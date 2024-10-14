GHSA Softball State Playoff brackets schedule/scores

The opening rounds of the GHSA Softball Playoff Brackets begin Oct. 16-17 for Classes 6A, 4A, 3A and A Division II. On Oct. 18-19, Classes 5A, 3A, Division I and Private take to the field. The two-round playoff bracket will determine which eight teams from each classification will advance to Columbus for the state championship ‘elite eight’ bracket.

See the full brackets or look below for the schedules and scores.