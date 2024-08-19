How the new top-10 Georgia high school football teams fared in Week 1

2. (2) Carrollton (1-0)

Last week: Beat Woodward Academy 24-14. Julian Lewis was 9-of-15 passing for 126 yards and three touchdowns, two to Peyton Zachary in the first quarter and the third to Ryan Mosley in the second for a 21-7 lead. Messiah Satterwhite rushed for 103 yards on eight carries. Jacob Ricks had three tackles for losses and two of Carrollton’s five sacks as the Trojans allowed just 145 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Columbia (0-1)

3. (4) Douglas County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Cedar Grove 42-7. D.J. Bordeaux was 12-of-23 passing for 142 yards and three touchdowns, two to Rah’Keith Kelly, who also scored on a 23-yard run. Cedar Grove scored with 24 seconds left to avoid being shut out for the first time since 2014. Next: Friday vs. Jonesboro (1-0)

4. (5) Colquitt County (1-0)

Last week: Beat West, Utah 45-28. Jah’Boris Fuller returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, and Colquitt County led 24-0 after the first play of the second quarter, which was Brett Fitzgerald’s 48-yard field goal. Freshman QB Cohen Lawson was 8-of-10 passing for 133 yards and a touchdown and scored a touchdown. Jae Lamar had 105 yards from scrimmage and scored three touchdowns. Day’Shawn Brown rushed for 111 yards. Next: Friday vs. Monroe (0-1)

5. (6) Walton (1-0)

Last week: Beat Brookwood 30-21. Kaeden Gilstrap was 8-of-19 passing for 142 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards on nine carries. Brookwood led in total yards 334-268 but had three scoreless drives inside Walton’s 25-yard line while Walton scored on its first four drives into Brookwood territory, the last one a 10-play, 85-yard drive for the final margin late in the third quarter. Next: Friday vs. Lambert (0-1)

6. (7) Mill Creek (1-0)

Last week: Beat Lambert 56-26. LB Connor Faber returned a Lambert fumble for a touchdown 10 seconds into the game, and Mill Creek led 20-0 after four minutes. Lambert got within 20-12 in the first half, but the Hawks scored the next 22 points. Daniel Smith rushed for 199 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Shane Throgmartin passed for 171 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Norcross (1-0)

7. (NR) North Gwinnett (1-0)

Last week: Beat McEachern 39-17. McEachern was within 25-17 in the fourth quarter, but Ryan Hall’s 62-yard TD pass to Erik Ronning and Jalen Gist’s 18-yard fumble return 10 seconds later, prompted by a Braxton Kyle sack, put the game away. Hall, a Georgia Power 100 QB and Georgia Tech baseball commit, was 8-of-16 passing for 127 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 69 yards on 12 carries. Two TD passes went to Nick Bookman. Next: Aug. 30 at Colquitt County (1-0)

8. (8) Camden County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Brunswick 51-41. Parks Riendeau was 11-of-19 passing for 185 yards and three touchdowns, and Jordan Hardy rushed for 82 yards on 18 carries. Camden County led 30-14 at halftime and never let Brunswick within 10 points from there. The game marked the debut of new Camden coach Travis Roland. Next: Friday vs. East Lake, Fla. (0-1)

9. (NR) Valdosta (1-0)

Last week: Beat Tucker 65-19. Todd Robinson was 19-of-28 passing for 319 yards and four touchdowns. Deron Foster rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. Eli Lewis had six receptions for 126 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Mundy’s Mill (0-1)

10. (NR) Collins Hill (1-0)

Last week: Beat Grayson 20-19. Jaylen Burroughs scored on a 3-yard run with 2:11 left, then caught the winning two-point-conversion pass. Grayson turned the ball over on downs on its next possession. Collins Hill rushed for only 24 yards but got solid production from quarterbacks A.J. Bush (9-of-16 passing, 59 yards) and Makyree Cross (7-of-8, 86 yards). Next: Friday vs. Woodward Academy (0-1)

Out: No. 5 Grayson (0-1), No. 9 Westlake (0-1), No. 10 Newton (0-1)

Class 5A

1. (1) Milton (1-0)

Last week: Beat Buford 13-10. Milton took a 13-0 lead on Luke Nickel’s 17-yard TD pass to C.J. Wiley midway in the third quarter, and Buford never seriously threatened to take the lead from there and scored its only touchdown after a turnover at the Milton 15-yard line. Nickel was 13-of-20 passing for 167 yards. T.J. Lester rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown. Milton held Buford to 201 total yards. Next: Friday at American Heritage, Fla. (0-0)

2. (2) Gainesville (1-0)

Last week: Beat Marietta 41-3. Carmelo Byrd rushed for 128 yards on 16 carries. Kharim Hughley was 16-of-20 passing for 170 yards. Shane King had nine receptions for 100 yards. Gainesville administered Marietta’s worst home loss since 2007 (North Cobb 49-0). Next: Friday at Moody, Ala. (0-0)

3. (4) Lee County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Warner Robins 45-28. Lee County rushed for 322 yards with 139 coming from Ousmane Kromah. Freshman Trey Bush returned an interception for a touchdown and set up another score with a 65-yard punt return. Kameron Kirksey kicked three field goals. Next: Friday vs. Hapeville Charter (0-0)

4. (5) Thomas County Central (1-0)

Last week: Beat Monroe 54-7. Christian Lawrence rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Thomas Central led 31-0 in the first quarter and put up 349 yards on 29 snaps in a mercy-rule-hastened game. Next: Friday vs. Cairo (0-0)

5. (6) Hughes (1-0)

Last week: Beat Westlake 52-21. Hughes produced three 100-yard rushers – Carsyn Baker (144), Qwantavius Wiggins (141) and Jabari Jones (116). Christian Langford was 6-of-9 passing for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Dontrell Glover, a blue-chip recruit playing on both sides of the line, had two tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Mays (1-0)

6. (8) Coffee (1-0)

Last week: Beat Bainbridge 59-6. Tyrese Woodgett had 89 of Coffee’s 303 rushing yards, and Jordan Phillips was 7-of-9 passing for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Coffee led 35-0 at halftime. It was Bainbridge’s most-lopsided defeat since 1980 (Colquitt County 55-0). Next: Friday vs. Ware County (1-0)

7. (3) Woodward Academy (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Carrollton 24-14. Woodward was inside Carrollton’s 30-yard line twice in the fourth quarter but turned the ball over on downs and an interception. Landon Walker passed for 85 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 52 yards. Woodward was held to eight first downs. Next: Friday at Collins Hill (1-0)

8. (7) Rome (0-0)

Last week: Game with Creekside canceled because of injuries Rome sustained in a bus crash Aug. 8. Next: Aug. 30 at Carrollton (1-0)

9. (10) Roswell (1-0)

Last week: Beat Peachtree Ridge 21-6. Roswell scored all its points in the first half and won a defensive battle. Synkwan Smith rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Tyler Harrison and Ryder Duffy had three tackles for losses and two sacks each. Next: Aug. 30 vs. Walton (1-0)

10. (9) Houston County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Alpharetta 57-10. Antwann Hill was 25-of-35 passing for 357 yards and three touchdowns. Isaiah Mitchell had six receptions for 166 yards and threw a 69-yard TD pass to Austin Stinson. Javien Durham rushed for 127 yards on 10 carries. Houston County had seven consecutive touchdown drives at one point. Kam Brown had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Effingham County (0-0)

Class 4A

1. (3) Marist (1-0)

Last week: Beat Jefferson 23-7. Marist held Jefferson, then the No. 1 team in 3A, to 132 total yards with no run longer than nine yards and led in plays run 50-37. Jack Euart ran for 86 of Marist’s 269 rushing yards. Marist had only 16 passing yards. Marist scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns on short fields to pull away. Next: Aug. 30 at Woodward Academy (0-1)

2. (5) Perry (1-0)

Last week: Beat Baldwin 37-6. Ahmad Gordon rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, and Decorrion Daniels ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Kiel Sparks had five receptions for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Peach County (1-0)

3. (4) Cartersville (1-0)

Last week: Beat Columbia 40-0. Cartersville led 33-0 at halftime and employed three passers, nine rushers and seven receivers. Nate Russell was 11-of-14 passing for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Rockmart (0-1)

4. (7) Ware County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Appling County 40-10. Luke Hooks was 6-of-8 passing for 172 yards and four touchdowns, two to JaMario Rice, one 85 yards to Jasper Bolds. Jamar Birden scored a safety. Next: Friday at Coffee (1-0)

5. (1) Benedictine (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Rabun Gap 41-17. Benedictine was held to 13 rushing yards against a team ranked in the top 100 of national rankings. QB Stephen Cannon, making his first start, was 9-of-10 passing for 93 yards. Georgia Power 100 specialist Connor Ferguson kicked a 48-yard field goal and averaged 49 yards per punt. Benedictine lost two starting defensive linemen to knee injuries in the first quarter. Next: Friday at Buford (0-1)

6. (6) North Oconee (1-0)

Last week: Beat Oconee County 21-10. North Oconee forced five turnovers, blocked a punt and had a four-play goal-line stand inside the 3-yard line. Maddox Brice had 13 tackles, two sacks, an interception and a 3-yard TD run. Oconee County threatened to go up 10-0 when North Oconee got the goal-line stop and then went 97 yards for a 7-3 lead. An interception led to another touchdown. Oconee County scored in the final seconds to get to 21-10. Next: Friday at Dalton (0-1)

7. (10) Blessed Trinity (1-0)

Last week: Beat St. Pius 24-0. Ahmontae Pitts rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, accounting for most of Blessed Trinity’s 228 total yards. Sophomore D.J. Jacobs and freshman brother Dawson Jacobs had three tackles for losses apiece, and Blessed Trinity had nine sacks. Next: Friday at Holy Innocents’ (1-0)

8. (8) Creekside (0-0)

Last week: Game with Rome canceled because of injuries Rome sustained in an Aug. 8 bus crash. Next: Saturday at Westside, S.C. (0-0)

9. (NR) Cass (1-0)

Last week: Beat Callaway 42-7. Brodie McWhorter was 9-of-10 passing for 114 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 51 yards on nine carries. Cass junior RB Braylon Hill rushed for 131 yards on 17 carries with one touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Model (1-0)

10. (NR) Eastside (1-0)

Last week: Beat Newton 26-15. Myles Mims’ 20-yard TD run with two minutes left put the game away. The turning point came late in the first half when Newton went for a fourth-and-short deep in its territory. Eastside made the stop, and Georgia Tech commit Jayden Barr scored on a 9-yard run from a direct snap for a 10-6 lead. Eastside was just 4-of-6 passing, but Barr (12 carries, 65 yards, two touchdowns) and Mims (10-66-1) and a stout defense allowed Eastside to control the game. Jonathan Gomez made two field goals. Next: Friday at Hiram (1-0)

Out: No. 2 Stockbridge (0-1), No. 9 Warner Robins (0-1)

Class 3A

1. (2) Sandy Creek (1-0)

Last week: Beat East Coweta 20-7. Sandy Creek scored two third-quarter touchdowns to break away in a close game against a Class 6A opponent. Amari Latimer, moved this season to running back from quarterback, rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries. Chase McDowell rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Sandy Creek lost to East Coweta 31-14 last season. Next: Friday at McIntosh (1-0)

2. (8) Douglass (1-0)

Last week: Beat LaGrange 18-3. Douglass scored all its points in the second quarter and held then-No. 3 LaGrange to 133 total yards. Elijah Hunter intercepted two passes, and JaQuan Fletcher had 2.5 of the Astros’ 11 tackles for 56 yards in losses. LaGrange was the highest-ranked opponent Douglass has beaten since a victory over No. 1 Southwest DeKalb in 1995, when Jamal Lewis suited up for the Astros. Next: Friday at Westlake (0-1)

3. (NR) Peach County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Northeast 40-21. D.J. Hudson was 6-of-10 passing for 177 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 35 yards. Ashton Barton rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. Peach led 40-7 entering the fourth quarter. Next: Friday at Perry (1-0)

4. (1) Jefferson (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Marist 23-7. Jefferson was limited to 132 total yards against the new Class 4A No. 1 team. All-state QB Grant Markey was injured early. Colton Grant threw a 21-yard TD pass to R.J. Hinton for a 7-3 lead in the third quarter, but Marist scored the final 20 points. Next: Friday at Jackson County (1-0)

5. (6) Mary Persons (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Jackson (1-0)

6. (10) Troup (1-0)

Last week: Beat Villa Rica 39-6. Garrison Edwards rushed for 159 yards on 15 carries and was 6-of-9 passing for 102 yards. Next: Friday at Harris County (1-0)

7. (NR) Cairo (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Thomas County Central (1-0)

8. (NR) Monroe Area (1-0)

Last week: Beat Loganville 49-20. Jitt Carr rushed for 335 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and had three catches for 53 yards, one a 33-yard touchdown. Forrest Ross was 7-of-10 passing for 160 yards and ran for 75 yards and a touchdown. Monroe Area had 594 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Cedar Shoals (0-1)

9. (4) Calhoun (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Creekview 17-10. Playing a Class 5A team, Calhoun got to Creekview’s 19-yard line on its final drive but turned the ball over downs. Next: Aug. 30 vs. Westminster (0-1)

10. (3) LaGrange (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Douglass 18-3. LaGrange allowed only one drive longer than 35 yards but suffered three turnovers and turned the ball over on downs twice in Douglass territory. Malachi Fannin-Render rushed for 55 yards on 19 carries. Next: Friday vs. Early County (0-1)

Out: No. 5 Bainbridge (0-1), No. 7 Lumpkin County (0-1), No. 9 Cedar Grove (0-1)

Class 2A

1. (1) Pierce County (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Coosa Christian, Ala. (0-0)

2. (5) Stephens County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Habersham Central 28-10. Tripp Underwood was 9-of-13 passing for 189 yards and a touchdown, and Javin Gordon had 241 all-purpose yards (88 rushing, 74 receiving, 79 returning). Brock Tankersley had eight solo tackles and two TD runs. Next: Friday vs. Elbert County (0-1)

3. (6) Carver-Columbus (1-0)

Last week: Beat Whitewater 20-13. Jakobe Caslin rushed for 167 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and had three receptions for 77 yards. Matthew Mungin was 11-of-17 passing for 177 yards and two touchdowns, both to Braylon Jakes. A.J. Wilson had three tackles for losses and an interception that sealed the win before Whitewater could cross midfield. One of Whitewater’s touchdowns came on a 100-yard interception return on the final play of the first half. Next: Friday vs. Spencer (1-0)

4. (7) Burke County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Richmond Academy 44-9. A’merre Williams rushed for 137 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries. RB/WR Kel’Von Scott had 194 yards from scrimmage (71 rushing, 123 receiving) on eight touches. Sean Vandiver was 7-of-9 passing for 164 yards and two touchdowns. DE Aries McRae had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Cross Creek (1-0)

5. (9) Cook (1-0)

Last week: Beat Berrien 45-13. M.J. Tippins was 6-of-19 passing for 119 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 85 yards and a score on seven carries. Nigel Kenney rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Marquiese Miller rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Bainbridge (0-1)

6. (10) Hapeville Charter (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Lee County (1-0)

7. (3) Rockmart (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Cedartown 24-3. Cedartown held Rockmart to 150 total yards and Riley Gober’s 42-yard field goal. Rockmart was held without a touchdown for the first time since 2019. Next: Friday at Cartersville (1-0)

8. (2) Appling County (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Ware County 40-10. Appling County lost to Class 4A’s No. 4 team. The Pirates were within 24-10 at halftime, then committed a quick turnover that Ware cashed for points. Appling County had 215 total yards. Next: Aug. 30 vs. Wayne County (0-1)

9. (4) Callaway (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Cass 42-7. Callaway had an early pass intercepted for a touchdown and trailed 26-0 before getting its initial first down against the No. 10 team in Class 4A. Next: Aug. 30 at Opelika, Ala. (0-0)

10. (NR) Hart County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Elbert County 17-7. Hart County forced four turnovers, one a fumble that Elijah Garnett returned 97 yards for a touchdown and a 10-7 lead. Devin Blakely threw a 37-yard touchdown to QB Kurston Curry on a reverse pass for a 17-7 lead in the third quarter. Faustino Rangel rushed for 66 yards. Next: Friday vs. Madison County (0-0)

Out: No. 8 Thomson (0-1)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Toombs County (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Dougherty (1-0)

2. (6) Thomasville (1-0)

Last week: Beat Brooks County 35-12. Cam Hill was 9-of-17 passing for 186 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 60 yards on six carries. Ant Anderson had 99 yards from scrimmage on eight touches. It was a rare road victory in a series that has rewarded the home team seven of the previous eight seasons. Next: Friday vs. Pelham (0-0)

3. (7) Dublin (1-0)

Last week: Beat Swainsboro 41-21. Dublin churned out 327 rushing yards and was 9-of-11 on third- and fourth-down situations. Micah O’Neal rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries and was 3-of-4 passing for 39 yards and a touchdown. RB/LB Xavier Bostic rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns and intercepted a pass. Next: Friday vs. East Laurens (1-0)

4. (5) Rabun County (1-0)

Last week: Beat White County 40-27. Ty Truelove was 8-of-14 passing for 214 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 89 yards on eight carries. Reid Giles had 156 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches. Rabun County led 34-21 at halftime. Truelove played only 2.5 quarters and later had a sling on his throwing arm, according to Blitz Sports. Next: Friday at Fannin County (1-0)

5. (NR) Lamar County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Telfair County 24-8. Caleb Lester ran for 119 of his team’s 309 rushing yards, and Lamar County won despite 0-of-2 passing. Kaden Carter’s 8-yard TD run midway in the fourth quarter gave Lamar a 21-8 lead. Next: Aug. 30 vs. Jackson (1-0)

6. (2) Commerce (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Wesleyan 42-21. Tysean Wiggins rushed for 221 yards on 28 carries. Commerce had 424 rushing yards but surrendered six TD passes. Next: Friday at East Jackson (0-1)

7. (10) Bleckley County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Rutland 31-0. Dequavis Benjamin rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Bleckley County ran just 38 plays in a game that went to a running clock when Nykez Farrow returned a blocked punt 13 yards for a touchdown in the first two minutes of the second half. Next: Friday vs. Dodge County (0-0)

8. (4) Fitzgerald (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Irwin County 19-13. Fitzgerald scored its touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the last one on Dewayne Westbrook’s 62-yard reception from Wilson Davis with 4:33 left. Fitzgerald led in total yards 230-113 but allowed two defensive touchdowns in the first half. Next: Aug 30 vs. Crisp County (0-1)

9. (3) Swainsboro (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Dublin 41-21. Swainsboro scored first but trailed by 13 or more most of the game. QB Bryson Tarver rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Next: Friday at Emanuel County Institute (1-0)

10. (8) Northeast (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Peach County 40-21. Northeast scored two late touchdowns to touch up the scoreboard against Class 3A’s No. 3 team. Next: Friday vs. Southwest (0-1)

Out: No. 9 Elbert County (0-1)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Bowdon (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Fellowship Christian 36-35. Fellowship Christian scored on a 22-yard pass at the fourth-quarter buzzer and followed with a two-point reception to win. Bowdon’s Joshawia Davis rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns. Charles Maxell was 16-of-22 passing for 250 yards and two touchdowns. Kaiden Prothro had seven receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Macon County (1-0)

2. (4) Irwin County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Fitzgerald 19-13. Irwin County scored its first touchdowns on defense – a 48-yard fumble return by Tyon Jones and a 67-yard interception return by Zay Payne – and took a 19-0 lead into the fourth quarter. Next: Friday vs. Worth County (1-0)

3. (2) Brooks County (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Thomasville 35-12. Brooks County gave up three touchdowns of 50 yards or more, two after getting within 21-12 in the fourth quarter. Next: Aug. 30 vs. Cook (1-0)

4. (3) Manchester (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Harris County 16-8. Manchester let an 8-3 lead get away in the final four minutes as Harris County went ahead on a 45-yard pass, recovered a Manchester fumble and scored again on a 5-yard run. Next: Friday vs. Upson-Lee (1-0)

5. (6) Clinch County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Bacon County 36-21. Aaron Bryant rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries and was 6-of-10 passing for 57 yards. Clinch County pulled away after leading 20-14 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Wilcox County (0-1)

6. (7) Bryan County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Johnson-Savannah 20-12. Bryan County scored two unanswered fourth-quarter touchdowns to win a defensive struggle. Anddreas McKinney rushed for 111 yards on 15 carries and scored the game-winning touchdown with 44 seconds left, breaking a 12-12 tie. Bryan County’s Ger’bravion Collins returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Bryan. 0-for-5 passing, led in total yards 195-180. Next: Friday at Aquinas (0-1)

7. (8) Greene County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Putnam County 28-20. Laryous Burt had seven tackles and two sacks, caught a TD pass and returned a fumble for a touchdown that gave Greene County the lead for good, 8-6. Greene opened a 28-14 lead in the fourth quarter. Steve Miller had a TD passing and a TD receiving. Landon Garretson passed for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Twiggs County (0-1)

8. (NR) Seminole County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Schley County 32-14. Kamauri Johnson rushed for 194 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Ellis Denham passed for 48 yards and rushed for 30 and caught a 25-yard pass. Terry Daniels had six tackles for losses. Seminole held Schley to 32 yards rushing. Seminole is in the rankings for the first time since 2014 after beating a ranked opponent for the first time since 2013. Next: Friday vs. Chattahoochee County (0-1)

9. (9) Trion (1-0)

Last week: Beat Gordon Lee 30-6. Kade Smith passed for 279 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 73 yards and a score. Bryson Roberts intercepted a pass and scored on an 83-yard reception. Next: Friday at Dade County (1-0)

10. (NR) Metter (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Tattnall County (1-0)

Out: No. 5 Schley County (0-1), No. 10 Telfair County (0-1)

Class 3A-A private

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (1-0)

Last week: Beat West Forsyth 35-28. QB Ben Musser rushed for 192 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, and Andrew Beard ran for 187 and one on 21 carries. Musser was 11-of-17 passing for 92 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. Mac Bradley had nine solo tackles. West Forsyth did not threaten after getting within 35-28 with 9:45 left in a game Prince Avenue never trailed. Next: Saturday vs. Mallard Creek, N.C. (0-0)

2. (2) Savannah Christian (1-0)

Last week: Beat Whitefield Academy 35-7. Zo Smalls rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Jaden Miles rushed for 117 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries and had eight tackles. Kenry Wall had 128 all-purpose yards. Next: Friday vs. New Hampstead (1-0)

3. (3) Hebron Christian (1-0)

Last week: Beat Therrell 48-0. Tom Stallworth was 9-of-17 passing for 235 yards and two touchdowns, one a 97-yarder to K.J. Thomas. Hebron held Therrell to 83 yards, and Nick Wade and Carrington Coombs combined for five tackles for 27 yards in losses. Next: Friday at Fellowship Christian (1-0)

4. (4) Fellowship Christian (1-0)

Last week: Beat Bowdon 36-35. Jonathan Granby threw a 22-yard TD pass to Colton Driskell on the final play, and the two connected again for the winning two-point conversion. Granby was 12-of-21 passing for 128 yards and rushed for 119 yards on six carries. C.J. Givers ran for 89 yards on 17 carries. Josh Petty, a five-star offensive lineman, had five solo tackles and five assists on defense. Next: Friday vs. Hebron Christian (1-0)

5. (6) Calvary Day (1-0)

Last week: Beat Beach 27-0. Doopah Coleman had three catches for 131 yards and a touchdown and scored a second touchdown rushing. James Mobley was 8-of-10 passing for 174 yards. The game was called after halftime because of fans fighting under the bleachers. Next: Aug. 30 vs. Oceanside Collegiate, S.C. (0-0)

6. (8) Wesleyan (1-0)

Last week: Beat Commerce 42-21. Ben Brown was 24-of-31 passing for 385 yards and six touchdowns. Wes Vail had six receptions for 132 yards and three touchdowns. Carter Hayes had seven receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown. Coleman Eldridge had 11 tackles and broke up two passes. Next: Friday vs. North Hall (0-0)

7. (NR) Athens Academy (1-0)

Last week: Beat Aquinas 45-22. Hampton Johnson was 11-of-14 passing for 228 yards and three touchdowns. Keyon Standifer had six receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Savannah Country Day (0-1)

8. (10) North Cobb Christian (1-0)

Last week: Beat Providence Christian 14-0. The game was suspended because of rain after the first quarter and not resumed, giving North Cobb Christian the victory. Teddy Jarrard was 6-of-7 passing for a touchdown. Brody Archie rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Next: Friday at Darlington (0-1)

9. (7) Greater Atlanta Christian (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Newnan 20-3. Newnan of Class 5A took a 12-3 lead late in the first half on a long drive, and GAC couldn’t mount an offense to get back in the game. Next: Friday at Decatur (0-0)

10. (NR) Lovett (1-0)

Last week: Beat Westminster 21-18. Kalil Townes rushed for 200 yards on 33 carries, and Quin Carroll was 5-of-10 passing for 102 yards. Westminster got within 21-16 with 2:55 left, but Lovett ran the clock, then took a safety, and Westminster got only one play after the free kick. Next: Friday vs. Crisp County (0-1)

Out: No. 5 Trinity Christian (0-1), No. 9 Aquinas (0-1)

