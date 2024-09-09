How the Georgia high school football top-10 teams fared in Week 4

2. (2) Buford (2-1)

Last week: Beat Roswell 52-17. Buford took a 38-3 lead with 1:49 left in the first half on Tyriq Green’s 107-yard interception return. Green also rushed for 45 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Chris Garland returned an interception for a touchdown. Dayton Raiola was 6-of-10 passing for 100 yards. Ethan Erwin rushed for 98 yards on four carries. Next: Friday at Douglas County (4-0)

3. (3) Douglas County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Hughes 21-14. Zamarcus Lindley ran 22 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, and his 2-yard score with 8:50 left broke a 14-14 tie. James Johnson intercepted a pass at the Hughes 10-yard line midway in the fourth quarter, and Hughes did not seriously threaten again. D.J. Bordeaux was 8-of-15 passing for 108 yards. Next: Friday vs. Buford (2-1)

4. (4) North Gwinnett (3-0)

Last week: Beat Mill Creek 37-34. Ryan Hall threw a 73-yard pass to Tommy LaFayette for the winning touchdown with 4:21 left, and Mill Creek got no closer than the North Gwinnett 40 after that. Hall was 14-of-25 passing for 258 yards and three touchdowns and scored on a 67-yard run. Chase Morrow, an offensive lineman, ran 22 yards with a teammate’s fumble for a touchdown that got North within 21-16 in the third quarter. Erik Ronning returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown that forged a 24-24 tie. Next: Friday vs. Brookwood (1-2)

5. (6) Camden County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Ribault, Fla. 62-6. Parks Riendeau was 7-of-9 passing for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Elyiss Williams had four receptions for 88 yards and two touchdowns. David Coleman returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown. Malik Patterson intercepted a pass and scored on a punt blocked by Jonathan Brown. Starters didn’t play after Camden took a 49-6 halftime lead. Next: Friday vs. Spruce Creek, Fla. (3-0)

6. (8) Collins Hill (4-0)

Last week: Beat Parkview 27-10. Jayvon Hatch returned a fumble for a touchdown on Parkview’s first offensive play, and Collins Hill relied on defense the rest of the way, winning despite just 182 total yards. Maddox Henderson’s 48-yard TD run gave Collins Hill the final margin with 4:44 left. Next: Sept. 20 vs. Central Gwinnett (2-1)

7. (9) Grayson (3-1)

Last week: Beat Mallard Creek, N.C. 28-14. Travis Burgess passed for 178 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, as Grayson got out to a 28-7 lead against the No. 5 team in North Carolina’s highest classification. Grayson was held to 34 total yards in the second half, according to the Charlotte Observer, but the Rams’ defense didn’t let Mallard Creek back in the game. Next: Sept. 20 vs. Grovetown (0-4)

8. (5) Mill Creek (3-1)

Last week: Lost to North Gwinnett 37-34. Daniel Smith rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries. Shane Throgmartin was 19-of-31 passing for 220 yards and a touchdown. Brady Lane kicked a 46-yard field goal. Mill Creek never got in scoring position after giving up a 73-yard TD pass to trail 37-34 with 4:21 left. Next: Sept. 20 at Mountain View (0-4)

9. (7) Valdosta (4-0)

Last week: Beat Jesuit,, Fla. 35-28. Todd Robinson was 19-of-25 passing for 158 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Deron Foster rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Valdosta ran out the clock after Jesuit got within 35-28 with about three minutes left. Next: Friday at South Gwinnett (3-0)

10. (10) Colquitt County (2-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Lee County (3-0)

Class 5A

1. (1) Milton (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Blessed Trinity (3-0)

2. (2) Gainesville (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Carrollton (4-0)

3. (3) Lee County (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Colquitt County (2-1)

4. (4) Thomas County Central (4-0)

Last week: Beat Thomasville 48-10. Deuce Lawrence rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Aacoyah Rawls returned an interception for a touchdown. Thomas County Central outrushed Thomasville 357-22 and finished with 475 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Bainbridge (0-4)

5. (6) Coffee (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Gadsden County, Fla. (3-0)

6. (5) Hughes (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Douglas County 21-14. Hughes got to Douglas County’s 20-yard line with about five minutes left but was intercepted and didn’t seriously threaten again. Hughes rushed for 210 yards on 31 carries, with Carsyn Baker getting a team-leading 88. Christian Langford was 8-of-12 passing for 113 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 36 yards. Next: Friday at Banneker (2-1)

7. (7) Roswell (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Buford 52-17. Roswell gave up two interception-return touchdowns and trailed 38-10 at halftime. Trey Smith was 15-of-34 passing for 127 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 60 yards. Next: Friday vs. Westlake (2-2)

8. (8) Houston County (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Warner Robins 54-44. Antwann Hill was 25-of-42 passing for 270 yards and four touchdowns, each to a different receiver. Houston County led in total yards 447-430. The lead changed seven times. Warner Robins scored the final two touchdowns in a 47-point fourth quarter. Next: Friday at Tift County (2-2)

9. (10) Sequoyah (4-0)

Last week: Beat Riverwood 50-7. Kolby Martin was 14-of-21 passing for 248 yards and four touchdowns, two to Noah Givens, who had four receptions for 104 yards. Will Rajecki rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Drew Williams had eight solo tackles, a sack and an interception. Next: Friday at Sprayberry (3-1)

10. (NR) Brunswick (2-1)

Last week: Beat Effingham County 42-20. William Heck rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries and caught a 20-yard TD pass. Nigel Gardner rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown on three carries. J’Shawn Towns made 15 tackles. Next: Friday vs. Evans (2-1)

Out: No. 9 Rome (0-2)

Class 4A

1. (1) Marist (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Northview (0-3)

2. (2) Cartersville (4-0)

Last week: Beat Calhoun 35-13. Nate Russell was 11-of-13 passing for 215 yards and threw a 90-yard TD pass to Brady Marchese. Kelson Mitchell had nine solo tackles and forced a fumble. Next: Friday vs. Dalton (0-4)

3. (3) Benedictine (1-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Sept. 20 vs. Westminster (2-2)

4. (4) Blessed Trinity (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Milton (3-0)

5. (7) North Oconee (3-0)

Last week: Beat Clarke Central 36-13. Landon Roldan scored five touchdowns, four receiving on eight receptions for 196 yards and the other a 5-yard run. Harrison Faulkner was 18-of-25 passing for 301 yards and four touchdowns. He rushed for 31 yards. Next: Friday vs. Jefferson (3-1)

6. (10) Warner Robins (3-1)

Last week: Beat Houston County 54-44. Skyler Williams was 15-of-19 passing for 154 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns. His 5-yard TD run with 2:11 left gave Warner Robins a 47-44 lead. The Demons added another score on a short field after holding Houston County on downs. Daveon Latimore rushed for 84 yards. Rasean Dinkins had a TD reception and a TD kickoff return. Next: Sept. 20 vs. Veterans (0-3)

7. (NR) Cedartown (4-0)

Last week: Beat Pepperell 44-0. Tae Harris rushed for 89 yards on eight carries. Demarcus Gardner had five receptions for 91 yards. Sam Smith had nine solo tackles. Next: Friday vs. Allatoona (2-2)

8. (5) Perry (2-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Veterans (0-3)

9. (6) Ware County (2-2)

Last week: Lost to Bartram Trail, Fla. 43-42. Ware County lost to Florida’s No. 9 Class 6A team on a two-point conversion in overtime. Jamir Boyd rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries. Tayshaun Franklin rushed for 98 yards. Luke Hooks was 6-of-14 passing for 83 yards. Next: Sept. 20 vs. Lincoln, Fla. (3-0)

10. (9) Eastside (4-0)

Last week: Beat Archer 34-16. Payton Shaw was 6-of-8 passing for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Jayden Barr rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and caught two passes for 44 yards. Tyler Solomon rushed for 72 yards. Next: Sept. 20 vs. Flowery Branch (1-2)

Out: No. 8 Cass (3-1)

Class 3A

1. (1) Sandy Creek (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Upson-Lee (2-1)

2. (2) Jefferson (3-1)

Last week: Beat Stephens County 45-28. Gavin Markey was 12-of-19 passing for 215 yards and a touchdown. Dallas Russell rushed for 85 yards on 19 carries. Rett Hemphill scored three touchdowns - two rushing, one receiving - and had 130 yards from scrimmage on five touches. He also had eight solo tackles, a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery. Jefferson trailed 14-10 at halftime and scored 21 points in the third quarter. Next: Friday at North Oconee (3-0)

3. (3) Mary Persons (3-0)

Last week: Beat Fayette County 55-0. Najeh Reese rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Six rushers scored touchdowns. Jaylen Stokes and Jaise Davis had eight tackles for losses between them, and Mary Persons allowed minus-41 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Troup (1-2)

4. (4) Peach County (3-1)

Last week: Beat Crisp County 35-7. Ashton Barton rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. D.J. Hudson was 5-of-11 passing for 86 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 71 yards on six carries. Next: Sept. 20 vs. Northside-Warner Robins (2-1)

5. (5) Monroe Area (2-0)

Last week: Game with Apalachee canceled. Next: Friday at Walnut Grove (3-0)

6. (6) Northwest Whitfield (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Southeast Whitfield (0-4)

7. (7) Cherokee Bluff (4-0)

Last week: Beat Habersham Central 31-24. Brooks Brien and Dylan Haley hooked up on TD passes of 81 and 51 yards after Cherokee Bluff trailed 24-14 midway in the third quarter. Brien was 14-of-23 passing for 371 yards and three touchdowns. Haley had four receptions for 147 yards. Next: Friday vs. Banks County (0-3)

8. (8) Douglass (2-2)

Last week: Beat Columbia 46-21. Antoine Watkins rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Casey Barner had eight tackles and returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown. Next: Sept. 20 at Cedar Grove (0-2)

9. (NR) LaGrange (2-2)

Last week: Beat Trinity Christian 41-7. Dylan Barter rushed for 234 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and was 4-of-5 passing for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Malachi Render had 141 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 16 touches. Cornelius Brown intercepted a pass and forced a fumble. Next: Friday at Fayette County (0-3)

10. (10) Calhoun (1-2)

Last week: Lost to Cartersville 35-13. Calhoun was within 28-13 in the fourth quarter but couldn’t overcome muffing a kickoff that led to a Cartersville touchdown and surrendering a 90-yard TD pass. Next: Friday at Cambridge (4-0)

Out: No. 9 Stephenson (2-2)

Class 2A

1. (1) Pierce County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Wayne County 35-0. Caden McGatha rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries and was 8-of-19 passing for 125 yards and one touchdown. Pierce County held Wayne County to 54 total yards. Chance Williams and Joe Drew intercepted passes. Next: Friday vs. New Hampstead (2-2)

2. (3) Morgan County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Greene County 35-13. Davis Strickland was 14-of-20 passing for 185 yards and three touchdowns. Christian Monfort rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries and caught a 28-yard TD pass. Morgan County led 21-0 in the first quarter. Next: Friday at Cedar Shoals (0-3)

3. (2) Stephens County (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Jefferson 45-28. Stephens County led 14-10 at halftime but gave up five second-half touchdowns and rushed for only 21 yards. Tripp Underwood was 24-of-41 passing for 302 yards. Davon Swinton had 10 receptions for 107 yards. All-state RB Gavin Gordon was held to 28 yards rushing but had nine receptions for 134 yards. Next: Friday vs. Oconee County (1-3)

4. (4) Carver-Columbus (2-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Northside-Columbus (3-0)

5. (5) Burke County (3-1)

Last week: Beat Warren County 50-12. Sean Vandiver was 9-of-13 passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns and scored a touchdown. Freshman Qua Morris had seven solo tackles, five assists and a tackle for a safety. Next: Friday vs. Northside-Warner Robins (2-1)

6. (6) Appling County (2-1)

Last week: Beat Swainsboro 32-12. Jaiden Knight rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Darion Hood rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Freshman QB Harrison Hickox was 6-of-11 passing for 74 yards and a touchdown. He was playing for all-state QB Dayson Griffis, who suffered an ACL injury in a non-contact play last week. Tavion Wallace had seven solo tackles and two tackles for losses. George Cameron had 2.5 tackles for losses. Next: Friday at DeLand, Fla. (2-1)

7. (7) Sumter County (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Kendrick (1-2)

8. (NR) Callaway (1-2)

Last week: Beat Cook 36-23. With Callaway trailing 23-22, Blake Harrington threw a 35-yard pass to Bryceton Sanders for the game-winning touchdown with 6:11 left. Sanders also returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Harrington was 9-of-16 passing for 125 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 143 yards on 14 carries. Ant Reeves rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Xae Anderson had 10 tackles and a sack. This was Callaway coach Pete Wiggins’ first game on the sidelines this season after getting medical clearance. Next: Thursday at Columbia (0-3)

9. (9) Rockmart (1-2)

Last week: Beat Ringgold 23-20. Riley Gober kicked a 25-yard field goal in overtime after Ringgold missed a field goal try. Rockmart also blocked an extra point in the fourth quarter. Luke Parker was 21-of-27 passing for 209 yards. Nate Davis rushed for 135 yards. Tyree McCrary rushed for 100. Rockmart lost five fumbles. Next: Friday vs. Union County (1-2)

10. (10) Ringgold (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Rockmart 23-20. Ringgold missed its overtime field-goal attempt while Rockmart didn’t. Garrett Edgar threw a 31-yard TD pass to Kishaun Taylor on the first play of the fourth quarter to tie the game, although Ringgold’s extra point was blocked. Taylor had four receptions for 138 yards and three touchdowns, one a 70-yard score on Zac Grower’s halfback pass. Taylor also had 75 punt-return yards. Next: Friday at North Cobb Christian (4-0)

Out: No. 8 Cook (2-2)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Toombs County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Rome 33-29. T.J. Stanley was 25-of-34 passing for 255 yards and two touchdowns and rushes for 60 yards and two scores. Lagonza Hayward had nine receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown. Dabvn Wadley rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Wadley’s 47-yard TD run in the final three minutes gave Toombs a 33-23 lead. Mike Polke had 107 all-purpose yards. Next: Friday at Charlton County (3-1)

2. (3) Dublin (4-0)

Last week: Beat Washington County 49-0. QB/DB Micah O’Neal rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown on four carries, was 2-of-2 passing for 48 yards and two touchdowns, intercepted a pass and scored on a punt return. Xavier Bostic rushed for 49 yards on three carries, blocked a punt and intercepted a pass. Willie Batts had 84 yards from scrimmage on six touches. Next: Sept. 20 at Jefferson County (0-4)

3. (2) Thomasville (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Thomas County Central 48-10. Thomasville was held to 22 rushing yards in the crosstown rivalry game. Next: Sept. 20 vs. Bacon County (2-1)

4. (4) Lamar County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Rutland 62-7. Eight Trojans scored touchdowns. Lamar County led 303-25 in total yards and won easily despite completing just one pass, a 32-yarder from Kaden Carter to Ross Hamrick. Rutland’s touchdown came on a kickoff return. Next: Sept. 20 vs. Westside-Macon (1-3)

5. (5) Fannin County (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Coosa (2-1)

6. (6) Fitzgerald (1-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Brooks County (2-1)

7. (7) Dodge County (3-0)

Last week: Beat ACE Charter 33-28. Dodge County stopped ACE Charter on fourth-and-goal from the 8 with 1:28 left. Duke Johnson rushed for 144 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries. Dodge led 429-290 in total yards and overcame four first-half turnovers. ACE was seeking its first-ever victory over a top-10 opponent. Next: Friday vs. Vidalia (3-1)

8. (8) Jeff Davis (4-0)

Last week: Beat Tattnall County 30-6. Kyrice Hunt and Colby Beach each rushed for 86 yards. Jeff Davis led 23-0 at halftime. Next: Sept. 20 vs. Brantley County (0-4)

9. (10) Rabun County (2-1)

Last week: Beat Dalton 35-13. Reid Giles rushed for 151 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries and had four receptions for 37 yards. Next: Friday vs. Bremen (2-1)

10. (NR) Northeast (3-1)

Last week: Beat Jefferson County 47-0. Nick Woodford rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. Reginald Glover passed for 212 yards and two touchdowns and scored a touchdown. Kortnei Williams intercepted two passes and scored a touchdown. Tailen Sampson had three tackles for losses and a sack. Next: Sept. 20 vs. ACE Charter (2-1)

Out: No. 9 Bleckley County (2-2)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Bowdon (3-1)

Last week: Beat Westside-Macon 56-27. Charles Maxell was 9-of-14 passing for 169 yards and four touchdowns, all to Kaiden Prothro, who had five receptions for 114 yards. Nathan Bhony rushed for 108 yards. Joshawia Davis rushed for 106. Next: Friday vs. Heard County (2-1)

2. (2) Irwin County (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Dooly County (0-3)

3. (3) Brooks County (2-1)

Last week: Beat Worth County 26-7. Chris Cole rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Junior Burrus was 14-of-30 passing for 215 yards and three touchdowns, two to George Lamons. Next: Friday vs. Fitzgerald (1-1)

4. (4) Manchester (2-1)

Last week: Beat Macon County 42-6. Darrius Favors rushed for 167 yards and scored two touchdowns. Also rushing for 70 yards or more were Qua’vion Cooper (77), Keelan Whitaker (70), Ken’derius Hines (76) and C.J. Favors (72) as Manchester had 484 as a team. Mond Johnson had three tackles for losses. Next: Sept. 20 at Chapel Hill (1-2)

5. (5) Clinch County (4-0)

Last week: Beat Berrien 35-13. Aaron Bryant rushed for 95 yards and was 5-of-10 passing for 77 yards. Clinch County held Berrien to 174 yards, with 70 of that coming on a TD run in the final minute. Next: Friday vs. Mitchell County (3-0)

6. (6) Greene County (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Morgan County 35-13. Greene County got down 21-0 early and never got back in the game. R.J. Monford intercepted a pass and forced a fumble, and QB Landon Garretson ran for two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Laney (3-1)

7. (7) Seminole County (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Pelham (0-3)

8. (8) Trion (4-0)

Last week: Beat Model 22-12. Trion trailed 12-0 at halftime after turning the ball over three times in its first eight plays but rallied by scoring touchdowns on three of its four second-half possessions and running out the clock on the last one. Kade Smith was 10-of-13 passing for 127 yards and scored two touchdowns. Ethan Willingham had seven catches for 78 yards. Dillard Stricklin had 16 tackles. Next: Friday at LaFayette (0-3)

9. (9) Metter (1-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Savannah (0-3)

10. (NR) Lincoln County (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Elbert County (1-2)

Out: No. 10 Emanuel County Institute (2-1)

Class 3A-A

1. (1) Savannah Christian (4-0)

Last week: Beat Oceanside Collegiate, S.C. 44-20. Zo Smalls rushed for 214 yards and four touchdowns on 38 carries. Kenry Wall intercepted two passes and returned both for touchdowns. Elijah Griffin had three tackles for losses, two sacks and one forced fumble. Next: Friday at Fellowship Christian (2-1)

2. (2) Hebron Christian (3-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Christ School, N.C. (1-2)

3. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (1-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Johns Creek (0-3)

4. (4) Fellowship Christian (2-1)

Last week: Beat Osborne 38-13. Evan Haynes returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and had two TD receptions among his six catches for 114 yards. Jonathan Granby was 8-of-16 passing for 141 yards. C.J. Givers rushed for 81 yards on 12 carries. Next: Friday vs. Savannah Christian (4-0)

5. (5) Athens Academy (4-0)

Last week: Beat John Milledge Academy 47-14. Athens Academy produced 451 total yards on 36 snaps. Jamari Welch rushed for 127 yards on eight carries. Hampton Johnson rushed for 110 on six carries and was 6-of-10 passing for 145 yards. Keyon Standifer had four receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Jalen Welch returned a fumble 38 yards for a touchdown. Next: Sept. 20 at Commerce (2-2)

6. (7) Lovett (4-0)

Last week: Beat Pace Academy 34-7. Lovett scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to break open a 13-7 game. Talen Frett returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown. Kalil Townes rushed for 81 yards on 24 carries. Quinn Carroll was 5-of-11 passing for 91 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Pace ran 72 plays to Lovett’s 44. Next: Sept. 20 vs. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (1-3)

7. (6) Calvary Day (2-1)

Last week: Beat Southeast Bulloch 40-6. James Mobley was 13-of-16 passing for 289 yards and three touchdowns. Thomas Blackshear had three receptions for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Windsor Forest (1-2)

8. (8) North Cobb Christian (4-0)

Last week: Beat Sonoraville 24-17. Teddy Jarrard was 17-of-26 passing for 251 yards and two touchdowns, one a 10-yarder to Carson Bruce for a 24-17 lead midway in the third quarter for the final scoring of the game. Sonoraville didn’t seriously threaten to score again. Cooper Bazarsky rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Ray Dixon had 1.5 tackles for losses, two QB hurries and two pass breakups. North Cobb Christian was inside Sonoraville’s 5-yard line twice in the second half without scoring. Next: Friday vs. Ringgold (3-1)

9. (10) Wesleyan (3-1)

Last week: Beat B.E.S.T. Academy 40-0. Ben Brown was 18-of-20 passing for 287 yards and five touchdowns to five receivers. Carter Hayes had four receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown. Next: Sept. 20 at St. Francis (0-4)

10. (NR) Aquinas (2-1)

Last week: Beat Hephzibah 22-14. Next: Friday at Westside-Augusta (3-0)

Out: No. 9 Trinity Christian (1-2)

