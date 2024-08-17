High School Sports

High school football scores from Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Storm clouds approach the stadium as the Milton defense huddles up against Buford in the first half at Milton High School, Friday, August 16, 2024, in Milton, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Storm clouds approach the stadium as the Milton defense huddles up against Buford in the first half at Milton High School, Friday, August 16, 2024, in Milton, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By Score Atlanta
50 minutes ago

Inclement weather Friday postponed numerous games across the northern parts of the state to Saturday. See the scores from Wednesday, Thursday and Friday’s games, which did complete play, below.

Wednesday

Douglass 18, LaGrange 3 -- Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic

Kell 29, North Atlanta 15 -- Corky Kell

Thursday

Adairsville 28, Allatoona 27

Arabia Mountain 61, Alcovy 33

B.E.S.T. Academy 49, Utopian Academy 0

Cartersville 40, Columbia 0

Clarke Central 42, Cedar Shoals 3

Dunwoody 24, South Paulding 7 -- Corky Kell

Morrow 27, Forest Park 24

New Hampstead 56, South Effingham 35

New Manchester 35, Washington 10

North Clayton 36, McDonough 35

Prince Avenue 35, West Forsyth 28 -- Corky Kell

Ringgold 23, Dade County 13

Friday

Athens Academy 45, Aquinas 22

Banneker 22, Osborne 21

Calvary Day 27, Beach 0 (Called early due to fight in stands)

Blessed Trinity 24, St. Pius X 0

Bradwell Institute 11, Liberty County 3

Brookstone 26, Tattnall Square 15

Bryan County 20, Johnson-Savannah 12

Burke County 44, Richmond Academy 9

Camden County 51, Brunswick 41

Campbell 27, Chapel Hill 0

Carrollton 24, Woodward Academy 14

Carver-Columbus 20, Whitewater 13

Central Gwinnett 29, Meadowcreek 0

Central-Carroll 54, Spalding 15

Charlotte Country Day, NC 22, Savannah Country Day 21

Charlton County 61, Brantley County 13

Chattooga 30, LaFayette 0

Cherokee 21, River Ridge 7

Cherokee Bluff 31, Lumpkin County 20

Chestatee 27, Franklin County 21

Clinch County 36, Bacon County 21

Coffee 59, Bainbridge 6

Colquitt County 45, West, UT 28

Cook 45, Berrien 13

Creekside at Rome, late

Creekview 17, Calhoun 10

Cross Creek 38, Josey 0

Dougherty 44, Central-Macon 0

Druid Hills 21, Miller Grove 6

Dublin 41, Swainsboro 21

Duluth 33, Dacula 7

East Laurens 13, Johnson County 8

Eastside 26, Newton 15

Emanuel County Institute 13, Wilcox County 7

Evans 35, Thomson 28

Fellowship Christian 36, Bowdon 35

First Presbyterian 10, Eagle’s Landing Christian 0

Flint River Academy, GA 19, Gatewood 14

Frederica Ac. (GISA) 55, Savannah 12

Gainesville 41, Marietta 3

George Walton Academy 42, St. Francis 7

Georgia Military 35, Atkinson County 16

Glynn Academy 16, Wayne County 10

Grayson 20, Collins Hill 19

Greene County 28, Putnam County 20

Greenville 40, Calhoun County 0

Hampton 21, Luella 7

Hancock Central 58, Glenn Hills 0

Haralson County 14, Mt. Pisgah Christian 10

Harlem 38, Greenbrier 37

Harris County 16, Manchester 8

Harrison 35, Kennesaw Mountain 21

Hart County 17, Elbert County 7

Hawkinsville 23, Marion County 21

Heard County 62, Clarkston 0

Hebron Christian 48, Therrell 0

Hephzibah 34, Washington-Wilkes 24

Hillgrove 34, Mountain View 28

Holy Innocents’ 47, North Springs 3

Hughes 52, Westlake 21

Irwin County 19, Fitzgerald 13

Jackson County 31, Flowery Branch 2

Jackson-Atlanta 22, South Atlanta 7

Jeff Davis 22, Washington County 6

Jenkins County 42, Glascock County 8

Jones County 41, Veterans 26

Kendrick 38, Walker 0

King’s Ridge 23, King’s Academy, GA 0

KIPP Atlanta Charter 14, Landmark Christian 2

Lake Oconee Academy 16, Mt. Paran Christian 0

Lakeside-Evans 30, Grovetown 12

Lamar County 24, Telfair County 8

Lassiter 44, Midtown 40

Lee County 45, Warner Robins 28

Lincoln County 37, Augusta Christian 0

Long County 20, Vidalia 10

Lovett 21, Westminster 18

Lowndes 49, Jenkins 7

Macon County 26, Southwest 19

Marist 23, Jefferson 7

McIntosh 56, Fayette County 0

McIntosh County Academy 22, Islands 0

Mill Creek 56, Lambert 26

Milton 13, Buford 10

Mitchell County 42, Lanier County 27

Monroe Area 49, Loganville 20

Montgomery County 35, Baconton 13

Morgan County 48, Warren County 16

Mt. Zion, Carroll 34, Chattahoochee County 0

Newnan 20, Greater Atlanta Christian 3

Norcross 31, Lanier 10

North Cobb 49, Archer 21

North Cobb 49, Archer 21

North Cobb Christian 14, Providence Christian 0

North Oconee 21, Oconee County 10

North Paulding 17, Parkview 6

Northside, Warner Robins 38, Eagle’s Landing 18

Northside-Columbus 33, Shaw 12

Ola 35, Trinity Christian 3

Pace Academy 10, Chamblee 9

Peach County 40, Northeast 21

Pebblebrook 39, Locust Grove 28

Pike County 34, Crawford County 20

Rabun County 40, White County 27

Redan 44, Stone Mountain 0

Roswell 21, Peachtree Ridge 6

Sandy Creek 20, East Coweta 7

Savannah Christian 35, Whitefield Academy 7

Screven County 6, Jefferson County 0

Seminole County 32, Schley County 14

Sequoyah 38, Denmark 35

Social Circle 48, Oglethorpe County 41

Southeast Bulloch 23, Statesboro 18

Starr’s Mill 35, Northgate 14

Stephens County 28, Habersham Central 10

Sumter County 20, Crisp County 19

Tattnall County 34, Claxton 14

Temple 23, McNair 6

Terrell County 12, Calvary Christian 3

Thomas County Central 54, Monroe 7

Thomasville 35, Brooks County 12

Tift County 43, Griffin 0

Towers 54, Heritage School-Newnan 7

Troup County 39, Villa Rica 6

Upson-Lee 28, Union Grove 14

Valdosta 65, Tucker 19

Walnut Grove 31, Discovery 0

Ware County 40, Appling County 10

Wesleyan 42, Commerce 21

Westfield School 55, Brookwood School, GA 6

Westover 28, Early County 8

Westside-Augusta 7, Laney 6

Wilkinson County 34, Wheeler County 20

Windsor Academy 26, Pataula Charter 12

Woodland-Cartersville 38, Woodland-Stockbridge 35

Woodstock 24, Etowah 7

Worth County 44, Turner County 6

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: GHSA

Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday
Placeholder Image

Credit: Adam Krohn

Class A Div. I Blog: Week 1 Primer
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Week 1 Georgia high school football schedule
Placeholder Image

Georgia high school football scores: Metro Atlanta matchups from Aug. 15
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Norcross 31, Lanier 101h ago
Gainesville 41, Marietta 32h ago
Weather-soaked Week 1 Friday night roundups
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia Republicans lay groundwork to oppose certifying presidential election
Five things to know about the planned tolls on Ga. 400
Lawsuit claims Emory lost part of patient’s skull, billed him $19K for replacement