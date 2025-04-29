High School Sports
High School Sports

GHSA girls lacrosse tournament first-round scores, matchups

ajc.com

Credit: GHSA

Credit: GHSA

By
1 hour ago

Here are the first- and second-round matchups for the GHSA girls lacrosse playoffs.

Division 3

First round

(Monday-Tuesday)

(A1 #1) North Gwinnett bye

Carrollton 21, Grayson 1

(A5 #4) South Forsyth at (A3 #3) Campbell

(#2) Cherokee bye

(A5 #1) West Forsyth bye

(A2 #3) North Atlanta at (#2) North Paulding

(A1 #4) Mountain View at (A4 #3) Denmark

(A6 #1) Parkview bye

(A4 #1) Walton bye

(A6 #3) Duluth at (#2) Mill Creek

(A2 #4) McEachern at (A5 #3) Alpharetta

(A3 #1) Harrison bye

(#2) Lambert bye

(A3 #4) North Cobb at (A1 #3) Buford

Marietta 10, Brookwood 7

(A2 #1) Hillgrove bye

Second round

(Thursday-Friday)

(#2) Carrollton at (A1 #1) North Gwinnett

(A5 #4) South Forsyth/(A3 #3) Campbell winner at (#2) Cherokee

(A2 #3) North Atlanta/(#2) North Paulding winner at (A5 #1) West Forsyth

(A1 #4) Mountain View/(A4 #3) Denmark winner at (A6 #1) Parkview

(A6 #3) Duluth/(#2) Mill Creek winner at (A4 #1) Walton

(A2 #4) McEachern/(A5 #3) Alpharetta winner at (A3 #1) Harrison

(A3 #4) North Cobb/(A1 #3) Buford winner at (#2) Lambert

(A4 #4) Marietta at (A2 #1) Hillgrove

Division 2

First round

(Monday-Tuesday)

(A1 #1) Roswell bye

(A7 #3) Evans at (A4 #2) Effingham County

Pope 18, Woodstock 6

(A8 #1) North Oconee bye

(A5 #1) McIntosh bye

(A1 #3) Chattahoochee at (A6 #2) Creekview

(A4 #3) South Effingham at (A2 #2) Chamblee

(A7 #1) Lakeside-Evans bye

(A4 #1) Richmond Hill bye

East Coweta 10, Riverwood 7

Greenbrier 16, Seckinger 8

(A3 #1) Lassiter bye

(A6 #1) Milton bye

Johns Creek 20, Northgate 4

(A3 #3) Kennesaw Mountain at (A8 #2) Oconee County

(A2 #1) Decatur bye

Second round

(Thursday-Friday)

(A7 #3) Evans/(A4 #2) Effingham County winner at (A1 #1) Roswell

(A3 #2) Pope at (A8 #1) North Oconee

(A1 #3) Chattahoochee/(A6 #2) Creekview winner at (A5 #1) McIntosh

(A4 #3) South Effingham/(A2 #2) Chamblee winner at (A7 #1) Lakeside-Evans

(A5 #2) East Coweta at (A4 #1) Richmond Hill

(A7 #2) Greenbrier at (A3 #1) Lassiter

(A1 #2) Johns Creek (A6 #1) Milton

(A3 #3) Kennesaw Mountain/(A8 #2) Oconee County winner at (A2 #1) Decatur

Division 1

First round

(Monday-Tuesday)

(A1 #1) Mount Paran Christian bye

(A7 #3) Westminster at (#2) Whitewater

(At-large) Holy Innocents’ at (#2) Marist

(At-large) East Forsyth at (A2 #3) Northview

(A5 #1) Cambridge bye

(A3 #3) Eagle’s Landing Christian at (#2) Greater Atlanta Christian

(At-large) Centennial at (A4 #3) Midtown

(A7 #1) Pace Academy bye

(A4 #1) St. Pius bye

(A1 #3) Kell at (#2) McDonough

(#2) Blessed Trinity bye

(A3 #1) Starr’s Mill bye

(A6 #1) Columbus bye

Fellowship Christian 17, Allatoona 6

Lovett 15, Mount Bethel Christian 6

(A2 #1) Wesleyan bye

Second round

(Thursday-Friday)

(A7 #3) Westminster/(#2) Whitewater winner (A1 #1) Mount Paran Christian

(At-large) Holy Innocents’/(#2) Marist winner vs. (At-large) East Forsyth/(A2 #3) Northview winner

(A3 #3) Eagle’s Landing Christian/(#2) Greater Atlanta Christian winner at (A5 #1) Cambridge

(At-large) Centennial/(A4 #3) Midtown winner at (A7 #1) Pace Academy

(A1 #3) Kell/(#2) McDonough winner at (A4 #1) St. Pius

(#2) Blessed Trinity at (A3 #1) Starr’s Mill

(A5 #3) Fellowship Christian at (A6 #1) Columbus

(#2) Lovett at (A2 #1) Wesleyan

About the Author

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

Follow Chip Saye on facebook
More Stories

Keep Reading

The 2025 GHSA spring esports state championships take place Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Bartow County Schools Esports Arena. (Courtesy of PlayVS)

Credit: Courtesy of PlayVS

Esports boosting extracurricular participation, self-esteem in Georgia high schools

Esports is one of the Georgia High School Association’s fastest growing sports with more than 200 teams now competing.

North Oconee gymnasts go for seventh consecutive title at state meet

North Oconee High School gymnastics team in Watkinsville tries to win its seventh consecutive state championship.

Carpet capital Dalton becomes soccer mecca amid Hispanic population growth

For decades, Dalton was known as the "Carpet Capital of the World." Now, it's also got the title of "Soccer Captial of Georgia."

The Latest

ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz

GHSA boys lacrosse tournament first-round scores, matchups

1h ago

B.E.S.T. Academy brings winning coach home to Atlanta

Rival school, parent spurred GHSA probe that led to 10 Appling County forfeits

Featured

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Monday, June 24, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)

Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC

Keisha Lance Bottoms takes formal step toward running for Georgia governor

Her filing adds clarity to a Democratic field to succeed term-limited Gov. Brian Kemp that’s just beginning to take shape.

BlackRock invests $1 million in Georgia workforce training

A two-year grant from the BlackRock Foundation will go to Georgia's technical schools to increase workforce training.

Weekend reflections: Jeff Ulbrich’s negligence leads to latest Falcons fiasco

Also: Sound plan for rookie pass rushers, bad Braves bullpen, joyless Atlanta United