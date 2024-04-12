GHSA set to approve new executive director Monday

Scott would become the seventh full-time executive director in GHSA history.

Also of interest will be a planned discussion of the reclassification committee’s competitive-balance model to classify schools, though it’s not something that could go into place until 2026.

The model, as promoted on meetings with scores of athletic directors in recent weeks, would automatically move up and move down as many five schools apiece in each classification based on their all-sports performances in state playoffs.

Traditionally, classification is based mostly on enrollment with the most recent reclass, which goes into effect in 2024-25, segregating all but the largest 10 or so private schools into one division for state competitions.

‘’The (reclass) committee wanted to look at different options, and a group of athletic directors and coaches have reached out to the GHSA about competitive balance,’’ reclass committee chairman Curt Miller said. “They’ll present some of their findings, and there’s no harm in listening.’’

Committee meetings take place Sunday. The executive committee meets starting 9 a.m. Monday at the Macon City Center.

Agenda:

Committee proposals (Board of trustees)

1. Proposal to change pay scale for Dance Officials to be exactly the same as the current scale for Cheerleading Officials: $10.70 per team for the first 12 teams (with pay for a minimum of 12) and $8.60 per team for more than 12 teams. (GHSA Office)

2. Proposal to modify By-Law 1.62, item “c-3″ on page 19 of the GHSA Constitution as follows (deleted text struck out) so as to allow students from non-member schools who transfer to GHSA schools to be eligible immediately as long as it is their first enrollment in a GHSA school: “The student has not yet established eligibility in grades 9-12 at a member school serving his area of residence. Eligibility is established at the first time the student enrolls in a GHSA member school for the first time.” (Eagles Landing Christian)

3. Proposal to modify By-Law 2.16, item “a” on page 24 of the GHSA Constitution as follows (new text in italic): A GHSA member school playing a non-region schedule may not participate in post-season competition in the GHSA or any other association. (GHSA office)

4. Proposal to modify By-Law 2.62, item “a-2″ on page 28 of the GHSA Constitution as follows (deleted text struck out): (2) Participants must be in compliance with all eligibility rules of their respective associations with the exception that only those participants in grades 9-12 shall be allowed to participate. NOTE: This would allow GHSA schools to compete against non-GHSA schools that have athletes in grades lower than 9th, as long as they are eligible for high school competition in their own association. This includes GISA, GAPPS, and member schools from other State Associations who are full members. (Muscogee County Schools)

5. Proposal to add a new item “g” to By-Law 2.62 on page 29 of the GHSA Constitution as follows: All competitions in sports utilizing a Rating Formula to seed post-season qualification MUST be played to completion with a winner and loser being determined. (GHSA office)

6. Proposal to include contest officials under the GHSA Concussion Policy (by-law 2.68) should they exhibit any signs, symptoms or behaviors consistent with a concussion during the officiating of a contest or scrimmage. (GHSA office)

7. Proposal to add the following text to Sportsmanship by-law 2.76 on page 35 of the GHSA Constitution at the end of the existing text (new text in italic): Signs held by spectators may not exceed 8.5″x11″ so as not to obstruct the view of others in attendance. (GHSA office)

8. Discussion on allowing a two-week “Arm Conditioning Period” in Baseball prior to the official date for the start of practice beginning with the 2025 season. During this two-week period, only balls, gloves and catcher’s gear could (over) AGENDA, continued be used and the four athletes to one coach skill-building sessions could not be held at the same time as the Arm Conditioning Period workouts. (North Cobb High School) For information only – no vote will be taken. 9. Recommendation of the Board for the position of Executive Director to succeed Robin Hines, who is retiring.

Reclassification report:

Discussion on a “competitive balance” formula that may be used in the reclassification process for the 2026-28 reclassification cycle. (GHSA Office) For information only – no vote will be taken.

Director’s report

Executive Director Robin Hines will address the committee on several issues.