High school football roundups from Week 6

West Forsyth 28, Denmark 21

Max Walraven scored on a short run in the fourth quarter to put West Forsyth ahead for good after a back-and-forth second half. The game started with a scoreless first quarter, but West Forsyth took a 14-3 lead entering halftime before weathering a charge from Denmark in the second half. Denmark led first on a 35-yard field goal from Jake Snyder. Foster Orris scored on a 37-yard run to give West Forsyth a 7-3 lead. Max Walraven passed to Topher Delp on a 22-yard pass to expand the lead to 14-4 just before halftime. Denmark quarterback Matthew Baer passed 67 yards to Michael Palmeiri and the ensuing 2-point conversion cut into the lead 14-11. Denmark took a 18-14 lead on a 54-yard pass from Baer to Kamden Jennings with eight minutes left in the third quarter. Walraven responded with a 57-yard touchdown pass to retake the 21-18 lead. Snyder kicked a 29-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to tie the game before Walraven’s short game-winning run.

St. Pius X 28, Southwest DeKalb 27

A failed 2-point conversion attempt from Southwest DeKalb kept the program from its first-ever victory over St. Pius X in an overtime game at Godfrey Stadium. St Pius kicker Ivan Lipscomb kicked a 26-yard field goal with 2.7 seconds left regulation to tie the game at 21. St. Pius went up 28-21 on a 4-yard run from John Taylor. Southwest DeKalb scored on a touchdown pass from Braylon Carter to Samuel Turner and the ensuing missed 2-point conversion sealed the victory for St. Pius.

Midtown 29, Forest Park 20

Midtown led 7-6 after the first quarter and 17-14 at the half. Entering the fourth quarter, Midtown was leading 24-20 before expanding the lead in the fourth quarter.

Carver-Columbus 49, Columbus 0

The Tigers led 16-0 after the first quarter and 30-0 at the half in a romp of Columbus. Carver expanded the lead to 43-0 entering the fourth quarter.

Callaway 34, Redan 6

Callaway did all of its scoring in the first half before cruising to victory against Redan. The Raiders added a score in third quarter, but the game was out of reach.