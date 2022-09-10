Halt: Cusseta Chattahoochee County refuses to yield to Atlanta North Clayton

Cusseta Chattahoochee County’s defense kept Atlanta North Clayton under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 39-0 decision during this Georgia football game.
Cusseta Chattahoochee County drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Atlanta North Clayton after the first quarter.
The Panthers registered a 20-0 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.
Cusseta Chattahoochee County charged to a 33-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Panthers added to their advantage with a 6-0 margin in the closing period.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.