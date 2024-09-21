High school football roundups from Week 6

This file will be updated throughout the evening so check back to see the Friday recaps.
The AJC has writers at Dalton vs. Allatoona, Seckinger vs. Roswell and Norcross vs. Peachtree Ridge. Check out Todd Holcomb’s Friday Night Wrap or see the Friday recaps below and check out the Thursday recaps at the bottom of the file.
Friday Recaps
Class 6A
Class 5A
Class 4A
Class 3A
Class 2A
Class A Division I
Class A Division II
Thursday Recaps
Class 6A
West Forsyth 28, Denmark 21
Max Walraven scored on a short run in the fourth quarter to put West Forsyth ahead for good after a back-and-forth second half. The game started with a scoreless first quarter, but West Forsyth took a 14-3 lead entering halftime before weathering a charge from Denmark in the second half. Denmark led first on a 35-yard field goal from Jake Snyder. Foster Orris scored on a 37-yard run to give West Forsyth a 7-3 lead. Max Walraven passed to Topher Delp on a 22-yard pass to expand the lead to 14-4 just before halftime. Denmark quarterback Matthew Baer passed 67 yards to Michael Palmeiri and the ensuing 2-point conversion cut into the lead 14-11. Denmark took a 18-14 lead on a 54-yard pass from Baer to Kamden Jennings with eight minutes left in the third quarter. Walraven responded with a 57-yard touchdown pass to retake the 21-18 lead. Snyder kicked a 29-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to tie the game before Walraven’s short game-winning run.
Class 4A
St. Pius X 28, Southwest DeKalb 27
A failed 2-point conversion attempt from Southwest DeKalb kept the program from its first-ever victory over St. Pius X in an overtime game at Godfrey Stadium. St Pius kicker Ivan Lipscomb kicked a 26-yard field goal with 2.7 seconds left regulation to tie the game at 21. St. Pius went up 28-21 on a 4-yard run from John Taylor. Southwest DeKalb scored on a touchdown pass from Braylon Carter to Samuel Turner and the ensuing missed 2-point conversion sealed the victory for St. Pius.
Midtown 29, Forest Park 20
Midtown led 7-6 after the first quarter and 17-14 at the half. Entering the fourth quarter, Midtown was leading 24-20 before expanding the lead in the fourth quarter.
Class 2A
Carver-Columbus 49, Columbus 0
The Tigers led 16-0 after the first quarter and 30-0 at the half in a romp of Columbus. Carver expanded the lead to 43-0 entering the fourth quarter.
Callaway 34, Redan 6
Callaway did all of its scoring in the first half before cruising to victory against Redan. The Raiders added a score in third quarter, but the game was out of reach.