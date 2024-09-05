Greene County-Morgan County game highlights Division II weekend

Three of the top-10 teams will enjoy off weeks during the fourth week of the football season, and other than top-ranked Bowdon traveling to Class 2A Westside-Macon on Thursday, Class A Division II’s top teams should have a relaxing Friday evening.

Bowdon is coming off a 37-17 victory against Bremen last week. Westside-Macon is 1-2, including a 26-20 victory against Howard and losses to Florida’s First Baptist Christian (49-0) and Class 3A Westover (56-31) last week.

Highlighting Friday’s competition is No. 6 Greene County at Class 2A No. 6 Morgan County in the 58th edition of the series, which dates to 1966. Greene County trails 25-31, with one tie in 1968. Greene County won 24-14 last season, which broke a four-game Morgan County winning streak.