GHSA girls lacrosse tournament first-round scores, matchups

Here are the first- and second-round matchups for the GHSA girls lacrosse playoffs.
Division 3
First round
(Monday-Tuesday)
(A1 #1) North Gwinnett bye
Carrollton 21, Grayson 1
(A5 #4) South Forsyth at (A3 #3) Campbell
(#2) Cherokee bye
(A5 #1) West Forsyth bye
(A2 #3) North Atlanta at (#2) North Paulding
(A1 #4) Mountain View at (A4 #3) Denmark
(A6 #1) Parkview bye
(A4 #1) Walton bye
(A6 #3) Duluth at (#2) Mill Creek
(A2 #4) McEachern at (A5 #3) Alpharetta
(A3 #1) Harrison bye
(#2) Lambert bye
(A3 #4) North Cobb at (A1 #3) Buford
Marietta 10, Brookwood 7
(A2 #1) Hillgrove bye
Second round
(Thursday-Friday)
(#2) Carrollton at (A1 #1) North Gwinnett
(A5 #4) South Forsyth/(A3 #3) Campbell winner at (#2) Cherokee
(A2 #3) North Atlanta/(#2) North Paulding winner at (A5 #1) West Forsyth
(A1 #4) Mountain View/(A4 #3) Denmark winner at (A6 #1) Parkview
(A6 #3) Duluth/(#2) Mill Creek winner at (A4 #1) Walton
(A2 #4) McEachern/(A5 #3) Alpharetta winner at (A3 #1) Harrison
(A3 #4) North Cobb/(A1 #3) Buford winner at (#2) Lambert
(A4 #4) Marietta at (A2 #1) Hillgrove
Division 2
First round
(Monday-Tuesday)
(A1 #1) Roswell bye
(A7 #3) Evans at (A4 #2) Effingham County
Pope 18, Woodstock 6
(A8 #1) North Oconee bye
(A5 #1) McIntosh bye
(A1 #3) Chattahoochee at (A6 #2) Creekview
(A4 #3) South Effingham at (A2 #2) Chamblee
(A7 #1) Lakeside-Evans bye
(A4 #1) Richmond Hill bye
East Coweta 10, Riverwood 7
Greenbrier 16, Seckinger 8
(A3 #1) Lassiter bye
(A6 #1) Milton bye
Johns Creek 20, Northgate 4
(A3 #3) Kennesaw Mountain at (A8 #2) Oconee County
(A2 #1) Decatur bye
Second round
(Thursday-Friday)
(A7 #3) Evans/(A4 #2) Effingham County winner at (A1 #1) Roswell
(A3 #2) Pope at (A8 #1) North Oconee
(A1 #3) Chattahoochee/(A6 #2) Creekview winner at (A5 #1) McIntosh
(A4 #3) South Effingham/(A2 #2) Chamblee winner at (A7 #1) Lakeside-Evans
(A5 #2) East Coweta at (A4 #1) Richmond Hill
(A7 #2) Greenbrier at (A3 #1) Lassiter
(A1 #2) Johns Creek (A6 #1) Milton
(A3 #3) Kennesaw Mountain/(A8 #2) Oconee County winner at (A2 #1) Decatur
Division 1
First round
(Monday-Tuesday)
(A1 #1) Mount Paran Christian bye
(A7 #3) Westminster at (#2) Whitewater
(At-large) Holy Innocents’ at (#2) Marist
(At-large) East Forsyth at (A2 #3) Northview
(A5 #1) Cambridge bye
(A3 #3) Eagle’s Landing Christian at (#2) Greater Atlanta Christian
(At-large) Centennial at (A4 #3) Midtown
(A7 #1) Pace Academy bye
(A4 #1) St. Pius bye
(A1 #3) Kell at (#2) McDonough
(#2) Blessed Trinity bye
(A3 #1) Starr’s Mill bye
(A6 #1) Columbus bye
Fellowship Christian 17, Allatoona 6
Lovett 15, Mount Bethel Christian 6
(A2 #1) Wesleyan bye
Second round
(Thursday-Friday)
(A7 #3) Westminster/(#2) Whitewater winner (A1 #1) Mount Paran Christian
(At-large) Holy Innocents’/(#2) Marist winner vs. (At-large) East Forsyth/(A2 #3) Northview winner
(A3 #3) Eagle’s Landing Christian/(#2) Greater Atlanta Christian winner at (A5 #1) Cambridge
(At-large) Centennial/(A4 #3) Midtown winner at (A7 #1) Pace Academy
(A1 #3) Kell/(#2) McDonough winner at (A4 #1) St. Pius
(#2) Blessed Trinity at (A3 #1) Starr’s Mill
(A5 #3) Fellowship Christian at (A6 #1) Columbus
(#2) Lovett at (A2 #1) Wesleyan
