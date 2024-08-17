High school football scores from Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Inclement weather Friday postponed numerous games across the northern parts of the state to Saturday. See the scores from Wednesday, Thursday and Friday’s games, which did complete play, below.
Wednesday
Douglass 18, LaGrange 3 -- Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic
Kell 29, North Atlanta 15 -- Corky Kell
Thursday
Adairsville 28, Allatoona 27
Arabia Mountain 61, Alcovy 33
B.E.S.T. Academy 49, Utopian Academy 0
Cartersville 40, Columbia 0
Clarke Central 42, Cedar Shoals 3
Dunwoody 24, South Paulding 7 -- Corky Kell
Morrow 27, Forest Park 24
New Hampstead 56, South Effingham 35
New Manchester 35, Washington 10
North Clayton 36, McDonough 35
Prince Avenue 35, West Forsyth 28 -- Corky Kell
Ringgold 23, Dade County 13
Friday
Athens Academy 45, Aquinas 22
Banneker 22, Osborne 21
Calvary Day 27, Beach 0 (Called early due to fight in stands)
Blessed Trinity 24, St. Pius X 0
Bradwell Institute 11, Liberty County 3
Brookstone 26, Tattnall Square 15
Bryan County 20, Johnson-Savannah 12
Burke County 44, Richmond Academy 9
Camden County 51, Brunswick 41
Campbell 27, Chapel Hill 0
Carrollton 24, Woodward Academy 14
Carver-Columbus 20, Whitewater 13
Central Gwinnett 29, Meadowcreek 0
Central-Carroll 54, Spalding 15
Charlotte Country Day, NC 22, Savannah Country Day 21
Charlton County 61, Brantley County 13
Chattooga 30, LaFayette 0
Cherokee 21, River Ridge 7
Cherokee Bluff 31, Lumpkin County 20
Chestatee 27, Franklin County 21
Clinch County 36, Bacon County 21
Coffee 59, Bainbridge 6
Colquitt County 45, West, UT 28
Cook 45, Berrien 13
Creekside at Rome, late
Creekview 17, Calhoun 10
Cross Creek 38, Josey 0
Dougherty 44, Central-Macon 0
Druid Hills 21, Miller Grove 6
Dublin 41, Swainsboro 21
Duluth 33, Dacula 7
East Laurens 13, Johnson County 8
Eastside 26, Newton 15
Emanuel County Institute 13, Wilcox County 7
Evans 35, Thomson 28
Fellowship Christian 36, Bowdon 35
First Presbyterian 10, Eagle’s Landing Christian 0
Flint River Academy, GA 19, Gatewood 14
Frederica Ac. (GISA) 55, Savannah 12
Gainesville 41, Marietta 3
George Walton Academy 42, St. Francis 7
Georgia Military 35, Atkinson County 16
Glynn Academy 16, Wayne County 10
Grayson 20, Collins Hill 19
Greene County 28, Putnam County 20
Greenville 40, Calhoun County 0
Hampton 21, Luella 7
Hancock Central 58, Glenn Hills 0
Haralson County 14, Mt. Pisgah Christian 10
Harlem 38, Greenbrier 37
Harris County 16, Manchester 8
Harrison 35, Kennesaw Mountain 21
Hart County 17, Elbert County 7
Hawkinsville 23, Marion County 21
Heard County 62, Clarkston 0
Hebron Christian 48, Therrell 0
Hephzibah 34, Washington-Wilkes 24
Hillgrove 34, Mountain View 28
Holy Innocents’ 47, North Springs 3
Hughes 52, Westlake 21
Irwin County 19, Fitzgerald 13
Jackson County 31, Flowery Branch 2
Jackson-Atlanta 22, South Atlanta 7
Jeff Davis 22, Washington County 6
Jenkins County 42, Glascock County 8
Jones County 41, Veterans 26
Kendrick 38, Walker 0
King’s Ridge 23, King’s Academy, GA 0
KIPP Atlanta Charter 14, Landmark Christian 2
Lake Oconee Academy 16, Mt. Paran Christian 0
Lakeside-Evans 30, Grovetown 12
Lamar County 24, Telfair County 8
Lassiter 44, Midtown 40
Lee County 45, Warner Robins 28
Lincoln County 37, Augusta Christian 0
Long County 20, Vidalia 10
Lovett 21, Westminster 18
Lowndes 49, Jenkins 7
Macon County 26, Southwest 19
Marist 23, Jefferson 7
McIntosh 56, Fayette County 0
McIntosh County Academy 22, Islands 0
Mill Creek 56, Lambert 26
Milton 13, Buford 10
Mitchell County 42, Lanier County 27
Monroe Area 49, Loganville 20
Montgomery County 35, Baconton 13
Morgan County 48, Warren County 16
Mt. Zion, Carroll 34, Chattahoochee County 0
Newnan 20, Greater Atlanta Christian 3
Norcross 31, Lanier 10
North Cobb 49, Archer 21
North Cobb Christian 14, Providence Christian 0
North Oconee 21, Oconee County 10
North Paulding 17, Parkview 6
Northside, Warner Robins 38, Eagle’s Landing 18
Northside-Columbus 33, Shaw 12
Ola 35, Trinity Christian 3
Pace Academy 10, Chamblee 9
Peach County 40, Northeast 21
Pebblebrook 39, Locust Grove 28
Pike County 34, Crawford County 20
Rabun County 40, White County 27
Redan 44, Stone Mountain 0
Roswell 21, Peachtree Ridge 6
Sandy Creek 20, East Coweta 7
Savannah Christian 35, Whitefield Academy 7
Screven County 6, Jefferson County 0
Seminole County 32, Schley County 14
Sequoyah 38, Denmark 35
Social Circle 48, Oglethorpe County 41
Southeast Bulloch 23, Statesboro 18
Starr’s Mill 35, Northgate 14
Stephens County 28, Habersham Central 10
Sumter County 20, Crisp County 19
Tattnall County 34, Claxton 14
Temple 23, McNair 6
Terrell County 12, Calvary Christian 3
Thomas County Central 54, Monroe 7
Thomasville 35, Brooks County 12
Tift County 43, Griffin 0
Towers 54, Heritage School-Newnan 7
Troup County 39, Villa Rica 6
Upson-Lee 28, Union Grove 14
Valdosta 65, Tucker 19
Walnut Grove 31, Discovery 0
Ware County 40, Appling County 10
Wesleyan 42, Commerce 21
Westfield School 55, Brookwood School, GA 6
Westover 28, Early County 8
Westside-Augusta 7, Laney 6
Wilkinson County 34, Wheeler County 20
Windsor Academy 26, Pataula Charter 12
Woodland-Cartersville 38, Woodland-Stockbridge 35
Woodstock 24, Etowah 7
Worth County 44, Turner County 6
