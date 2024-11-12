High School Sports
High School Sports

High school flag football scores

Columbus (blue) won the 2019 state championship game held this week at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Flag football, sponsored the past two seasons as a club sport by the Atlanta Falcons and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, will become an official GHSA varsity support in 2020.

By Score Atlanta
1 minute ago

Central Gwinnett 26, Discovery 13

Decatur 25, Tucker 6

Duluth 46, Meadowcreek 6

East Jackson 25, Morgan County 18

Grayson 20, Brookwood 0

Grayson 33, Norcross 0

Hiram 25, Pebblebrook 7

Mary Persons 26, Central-Macon 0

Metter 18, Emanuel County Institute 0

Mill Creek 13, Discovery 6

Mill Creek 25, Central Gwinnett 18

North Gwinnett 21, Berkmar 6

Northeast-Macon 28, Howard 6

Pike County 27, Jackson 0

Portal 13, Claxton 0

St. Anne Pacelli 20, Lithia Springs 6

St. Anne Pacelli 33, Creekside 0

Union Grove 6, Hephzibah 0

Walnut Grove 27, East Jackson 6

Westside-Macon 42, Baldwin 0

Wheeler County 32, Sumter County 0

Woodstock 20, Allatoona 7

Allatoona 39, Monroe Area 6

Calvary Day 20, Villa Rica 12

Calvary Day 27, Clarke Central 0

Calvary Day 54, Wheeler 0

Clarke Central 32, Wheeler 0

McEachern 20, Villa Rica 6

McEachern 25, Clarke Central 0

Mountain View 20, McEachern 0

North Cobb 13, Mountain View 6

South Cobb 13, South Paulding 0

Villa Rica 13, Wheeler 0

Villa Rica 26, Clarke Central 14

Wheeler County 12, Houston County 0

Whitewater 26, Mountain View 6

Whitewater 32, North Cobb 7

Whitewater 33, Hillgrove 6

Whitewater 41, Riverwood 12

