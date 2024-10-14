GHSA Softball State Playoff brackets schedule/scores

The opening rounds of the GHSA Softball Playoff Brackets begin Oct. 16-17 for Classes 6A, 4A, 3A and A Division II. On Oct. 18-19, Classes 5A, 3A, Division I and Private take to the field. The two-round playoff bracket will determine which eight teams from each classification will advance to Columbus for the state championship ‘elite eight’ bracket.
See the full brackets or look below for the schedules and scores.
Class 6A (Oct. 16-17)
R2#3 Chapel Hill at R8#2 Mill Creek
R5#4 Etowah at R1#1 Colquitt County
R7#3 Parkview at R6#2 Lambert
R3#4 McEachern at R4#1 Archer
R8#3 Dacula at R2#2 Carrollton
R1#4 Tift County at R5#1 North Cobb
R6#3 West Forsyth at R7#2 North Gwinnett
R4#4 Newton at R3#1 Harrison
R4#3 Grayson at R3#2 Hillgrove
R7#4 Peachtree Ridge at R6#1 Denmark
R1#3 Lowndes at R5#2 North Paulding
R8#4 Collins Hill at R2#1 East Coweta
R3#3 Campbell at R4#2 Grovetown
R6#4 North Forsyth at R7#1 Brookwood
R5#3 Walton at R1#2 Richmond Hill
R2#4 Westlake at R8#1 Buford
Class 5A (Oct. 18-19)
R2#3 Thomas County Central at R8#2 Jackson County
R5#4 Villa Rica at R1#1 South Effingham
R7#3 Roswell at R6#2 Creekview
R3#4 Dutchtown at R4#1 Chamblee
R8#3 Apalachee at R2#2 Veterans
R1#4 Greenbrier at R5#1 East Paulding
R6#3 River Ridge at R7#2 Milton
R4#4 Dunwoody at R3#1 Northgate
R4#3 Decatur at R3#2 McIntosh
R7#4 Chattahoochee at R6#1 Lassiter
R1#3 Glynn Academy at R5#2 South Paulding
R8#4 Winder-Barrow at R2#1 Houston County
R3#3 Newnan at R4#2 Lakeside-DeKalb
R6#4 Pope at R7#1 Seckinger
R5#3 Alexander at R1#2 Effingham County
R2#4 Coffee at R8#1 Loganville
Class 4A (Oct. 16-17)
R2#3 ELCA at R8#2 East Forsyth
R5#4 Southwest DeKalb at R1#1 Wayne County
R7#3 Cass at R6#2 Kel
R3#4 Griffin at R4#1 Pace Academy
R8#3 Walnut Grove at R2#2 Union Grove
R1#4 Warner Robins at R5#1 St. Pius X
R6#3 Westminster at R7#2 Cartersville
R4#4 Jackson-Atlanta at R3#1 Northside-Columbus
R4#3 Midtown at R3#2 Harris County
R7#4 Cedartown at R6#1 Cambridge
R1#3 Ware County at R5#2 Marist
R8#4 Madison County at R2#1 Ola
R3#3 Central-Carroll at R4#2 Creekside
R6#4 Blessed Trinity at R7#1 Allatoona
R5#3 North Springs at R1#2 Perry
R2#4 Jones County at R8#1 Eastside
Class 3A (Oct. 18-19)
#1 Heritage-Catoosa at #32 Dougherty
#17 Jefferson at #16 Lumpkin County
#9 Harlem at #24 Ridgeland
#25 Long County at #8 LaFayette
#5 North Hall at #28 Howard
#21 Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at #12 LaGrange
#13 Cairo at #20 White County
#29 Cross Creek at #4 West Laurens
#3 Cherokee Bluff at #30 Douglass-Atlanta
#19 Whitewater at #14 Riverdale
#11 Pickens at #22 Dawson County
#27 Bainbridge at #6 Peach County
#7 Luella at #26 East Hall
#23 Calhoun at #10 Monroe Area
#15 Mary Persons at #18 Troup County
#31 Islands at #2 Southeast Bulloch
Class 2A (Oct. 16-17)
#1 Appling County at #32 Butler
#17 Therrell at #16 Pierce County
#9 Cook at #24 Ringgold
#25 Callaway at #8 Pike County
#5 Miller Grove at #28 Hardaway
#21 Sumter County at #12 Thomson
#13 Stephens County at #20 Hart County
#29 Jackson at #4 Columbus
#3 Sonoraville at #30 Josey
#19 Murray County at #14 Coahulla Creek
#11 Shaw at #22 Union County
#27 Carver-Atlanta at #6 Burke County
#7 Rockmart at #26 Crisp County
#23 Redan at #10 South Atlanta
#15 Franklin County at #18 LFO
#31 Salem at #2 Murray County
Class A Division I (Oct. 18-19)
#1 Toombs County at #32 Putnam County
#17 Heard County at #16 Temple
#9 Jeff Davis at #24 Armuchee
#25 Dublin at #8 ACE Charter
#5 Banks County at #28 Commerce
#21 Berrien at #12 Vidalia
#13 Haralson County at #20 Thomasville
#29 Worth County at #4 Bacon County
#3 Bremen at #30 Chattooga
#19 Dodge County at #14 Elbert County
#11 Dade County at #22 Bleckley County
#27 Oglethorpe County at #6 East Laurens
#7 Lamar County at #26 Swainsboro
#23 Washington County at #10 Social Circle
#15 Brantley County at #18 Fannin County
#31 Jasper County at #2 Gordon Lee
Class A Division II (Oct. 16-17)
R2#3 Clinch County at R8#2 Lincoln County
R5#4 GSIC at R1#1 Miller County
R7#3 Mt. Zion-Carroll at R6#2 Schley County
R3#4 Claxton at R4#1 Wheeler County
R8#3 Washington-Wilkes at R2#2 Irwin County
R1#4 Pelham at R5#1 Glascock County
R6#3 Marion County at R7#2 Trion
R4#4 Telfair County at R3#1ECI
R4#3 Hawkinsville at R3#2 Metter
R7#4 Manchester at R6#1 Taylor County
R1#3 Baconton Charter at R5#2 Johnson County
R8#4 Towns County at R2#1 Lanier County
R3#3 Screven County at R4#2 Wilcox County
R6#4 Crawford County at R7#1 Bowdon
R5#3 Georgia Military at R1#2 Seminole County
R2#4 Charlton County at R8#1 Lake Oconee Academy
Private (Oct. 18-19)
#1 Wesleyan BYE
#17 Christian Heritage at #16 GAC
#9 Savannah Christian BYE
#8 Lovett BY
#5 Hebron Christian BYE
#21 Darlington at #12 North Cobb Christian
#13 Providence Christian at #20 Landmark Christian
#4 Holy Innocents’ BYE
#3 Trinity Christian BYE
#19 Walker at #14 Whitefield Academy
#11 St. Francis at #22 Galloway
#6 Mount Paran Christian BYE
#7 Calvary Day BYE
#10 Mount Vernon BYE
#18 St. Vincent’s at #15 King’s Ridge
#2 Prince Avenue Christian BYE
