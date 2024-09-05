Breaking: Father of Apalachee High School shooting suspect arrested, GBI says
Greene County-Morgan County game highlights Division II weekend

Three footballs are shown before the game between Peachtree Ridge and North Gwinnett at North Gwinnett high school, Friday, October 13, 2023, in Suwanee, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By Seth Ellerbee
1 hour ago

Three of the top-10 teams will enjoy off weeks during the fourth week of the football season, and other than top-ranked Bowdon traveling to Class 2A Westside-Macon on Thursday, Class A Division II’s top teams should have a relaxing Friday evening.

Bowdon is coming off a 37-17 victory against Bremen last week. Westside-Macon is 1-2, including a 26-20 victory against Howard and losses to Florida’s First Baptist Christian (49-0) and Class 3A Westover (56-31) last week.

Highlighting Friday’s competition is No. 6 Greene County at Class 2A No. 6 Morgan County in the 58th edition of the series, which dates to 1966. Greene County trails 25-31, with one tie in 1968. Greene County won 24-14 last season, which broke a four-game Morgan County winning streak.

Greene County is 3-0 with victories against Putnam County (28-20), Twiggs County (36-0) and Haralson County (25-3). Morgan County is 3-0 after defeating Warren County (48-16), Putnam County (42-28) and Oconee County (24-13).

Greene Quarterback Landon Garrettson is 33-of-46 passing for 377 yards and four touchdowns. Junior Travez Gibson has 43 carries for 244 yards and three touchdowns; senior Amari Durham has 18 carries for 233 yards and two touchdowns, and senior Doremus Alexander has eight carries for 106 yards and a touchdown. Miller leads receivers with 14 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

Morgan County quarterback Davis Strickland is 46-of-63 passing for 795 yards and nine touchdowns, and Jaylen Elder has 20 receptions for 433 yards and five touchdowns.

Region 3 is opening league play: Claxton will play Screven County; No. 9 Emanuel County Institute faces McIntosh County Academy; Portal plays Jenkins County, and Savannah meets Bryan County.

Class A Division II Top-10 schedule

1. (1) Bowdon (2-1) at Class 2A Westside-Macon (Thursday)

2. (2) Irwin County (3-0) does not play.

3. (3) Brooks County (1-1) at Class A Division I Worth County

4. (4) Manchester (1-1) at Macon County

5. (5) Clinch County (3-0) at Class A Division I Berrien

6. (6) Greene County (3-0) at Class 2A No. 6 Morgan County

7. (7) Seminole County (3-0) does not play.

8. (8) Trion (3-0) vs. Class A Division I Model

9. (10) Emanuel County Institute (2-0) vs. McIntosh County Academy in Region 3 play

10. (9) Metter (1-1) does not play.

