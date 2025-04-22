GHSA girls soccer tournament first-round matchups

Here are the matchups for the first round of the GHSA girls soccer playoffs. Play begins Tuesday night with games in classes 6A, 5A, 4A and A Division II.
Class 6A
(Tuesday)
(R2 #3) Carrollton at (R8 #2) Mill Creek
(R5 #4) Wheeler at (R1 #1) Richmond Hill
(R7 #3) Norcross at (R6 #2) Lambert
(R3 #4) Paulding County at (R4 #1) South Gwinnett
(R8 #3) Mountain View at (R2 #2) Chapel Hill
(R1 #4) Colquitt County at (R5 #1) Walton
(R6 #3) Denmark at (R7 #2) North Gwinnett
(R4 #4) Grayson at (R3 #1) Harrison
(R4 #3) Archer at (R3 #2) Hillgrove
(R7 #4) Parkview at (R6 #1) West Forsyth
(R1 #3) Lowndes at (R5 #2) North Paulding
(R8 #4) Collins Hill at (R2 #1) East Coweta
(R3 #3) Campbell at (R4 #2) Grovetown
(R6 #4) Forsyth Central at (R7 #1) Brookwood
(R5 #3) Cherokee at (R1 #2) Camden County
(R2 #4) Westlake at (R8 #1) Buford
Class 5A
(Tuesday)
(R2 #3) Thomas County Central at (R8 #2) Jackson County
(R5 #4) Rome at (R1 #1) Greenbrier
(R7 #3) Johns Creek at (R6 #2) Lassiter
(R3 #4) Dutchtown at (R4 #1) Chamblee
(R8 #3) Loganville at (R2 #2) Veterans
(R1 #4) Effingham County at (R5 #1) Villa Rica
(R6 #3) River Ridge at (R7 #2) Milton
(R4 #4) Decatur at (R3 #1) Northgate
(R4 #3) Dunwoody at (R3 #2) McIntosh
(R7 #4) Lanier at (R6 #1) Pope
(R1 #3) Lakeside-Evans at (R5 #2) Alexander
(R8 #4) Clarke Central at (R2 #1) Houston County
(R3 #3) Newnan at (R4 #2) Lakeside-DeKalb
(R6 #4) Riverwood at (R7 #1) Roswell
(R5 #3) Kennesaw Mountain at (R1 #2) Glynn Academy
(R2 #4) Lee County at (R8 #1) Habersham Central
Class 4A
(Tuesday)
(R2 #3) Jones County at (R8 #2) Walnut Grove
(R5 #4) Druid Hills at (R1 #1) Perry
(R7 #3) Southeast Whitfield at (R6 #2) Cambridge
(R3 #4) Central-Carroll at (R4 #1) Midtown
(R8 #3) Eastside at (R2 #2) Ola
(R1 #4) Wayne County at (R5 #1) Marist
(R6 #3) Westminster at (R7 #2) Dalton
(R4 #4) Drew at (R3 #1) Starr’s Mill
(R4 #3) Jackson-Atlanta at (R3 #2) Harris County
(R7 #4) Cartersville at (R6 #1) Blessed Trinity
(R1 #3) Ware County at (R5 #2) St. Pius
(R8 #4) East Forsyth at (R2 #1) Locust Grove
(R3 #3) Northside-Columbus at (R4 #2) Pace Academy
(R6 #4) Centennial at (R7 #1) Allatoona
(R5 #3) Northview at (R1 #2) Warner Robins
(R2 #4) Union Grove at (R8 #1) North Oconee
Class 3A
(Thursday)
(#32) East Hall at (#1) Jefferson
(#17) Lumpkin County at (#16) Southeast Bulloch
(#24) Calhoun at (#9) Richmond Academy
(#25) LaGrange at (#8) Dawson County
(#28) Stone Mountain at (#5) Bainbridge
(#21) Gilmer at (#12) Peach County
(#20) West Laurens at (#13) Cherokee Bluff
(#29) Cairo at (#4) Northwest Whitfield
(#30) Westover at (#3) Whitewater
(#19) Heritage-Catoosa at (#14) Mount Zion-Jonesboro
(#22) Pickens at (#11) Adairsville
(#27) Islands at (#6) Luella
(#26) Baldwin at (#7) Sandy Creek
(#23) Upson-Lee at (#10) Long County
(#18) Johnson-Gainesville at (#15) Oconee County
(#31) North Clayton at (#2) Harlem
Class 2A
(Thursday)
(#32) Appling County at (#1) Pike County
(#17) Hapeville Charter at (#16) Stephens County
(#24) Jackson at (#9) Sonoraville
(#25) Sumter County at (#8) East Jackson
(#28) Franklin County at (#5) Coahulla Creek
(#21) Hart County at (#12) Shaw
(#20) Technical Career at (#13) Salem
(#29) Tattnall County at (#4) Drew Charter
(#30) Hardaway at (#3) Savannah Arts
(#19) Therrell at (#14) KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
(#22) Westside-Macon at (#11) Pierce County
(#27) Butler at (#6) Thomson
(#26) Miller Grove at (#7) Morgan County
(#23) Muray County at (#10) Johnson-Augusta
(#18) Union County at (#15) Callaway
(#31) South Atlanta at (#2) Columbus
Class A Division I
(Thursday)
(#32) Towers at (#1) Bremen
(#17) Bleckley County at (#16) Elbert County
(#24) Coosa at (#9) Lamar County
(#25) Jasper County at (#8) Jeff Davis
(#28) Jefferson County at (#5) Dade County
(#21) Fannin County at (#12) Worth County
(#20) Oglethorpe County at (#13) Dodge County
(#29) Haralson County at (#4) Social Circle
(#30) Barrow at (#3) Thomasville
(#19) Temple at (#14) Toombs County
(#22) Vidalia at (#11) Swainsboro
(#27) Commerce at (#6) Model
(#26) Central-Macon at (#7) East Laurens
(#23) Washington County at (#10) Armuchee
(#18) Woodville-Tompkins at (#15) Fitzgerald
(#31) Rabun County at (#2) ACE Charter
Class A Division II
(Tuesday)
(A3 #4) Bryan County bye
(A1 #1) Irwin County bye
(A2 #3) Hawkinsville at (A4 #2) Chattahoochee County
(A5 #3) Lincoln County at (A6 #2) Elite Scholars Academy
(A2 #4) Treutlen at (A4 #1) Crawford County
(A6 #3) Atlanta Classical at (A5 #2) Towns County
(A1 #4) Lanier County bye
(A3 #1) Screven County bye
(A6 #4) Mount Zion-Carroll bye
(A5 #1) Lake Oconee Academy bye
(A4 #3) Southwest Georgia STEM at (A2 #2) Dooly County
(A1 #3) Brooks County at (A3 #2) Portal
(A4 #4) Macon County at (A2 #1) GMC Prep
(A3 #3) Claxton at (A1 #2) Atkinson County
(A5 #4) Greene County bye
(A6 #1) Trion bye
Class 3A-A private
(Thursday)
(#1) Hebron Christian bye
(#17) Mount Vernon at (#16) Trinity Christian
(#24) North Cobb Christian at (#9) Holy Innocents’
(#25) Mount Bethel Christian at (#8) St. Vincent’s
