High School Sports
High School Sports

Highest-scoring teams in each GHSA classification through end of regular season

North Cobb’s wide receiver, Steele Ingram, runs the ball in for a touchdown during the football game against McEachern in Kennesaw, GA on August 23, 2024 (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Credit: Jamie Spaar

North Cobb’s wide receiver, Steele Ingram, runs the ball in for a touchdown during the football game against McEachern in Kennesaw, GA on August 23, 2024 (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
By
1 hour ago

Here are the top 10 teams in most points scored per game, by classification:

Class 6A

47.6 - Carrollton

43.4 - North Cobb

42.3 - Camden County

39.1 - Newton

38.9 - North Gwinnett

38.8 - Grayson

38.4 - Buford

38.1 - Mill Creek

37.4 - Lowndes

35.9 - McEachern

Class 5A

54.3 - Lee County

49.7 - Thomas County Central

47.9 - Hughes

46.0 - Brunswick

42.6 - Rome

41.6 - Houston County

40.9 - Milton

39.9 - Roswell

39.2 - Gainesville

38.0 - River Ridge

Class 4A

45.9 - Marist

44.5 - Southwest DeKalb

43.4 - North Oconee

42.7 - Eastside

41.2 - Central (Carrollton)

41.0 - Creekside

40.5 - Cedartown

37.8 - Perry

37.5 - Stockbridge

36.5 - Cartersville

Class 3A

44.7 - Peach County

42.6 - Jenkins

39.9 - Calvary Day

36.6 - Westover

36.2 - Sandy Creek

36.0 - Cherokee Bluff

33.5 - Lumpkin County

33.4 - LaGrange

33.3 - Jefferson

33.2 - Northwest Whitfield

Class 2A

42.7 - Burke County

41.7 - Prince Avenue Christian

41.0 - Thomson

39.1 - Hebron Christian

38.3 - Morgan County

35.7 - Carver (Columbus)

35.0 - Carver (Atlanta)

34.3 - Pierce County

33.7 - North Cobb Christian

32.1 - Sumter County

Class A Division I

50.0 - Dublin

43.2 - Toombs County

41.3 - Athens Academy

40.5 - Fannin County

40.4 - Worth County

38.6 - Heard County

37.2 - Savannah Christian

36.6 - Wesleyan

36.5 - Temple

36.3 - Fellowship Christian

Class A Division II

43.0 - Bowdon

42.9 - Irwin County

38.8 - Hancock Central

38.0 - Lincoln County

36.4 - Atkinson County

33.2 - Miller County

32.7 - Schley County

32.0 - Trion

31.9 - Clinch County

31.9 - Telfair County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenn Finch

Teams in each GHSA classification allowing fewest points through Week 12
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia high school girls basketball preseason rankings
Placeholder Image

Credit: Score Atlanta

Final 2024 Volleyball Rankings
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

How the top-10 Georgia high school football teams fared in a light Week 13
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: For the AJC

Q&A: Chestatee coach describes one-year turnaround from 0-10 to playoff berth55m ago
All-region teams: Carrollton’s Lewis named top player in 2-6A1h ago
All-region teams: Lowndes, Valdosta seniors named co-players of the year in 1-6A1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election boards certified Trump’s win. Some Republicans objected to the law.
Laken Riley case: Jose Ibarra waives right to jury in murder trial
He sold $1.3M in Taylor Swift, UGA, Masters tickets. Police say they were fake