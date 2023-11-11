Greensboro Greene County allows no points against Sparta Hancock Central

By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Defense dominated as Greensboro Greene County pitched a 42-0 shutout of Sparta Hancock Central in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Greensboro Greene County faced off against Augusta Aquinas and Sparta Hancock Central took on Irwinton Wilkinson County on Oct. 27 at Irwinton Wilkinson County High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

