How the new Georgia high school football top-10 teams fared in Week 5

2. (2) Buford (3-1)

Last week: Beat Douglas County 31-14. Justin Baker rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Dayton Raiola was 11-of-15 passing for 148 yards. Buford allowed 56 yards rushing, or 250 below Douglas County’s average over the first three games. Next: Friday at Discovery (0-4)

3. (4) North Gwinnett (4-0)

Last week: Beat Brookwood 36-10. Tommy Lafayette rushed for 192 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries. Ryan Hall was 13-of-21 passing for 198 yards. Cole Funderburk and Braxton Kyle had two sacks apiece. Malekhi Weedon intercepted two passes. Next: Friday vs. Parkview (1-3)

4. (5) Camden County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Spruce Creek, Fla. 47-20. Parks Riendeau was 15-of-20 passing for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Jordan Hardy rushed for 75 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries. Xavier Brown had nine tackles. Next: Sept. 27 vs. Valdosta (5-0)

5. (3) Douglas County (4-1)

Last week: Lost to Buford 31-14. D.J. Bourdeaux was 13-of-24 passing for 160 yards but was intercepted twice, and Douglas County was held to 56 rushing yards. Aaron Gregory had four receptions for 91 yards. Next: Sept. 27 at Columbia (0-4)

6. (6) Collins Hill (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Central Gwinnett (3-1)

7. (7) Grayson (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Grovetown (0-4)

8. (8) Mill Creek (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Mountain View (0-4)

9. (9) Valdosta (5-0)

Last week: Beat South Gwinnett 27-14. Todd Robinson was 20-of-27 passing for 220 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 91 yards on 14 carries. Prince Jean’s 31-yard TD run with 7:12 left in the third quarter gave Valdosta a 27-7 lead. Next: Sept. 27 vs. Camden County (5-0)

10. (NR) North Cobb (5-0)

Last week: Beat North Paulding 42-18. Nick Grimstead was 6-of-9 passing for 97 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 65 yards. Quavy Echols rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Aziz Helm returned an interception 33 yards for a touchdown. North Cobb trailed in total yards 337-320 but pulled away with 14 two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Next: Friday at Walton (3-2)

Out: No. 10 Colquitt County (2-2)

Class 5A

1. (1) Milton (4-0)

Last week: Beat Blessed Trinity 28-14. Luke Nickel was 15-of-25 passing for 274 yards and three touchdowns, two to C.J. Wiley, who had four receptions for 136 yards. Their 93-yard hookup midway in the third quarter gave Milton a 21-7 lead. Milton held Blessed Trinity to 72 total yards. Billy Weivoda had three of Milton’s six sacks. Next: Friday vs. Chattahoochee (4-0)

2. (3) Lee County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Colquitt County 47-35. Weston Bryan rushed for 143 yards and four touchdowns and passed for two touchdowns. Ousmane Kromah rushed for 76 yards and had 52 yards receiving. Traylon Felton returned an interception for a touchdown. Lee County led 41-14 in the third quarter. Next: Friday vs. Wekiva, Fla. (2-2)

3. (4) Thomas County Central (5-0)

Last week: Beat Bainbridge 63-7. Deuce Lawrence, who entered as Class 5A’s leading rusher, ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Jalen Johnson was 15-of-19 passing for 221 yards and two touchdowns. Thomas Central led 500-25 in total yards. Next: Sept. 27 vs. Lee County (4-0)

4. (5) Coffee (4-0)

Last week: Beat Gadsden County, Fla. 27-14. Tyrese Woodgett rushed for 278 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries, accounting for all but 100 of Coffee’s total yards. Tresean Smith returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Next: Friday vs. Mainland, Fla. (0-4)

5. (6) Hughes (3-1)

Last week: Beat Banneker 53-6. Christian Langford was 10-of-17 passing for 279 yards and four touchdowns, two to Chryshawn Sellars. Langford also rushed for 97 yards on five carries. Next: Friday vs. Dutchtown (2-2)

6. (2) Gainesville (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Carrollton 45-16. Taz Smith scored both Gainesville touchdowns, one a blocked punt return, the other on an 80-yard pass from Kharim Hughley. Gainesville had 335 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Lanier (2-2)

7. (7) Roswell (3-1)

Last week: Beat Westlake 42-35. Trey Smith scored on a 64-yard run with 2:51 left to break a 35-35 tie, and Roswell forced a four-and-out to clinch the victory. Smith was 16-of-25 passing for 249 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Nytrevain Davenport had 10 receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Seckinger (4-0)

8. (8) Houston County (4-1)

Last week: Beat Tift County 42-19. Antwann Hill was 21-of-27 passing for 179 yards and three touchdowns, two to M.J. Mathis. Austin Stinson rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Sept. 27 at Veterans (0-4)

9. (10) Brunswick (3-1)

Last week: Beat Evans 48-14. Brunswick put up 632 total yards. Grant Moore was 14-of-17 passing for 260 yards and four touchdowns, two to Waseem Murray. William Heck rushed for 149 yards, and Nigel Gardner rushed for 108.TE Heze Kent, a top-200 national recruit, scored on a 48-yard pass and a 5-yard run. Next: Friday at Greenbrier (2-1)

10. (NR) Rome (1-2)

Last week: Beat East Paulding 27-7. Rome scored on its first five possessions and led 27-0 at halftime. Jaedon Harmon, a linebacker committed to Tennessee, scored on two short runs while playing quarterback in goal-line situations. Aiden McPherson was 15-of-22 passing for 147 yards and rushed for 81 yards. Alex Vazquez-Fonseco made field goals of 44 and 25 yards. Next: Friday at Alexander (1-3)

Out: No. 9 Sequoyah (4-1)

Class 4A

1. (1) Marist (3-0)

Last week: Beat Northview 57-0. Marist led 50-0 at halftime and used 14 ball carriers. Chris Haertel and James Lasco scored two rushing touchdowns apiece. Marist led 342-19 in total yards. Next: Friday vs. Druid Hills (2-2)

2. (2) Cartersville (5-0)

Last week: Beat Dalton 43-13. Nate Russell was 15-of-21 passing for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Tyon Coe rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns on four carries. Hiss 80-yard run gave Cartersville a 36-0 lead in the third quarter. Ten Cartersville players caught passes. Next: Friday at Woodland-Cartersville (1-2)

3. (3) Benedictine (1-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Westminster (3-2)

4. (4) Blessed Trinity (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Milton 28-14. Brooks Goodman’s 7-yard run in the final minute of the third quarter got Blessed Trinity within 21-14, but the Titans didn’t get another first down and finished with less than 100 total yards against Class 5A’s No. 1 team. Next: Friday at Hebron Christian (4-0)

5. (5) North Oconee (4-0)

Last week: Beat Jefferson 35-0. Harrison Faulkner was 12-of-16 passing for 133 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 107 yards on 10 carries. North Oconee led 386-143 in total yards and became the first team to shut out the Dragons since 2011. Next: Friday at East Forsyth (4-0)

6. (6) Warner Robins (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Veterans (0-4)

7. (7) Cedartown (5-0)

Last week: Beat Allatoona 45-7. Tae Harris rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown on four carries and had two receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown. Isaiah Johnson was 6-of-9 passing for 141 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Cass (3-2)

8. (8) Perry (3-1)

Last week: Beat Veterans 38-0. Ahmad Gordon rushed for 74 yards on 15 carries and scored two touchdowns, both in the first half as Perry took a 28-0 lead. Decorrion Daniels rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. East Coweta (2-2)

9. (9) Ware County (2-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Lincoln, Fla. (3-0)

10. (10) Eastside (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Flowery Branch (1-3)

Class 3A

1. (1) Sandy Creek (4-0)

Last week: Beat Upson-Lee 31-0. Caleb Hill was 13-of-20 passing for 196 yards and three touchdowns. Dalen Penson had five receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Trinity Christian (1-3)

2. (4) Peach County (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Northside-Warner Robins (2-2)

3. (5) Monroe Area (3-0)

Last week: Beat Walnut Grove 14-10. On fourth-and-8 with three minutes left, Forrest Ross threw a 46-yard TD pass to Kenzi Battle for a 14-10 lead, and Monroe Area forced a four-and-out to clinch the victory. Ross was 9-of-18 passing for 197 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 47 yards. Jitt Carr rushed for 61 yards and had two catches for 81 yards. Dacian Davis and Willie Car had five tackles for losses between them. Next: Friday at Hart County (2-2)

4. (2) Jefferson (3-2)

Last week: Lost to North Oconee 35-0. Jefferson got down 21-0 after surrendering an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter and failed to score for the first time since 2011. Jefferson managed 143 total yards. Next: Sept. 27 vs. West Hall (3-1)

5. (6) Northwest Whitfield (4-0)

Last week: Beat Southeast Whitfield 43-7. Gavin Nuckolls was 11-of-13 passing for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Northwest led 36-0 at halftime, allowed only a special teams touchdown and held Southeast to minus-24 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Gilmer (2-2)

6. (7) Cherokee Bluff (5-0)

Last week: Beat Banks County 42-0. Brooks Brien was 9-of-14 passing for 105 yards and two touchdowns, both to K.T. Thompson. Landon Kemp returned an interception 57 yards for a touchdown. Garrett Hyder kicked field goals of 43 and 24 yards. Next: Sept. 27 vs. Oconee County (2-3)

7. (8) Douglass (2-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Cedar Grove (0-3)

8. (9) LaGrange (3-2)

Last week: Beat Fayette County 42-3. Malachi Render-Fannin rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries and returned a punt 88 yards for a touchdown. LaGrange rushed for 365 yards. Next: Thursday at Spalding (2-2)

9. (NR) Cairo (2-2)

Last week: Beat Cook 27-10. Bryian Duncan rushed for 224 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. Cairo pulled away with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Next: Sept. 27 vs. Bainbridge (0-5)

10. (10) Calhoun (1-3)

Last week: Lost to Cambridge 31-19. Calhoun got within 17-12 in the final seconds of the third quarter but no closer against an undefeated Class 4A team. Next: Sept. 27 vs. Adairsville (3-1)

Out: No. 3 Mary Persons (3-1)

Class 2A

1. (1) Pierce County (4-0)

Last week: Beat New Hampstead 48-7. Caden McGatha rushed for 204 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries while throwing TD passes to five receivers. He was 9-of-11 for 180 yards. Pierce County led 503-88 in total yards. Next: Friday at Brooks County (2-2)

2. (2) Morgan County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Cedar Shoals 41-19. Davis Strickland was 13-of-14 passing for 270 yards and three touchdowns. Jaylen Elder had five receptions for 191 yards and two touchdowns and scored on an 84-yard run. Next: Sept. 26 at Westside-Macon (1-3)

3. (4) Carver-Columbus (3-1)

Last week: Beat Northside-Columbus 26-0. Jakobe Caselin rushed for 146 yards, had two receptions for 48 yards and scored two touchdowns. Kelston Tarver rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown. Carver forced three turnovers and held Northside to 79 total yards. Next: Thursday at Columbus (1-3)

4. (5) Burke County (4-1)

Last week: Beat Northside-Warner Robins 14-6. Burke County took a 14-3 halftime lead and held on by recovering Northside’s late onside kick and running out the clock. A’merre Williams rushed for 65 yards, caught two passes for 95 yards and a touchdown and had five solo tackles and two tackles for losses. Next: Sept. 27 at Glenn Hills (0-4)

5. (7) Sumter County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Kendrick 36-0. Sumter County nearly had three 100-yard rushers with Aaron Kearse (9-120), Da’montae Reeves (8-116) and Quay’shaun Tatum (9-99) and held Kendrick to seven total yards. Next: Friday at Shaw (2-2)

6. (3) Stephens County (3-2)

Last week: Lost to Oconee County 35-10. Stephens County got down 28-3 early. Tripp Underwood was 19-of-29 passing for 227 yards, and Jonah Swinton had seven receptions for 116 yards. Next: Sept. 27 at Franklin County (3-1)

7. (8) Callaway (2-2)

Last week: Beat Columbia 22-16. With Callaway trailing 16-14, Blake Harrington threw an 8-yard TD pass to Kaiden James with 29 seconds left. Harrington rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries and was 4-of-14 passing for 89 yards and two touchdowns, including a 53-yarder to Jeremiah Dunn. Xae Anderson had 13 tackles. Next: Thursday vs. Redan (2-3)

8. (9) Rockmart (2-2)

Last week: Beat Union County 26-12. Rockmart pulled away after taking a 16-12 lead into the fourth quarter. Nate Davis rushed for 88 yards. Luke Parker (4-of-8, 50 yards) and Hagen Sharp (4-of-4, 68 yards) each threw a TD pass. Tristan Anderson had five receptions for 90 yards. Next: Friday at Coahulla Creek (0-4)

9. (6) Appling County (2-2)

Last week: Lost to DeLand, Fla. 38-7. Appling County drove into DeLand territory on a six-minute drive to open the game, but DeLand scored on a 62-yard run on its first possession and steadily crafted a blowout. DeLand is ranked No. 7 in Florida’s Class 7A by MaxPreps. Next: Friday vs. Suwannee, Fla. (1-3)

10. (10) Ringgold (3-2)

Last week: Lost to North Cobb Christian 41-39. Ringgold lost in six overtimes, the Tigers’ second OT loss in two weeks to a ranked team. Rockmart was the other. In a 59-second span in the third quarter, Ringgold scored on a 94-yard run (Kishaun Taylor) and a 34-yard interception return (Logan Roberts) to take a 28-23 lead. Taylor also caught a TD pass. Manuel Saldana kicked a 27-yard field goal with 31 seconds left in regulation to make the score 31-31. Next: Friday vs. Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe (1-2)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Toombs County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Charlton County 56-18. Dabvyn Wadley rushed for 167 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. T.J. Stanley was 11-of-21 passing for 137 yards and three touchdowns. Stanley’s 21-yard pass to Lagonza Hayward late in the second quarter gave Toombs County a 30-12 lead. Next: Friday vs. Hamilton County, Fla. (1-3)

2. (2) Dublin (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Jefferson County (0-4)

3. (3) Thomasville (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Bacon County (3-1)

4. (4) Lamar County (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Westside-Macon (1-3)

5. (5) Fannin County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Coosa 42-0. Fannin County led 42-0 at halftime. Carson Callihan rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns on six carries and had 44 receiving yards. Lawson Sullivan was 11-of-18 passing for 210 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Dade County (1-3)

6. (6) Fitzgerald (2-1)

Last week: Beat Brooks County 23-13. Cam Johnson’s 81-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter gave Fitzgerald a 23-6 lead. Fitzgerald rushed for 331 yards and led in total yards 374-255. Johnson rushed for 103 yards. Victor Copeland was 5-of-6 passing for 32 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Worth County (2-2)

7. (8) Jeff Davis (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Brantley County (0-4)

8. (7) Dodge County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Vidalia 13-7. Duke Johnson scored on a 10-yard run with 7:45 left, and Jerimiah Burns intercepted a pass at the Dodge County 6-yard line as time expired to clinch the victory. Johnson rushed for 76 yards on 13 carries. Vidalia led 283-257 in total yards but was turned away without scoring on three drives inside Dodge’s 25-yard line. Next: Friday at East Laurens (2-2)

9. (10) Northeast (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. ACE Charter (3-1)

10. (9) Rabun County (3-1)

Last week: Beat Bremen 24-21. Reid Giles rushed for 209 yards on 28 carries. Rabun County led 14-0 but trailed 21-17 until Lake Evans’ 2-yard touchdown with 3:48 left. Evans also caught a pass on a fourth-and-5 to keep the winning drive alive. Rabun County then got a quick defensive stop and ran out the clock. Next: Friday at Banks County (0-4)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Bowdon (4-1)

Last week: Beat Heard County 35-21. Charles Maxell was 10-of-13 passing for 228 yards and three touchdowns, all to Kaiden Prothro, who had five receptions for 177 yards. Their 60-yard connection early in the fourth quarter gave Bowdon its final 35-21 lead. Josh Davis rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Next: Sept. 27 at Booker T. Washington, Ala. (3-0)

2. (2) Irwin County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Dooly County 55-7. Javeon Woodward returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Shane Marshall rushed for 171 yards on 16 carries. Luke Snyder threw TD passes to three receivers and was 6-of-10 passing for 117 yards. Next: Friday at Cook (2-3)

3. (4) Manchester (2-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Chapel Hill (1-3)

4. (3) Brooks County (2-2)

Last week: Lost to Fitzgerald 23-13. Chris Cole rushed for 133 yards. Junior Burrus was 15-of-28 passing for 145 yards. Brooks County scored its points in the fourth quarter after trailing 16-0. Next: Friday vs. Pierce County (4-0)

5. (5) Clinch County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Mitchell County 28-8. Aaron Bryant rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. His TD runs of 31 and 27 yards in the second half allowed Clinch County to pull away from an 8-8 halftime score. Clinch was 0-for-1 passing. Next: Sept. 27 at Irwin County (4-0)

6. (6) Greene County (4-1)

Last week: Beat Laney 14-8. Amari Durham scored on a 22-yard run, and Landon Garretson threw a 12-yard TD pass to Steve Miller for a 14-8 halftime lead. Laney never got inside Greene County’s 25-yard line from there. Laryous Burt had three of Greene County’s five sacks. Next: Sept. 27 vs. Miller Grove (3-2)

7. (8) Trion (5-0)

Last week: Beat LaFayette 50-21. Kade Smith was 17-of-21 passing for 304 yards and three touchdowns and scored three touchdowns on his seven carries for 51 yards. Ethan Willingham had 112 yards receiving, and Logan Stokes had 103. After a tight first half, Trion outscored LaFayette 22-0 in the second half. Next: Friday vs. Robbinsville, N.C. (1-3)

8. (10) Lincoln County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Elbert County 31-28. Lincoln County recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock after Elbert County got within 31-28 with 1:56 left. Jonathan Norman rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and caught a 46-yard pass. Kelby Glaze rushed for 71 yards on 13 carries. Freshman QB Drew Huff was 5-of-8 passing for 118 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 38 yards on five carries. Fortson Partridge kicked a 44-yard field goal. Next: Friday vs. Silver Bluff, S.C. (0-4)

9. (9) Metter (2-1)

Last week: Beat Savannah 49-0. Metter led 42-0 at halftime and dealt Savannah its 29th consecutive defeat. Metter led in total yards 229 to minus-66. Next: Friday at Portal (2-2)

10. (NR) Early County (2-2)

Last week: Beat Miller County 26-9. Charles Williams rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and had eight tackles, two tackles for losses and a sack. Chase Harris had three sacks, forced a fumble and returned an interception for a touchdown. Early County held Miller County to 153 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Terrell County (2-2)

Out: No. 7 Seminole County (3-1)

Class 3A-A private

1. (1) Savannah Christian (5-0)

Last week: Beat Fellowship Christian 28-7. Zo Smalls rushed for 234 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. Elijah Griffin had two tackles for losses. Next: Sept. 27 at Blessed Trinity (3-1)

2. (2) Hebron Christian (4-0)

Last week: Beat Christ School, N.C. 49-3. Adrian Hollingshed rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns. Jarvis Mathurin had 112 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, and Devon Caldwell had 108 yards from scrimmage. Thomas Stallworth was 12-of-23 passing for 214 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 62 yards. Hebron Christian allowed 125 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Blessed Trinity (3-1)

3. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (2-2)

Last week: Beat Johns Creek 55-7. Andrew Beard rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries and had two receptions for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Ben Musser was 6-of-7 passing for 110 yards. Jake Bobo was 7-of-8 for 124 yards. Next: Friday at Westside, S.C. (3-0)

4. (5) Athens Academy (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Commerce (2-2)

5. (6) Lovett (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (2-3)

6. (4) Fellowship Christian (2-2)

Last week: Lost to Savannah Christian 28-7. C.J. Givers returned a kickoff 98 yards for Fellowship Christian’s touchdown. Next: Friday vs. King’s Ridge Christian (4-0)

7. (7) Calvary Day (3-1)

Last week: Beat Windsor Forest 48-8. James Mobley was 11-of-14 passing for 161 yards and three touchdowns to three receivers. Brexton Bell had 2.5 tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Jenkins (3-1)

8. (8) North Cobb Christian (5-0)

Last week: Beat Ringgold 41-39. Teddy Jarrard threw a conversion pass to D.J. Huggins in the sixth overtime after North Cobb Christian’s defense made a stop. Jarrard was 28-of-40 passing for 274 yards and four touchdowns. Cooper Bazarsky rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. North Cobb Christian led in total yards 379-282. Next: Oct. 4 vs. Murray County (1-4)

9. (9) Wesleyan (3-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at St. Francis (0-4)

10. (10) Aquinas (2-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Westside-Augusta (4-0)

