Greene County-Morgan County game highlights Division II weekend

Three of the top-10 teams will enjoy off weeks during the fourth week of the football season, and other than top-ranked Bowdon traveling to Class 2A Westside-Macon on Thursday, Class A Division II’s top teams should have a relaxing Friday evening.
Bowdon is coming off a 37-17 victory against Bremen last week. Westside-Macon is 1-2, including a 26-20 victory against Howard and losses to Florida’s First Baptist Christian (49-0) and Class 3A Westover (56-31) last week.
Highlighting Friday’s competition is No. 6 Greene County at Class 2A No. 6 Morgan County in the 58th edition of the series, which dates to 1966. Greene County trails 25-31, with one tie in 1968. Greene County won 24-14 last season, which broke a four-game Morgan County winning streak.
Greene County is 3-0 with victories against Putnam County (28-20), Twiggs County (36-0) and Haralson County (25-3). Morgan County is 3-0 after defeating Warren County (48-16), Putnam County (42-28) and Oconee County (24-13).
Greene Quarterback Landon Garrettson is 33-of-46 passing for 377 yards and four touchdowns. Junior Travez Gibson has 43 carries for 244 yards and three touchdowns; senior Amari Durham has 18 carries for 233 yards and two touchdowns, and senior Doremus Alexander has eight carries for 106 yards and a touchdown. Miller leads receivers with 14 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns.
Morgan County quarterback Davis Strickland is 46-of-63 passing for 795 yards and nine touchdowns, and Jaylen Elder has 20 receptions for 433 yards and five touchdowns.
Region 3 is opening league play: Claxton will play Screven County; No. 9 Emanuel County Institute faces McIntosh County Academy; Portal plays Jenkins County, and Savannah meets Bryan County.
Class A Division II Top-10 schedule
1. (1) Bowdon (2-1) at Class 2A Westside-Macon (Thursday)
2. (2) Irwin County (3-0) does not play.
3. (3) Brooks County (1-1) at Class A Division I Worth County
4. (4) Manchester (1-1) at Macon County
5. (5) Clinch County (3-0) at Class A Division I Berrien
6. (6) Greene County (3-0) at Class 2A No. 6 Morgan County
7. (7) Seminole County (3-0) does not play.
8. (8) Trion (3-0) vs. Class A Division I Model
9. (10) Emanuel County Institute (2-0) vs. McIntosh County Academy in Region 3 play
10. (9) Metter (1-1) does not play.
