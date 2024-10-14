High School Sports

GHSA Softball State Playoff brackets schedule/scores

By Score Atlanta
53 minutes ago

The opening rounds of the GHSA Softball Playoff Brackets begin Oct. 16-17 for Classes 6A, 4A, 3A and A Division II. On Oct. 18-19, Classes 5A, 3A, Division I and Private take to the field. The two-round playoff bracket will determine which eight teams from each classification will advance to Columbus for the state championship ‘elite eight’ bracket.

See the full brackets or look below for the schedules and scores.

Class 6A (Oct. 16-17)

R2#3 Chapel Hill at R8#2 Mill Creek

R5#4 Etowah at R1#1 Colquitt County

R7#3 Parkview at R6#2 Lambert

R3#4 McEachern at R4#1 Archer

R8#3 Dacula at R2#2 Carrollton

R1#4 Tift County at R5#1 North Cobb

R6#3 West Forsyth at R7#2 North Gwinnett

R4#4 Newton at R3#1 Harrison

R4#3 Grayson at R3#2 Hillgrove

R7#4 Peachtree Ridge at R6#1 Denmark

R1#3 Lowndes at R5#2 North Paulding

R8#4 Collins Hill at R2#1 East Coweta

R3#3 Campbell at R4#2 Grovetown

R6#4 North Forsyth at R7#1 Brookwood

R5#3 Walton at R1#2 Richmond Hill

R2#4 Westlake at R8#1 Buford

Class 5A (Oct. 18-19)

R2#3 Thomas County Central at R8#2 Jackson County

R5#4 Villa Rica at R1#1 South Effingham

R7#3 Roswell at R6#2 Creekview

R3#4 Dutchtown at R4#1 Chamblee

R8#3 Apalachee at R2#2 Veterans

R1#4 Greenbrier at R5#1 East Paulding

R6#3 River Ridge at R7#2 Milton

R4#4 Dunwoody at R3#1 Northgate

R4#3 Decatur at R3#2 McIntosh

R7#4 Chattahoochee at R6#1 Lassiter

R1#3 Glynn Academy at R5#2 South Paulding

R8#4 Winder-Barrow at R2#1 Houston County

R3#3 Newnan at R4#2 Lakeside-DeKalb

R6#4 Pope at R7#1 Seckinger

R5#3 Alexander at R1#2 Effingham County

R2#4 Coffee at R8#1 Loganville

Class 4A (Oct. 16-17)

R2#3 ELCA at R8#2 East Forsyth

R5#4 Southwest DeKalb at R1#1 Wayne County

R7#3 Cass at R6#2 Kel

R3#4 Griffin at R4#1 Pace Academy

R8#3 Walnut Grove at R2#2 Union Grove

R1#4 Warner Robins at R5#1 St. Pius X

R6#3 Westminster at R7#2 Cartersville

R4#4 Jackson-Atlanta at R3#1 Northside-Columbus

R4#3 Midtown at R3#2 Harris County

R7#4 Cedartown at R6#1 Cambridge

R1#3 Ware County at R5#2 Marist

R8#4 Madison County at R2#1 Ola

R3#3 Central-Carroll at R4#2 Creekside

R6#4 Blessed Trinity at R7#1 Allatoona

R5#3 North Springs at R1#2 Perry

R2#4 Jones County at R8#1 Eastside

Class 3A (Oct. 18-19)

#1 Heritage-Catoosa at #32 Dougherty

#17 Jefferson at #16 Lumpkin County

#9 Harlem at #24 Ridgeland

#25 Long County at #8 LaFayette

#5 North Hall at #28 Howard

#21 Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at #12 LaGrange

#13 Cairo at #20 White County

#29 Cross Creek at #4 West Laurens

#3 Cherokee Bluff at #30 Douglass-Atlanta

#19 Whitewater at #14 Riverdale

#11 Pickens at #22 Dawson County

#27 Bainbridge at #6 Peach County

#7 Luella at #26 East Hall

#23 Calhoun at #10 Monroe Area

#15 Mary Persons at #18 Troup County

#31 Islands at #2 Southeast Bulloch

Class 2A (Oct. 16-17)

#1 Appling County at #32 Butler

#17 Therrell at #16 Pierce County

#9 Cook at #24 Ringgold

#25 Callaway at #8 Pike County

#5 Miller Grove at #28 Hardaway

#21 Sumter County at #12 Thomson

#13 Stephens County at #20 Hart County

#29 Jackson at #4 Columbus

#3 Sonoraville at #30 Josey

#19 Murray County at #14 Coahulla Creek

#11 Shaw at #22 Union County

#27 Carver-Atlanta at #6 Burke County

#7 Rockmart at #26 Crisp County

#23 Redan at #10 South Atlanta

#15 Franklin County at #18 LFO

#31 Salem at #2 Murray County

Class A Division I (Oct. 18-19)

#1 Toombs County at #32 Putnam County

#17 Heard County at #16 Temple

#9 Jeff Davis at #24 Armuchee

#25 Dublin at #8 ACE Charter

#5 Banks County at #28 Commerce

#21 Berrien at #12 Vidalia

#13 Haralson County at #20 Thomasville

#29 Worth County at #4 Bacon County

#3 Bremen at #30 Chattooga

#19 Dodge County at #14 Elbert County

#11 Dade County at #22 Bleckley County

#27 Oglethorpe County at #6 East Laurens

#7 Lamar County at #26 Swainsboro

#23 Washington County at #10 Social Circle

#15 Brantley County at #18 Fannin County

#31 Jasper County at #2 Gordon Lee

Class A Division II (Oct. 16-17)

R2#3 Clinch County at R8#2 Lincoln County

R5#4 GSIC at R1#1 Miller County

R7#3 Mt. Zion-Carroll at R6#2 Schley County

R3#4 Claxton at R4#1 Wheeler County

R8#3 Washington-Wilkes at R2#2 Irwin County

R1#4 Pelham at R5#1 Glascock County

R6#3 Marion County at R7#2 Trion

R4#4 Telfair County at R3#1ECI

R4#3 Hawkinsville at R3#2 Metter

R7#4 Manchester at R6#1 Taylor County

R1#3 Baconton Charter at R5#2 Johnson County

R8#4 Towns County at R2#1 Lanier County

R3#3 Screven County at R4#2 Wilcox County

R6#4 Crawford County at R7#1 Bowdon

R5#3 Georgia Military at R1#2 Seminole County

R2#4 Charlton County at R8#1 Lake Oconee Academy

Private (Oct. 18-19)

#1 Wesleyan BYE

#17 Christian Heritage at #16 GAC

#9 Savannah Christian BYE

#8 Lovett BY

#5 Hebron Christian BYE

#21 Darlington at #12 North Cobb Christian

#13 Providence Christian at #20 Landmark Christian

#4 Holy Innocents’ BYE

#3 Trinity Christian BYE

#19 Walker at #14 Whitefield Academy

#11 St. Francis at #22 Galloway

#6 Mount Paran Christian BYE

#7 Calvary Day BYE

#10 Mount Vernon BYE

#18 St. Vincent’s at #15 King’s Ridge

#2 Prince Avenue Christian BYE

