 after Lavonte Cole’s 10-yard run early in the fourth quarter. It was set up by Rex Schofill’s blocked punt. Cam Hill was 15-of-23 passing for 131 yards. Next: Friday at Fitzgerald (4-1)

8. (NR) Worth County (3-3)

Last week: Beat Thomasville 28-27. Freshman kicker Brody Hancock made a 25-yard field goal on the final play. Lyndon Worthy was 21-of-25 passing for 270 yards and two touchdowns. D’ontae Fulton had eight receptions for 130 yards. Kaden Chester rushed for 89 yards. Worth County led in total yards 390-290. Next: Friday vs. Berrien (0-5)

9. (10) Commerce (4-3)

Last week: Beat Rabun County 42-38. Commerce rushed for 492 yards and ran out the final six-plus minutes of the game after Rabun County got within 42-38. Tysean Wiggins rushed for 268 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries. Jaiden Daniels ran for 217 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Next: Oct. 18 at Oglethorpe County (0-6)

10. (8) Rabun County (5-2)

Last week: Lost to Commerce 42-38. Reid Giles rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, caught four passes for 61 yards and a touchdown and returned a kickoff 86 yards for a score. He had 379 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns. His 48-yard run got Rabun County within 42-38 midway in the fourth quarter, but Rabun County never got the ball back. Ty Truelove, back from injury, was 8-of-11 passing for 108 yards. Next: Friday vs. Oglethorpe County (0-6)

Out: No. 9 Lamar County (5-1)

Class A Division II

1. (2) Irwin County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Turner County 42-30. Irwin County rushed for 310 yards and six touchdowns and did not complete a pass. Shane Marshall rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. Jason Jackson rushed for 106 on 10. Next: Friday vs. Charlton County (4-2)

2. (4) Manchester (5-1)

Last week: Beat Bowdon 28-20. Darius Favors rushed for 140 yards, and Qua Cooper ran for 139. Cooper, also a safety, had 11 tackles and forced a fumble. Kaleb Gay had 10 tackles and three tackles for losses. Manchester lost a fumble on the opening kickoff and trailed 7-0 but later led 28-13 and held on. Next: Oct. 25 at Mount Zion-Carroll (3-5)

3. (3) Brooks County (3-3)

Last week: Game with Lanier County postponed until Oct. 18. Next: Friday at Clinch County (5-0)

4. (5) Clinch County (5-0)

Last week: Game with Charlton County postponed until Nov. 8. Next: Friday vs. Brooks County (3-3)

5. (1) Bowdon (5-2)

Last week: Lost to Manchester 28-20. Bowdon got within 28-20 in the fourth quarter, but the Red Devils’ final possession ended on downs at the Manchester 45. Charles Maxell was 9-of-15 passing for 109 yards. Kaiden Prothro had five receptions for 99 yards. Nate Bhony rushed for 85 yards on 15 carries. Next: Friday at Mount Zion-Carroll (3-5)

6. (6) Greene County (5-1)

Last week: Game with Warren County postponed until Nov. 8. Next: Oct. 18 at Washington-Wilkes (3-3)

7. (7) Lincoln County (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Washington-Wilkes (3-3)

8. (8) Trion (7-1)

Last week: Beat Mount Zion-Carroll 44-0. Trion led 44-0 at halftime. Kade Smith was 9-of-18 passing for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Lane Harris rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Ethan Willingham had four receptions for 91 yards. Logan Stokes had 64 yards from scrimmage on six touches. Next: Oct. 18 vs. Greenville (3-2)

9. (9) Metter (3-1)

Last week: Game with Claxton postponed until today. Next: Today vs. Claxton (0-6), Friday vs. Screven County (2-3)

10. (10) Jenkins County (5-1)

Last week: Beat McIntosh County Academy 37-19. Kendrick Thomas rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries, and Jenkins County rushed for 309 yards as a team and attempted just two passes. Tumani Chandler had four tackles for losses. Jenkins County held MCA to 139 total yards. Next: Oct. 18 vs. Bryan County (4-3)

Class 3A-A private

1. (1) Savannah Christian (6-0)

Last week: Beat Savannah Country Day 38-7. Zo Smalls rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Blaise Thomas was 8-of-12 passing for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Kenry Wall had 154 all-purpose yards. Elijah Griffin had four tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Vidalia (3-2)

2. (2) Hebron Christian (6-1)

Last week: Beat Hart County 45-0. Devon Caldwell rushed for 200 yards and four touchdowns. Hebron held Hart County to 99 total yards. Carrington Coombs and Sichan John had three tackles for losses apiece. Next: Oct 18 vs. Stephens County (4-3)

3. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (4-3)

Last week: Beat Stephens County 49-7. Prince Avenue forced a fumble on the first play from scrimmage, Drew Bobo scored the first of his four touchdowns four plays later, and the Wolverines led 42-7 at halftime. Bobo rushed for 48 yards on 10 carries and was 10-of-14 passing for 156 yards and a touchdown. Andrew Beard rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown and had six receptions for 97 yards. Brice Williamson caught two TD passes. Next: Oct. 18 vs. Franklin County (3-4)

4. (4) Athens Academy (7-0)

Last week: Beat Banks County 41-6. Keyon Standifer had two receptions for 121 yards and returned a punt 77 yards for a score on his only three touches. He also had five tackles. K.J. Whitehead had 19 tackles and scored on a 75-yard pass. Hampton Johnson was 4-of-7 passing for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Providence Christian (1-5)

5. (5) Lovett (7-0)

Last week: Beat Therrell 17-6. Kalil Townes rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Lovett was outgained 232-184 but held Therrell to 4-of-16 passing for 32 yards and three interceptions. Next: Oct. 18 at Hapeville Charter (1-4)

6. (6) Fellowship Christian (5-2)

Last week: Beat St. Francis by forfeit. Next: Friday vs. Mount Pisgah Christian (0-7)

7. (7) Calvary Day (4-1)

Last week: Game with Long County postponed until Nov. 8. Next: Friday vs. Islands (0-5)

8. (8) North Cobb Christian (6-0)

Last week: Beat Murray County 49-6. Teddy Jarrard was 8-of-8 passing for 152 yards and three touchdowns. North Cobb Christian ran just 21 plays and put up 336 yards. Next: Friday at Rockmart (4-2)

9. (9) Wesleyan (6-1)

Last week: Beat Mount Vernon 42-23. Ben Brown rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns and was 12-of-19 passing for 165 yards with touchdowns to Carter Hayes and Wes Vail. William Wright had 10 tackles. Next: Friday at King’s Ridge Christian (6-1)

10. (10) Greater Atlanta Christian (3-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at North Hall (4-2)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.