GHSA Cheerleading takes center stage at Macon Coliseum

Entering the state finals, Lambert is looking for the team’s ninth championship and third consecutive after securing the 7A title last season. Lambert won titles in 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019 before taking the crown in each of the past two seasons.

The Longhorns will also compete in the COED championship this season.

In the Class 6A competition, defending champions North Forsyth, which won the team’s first title last year, is primed after a 103-point effort in sectionals. Buford (101 points), Carrollton (100 points), Hillgrove (105.5 points), Mill Creek (103.5 points) and North Paulding (104 points) enter the championships as challengers after solid sectional performances.

TROPHIES ON TROPHIES

Northgate has won 11 previous championships and enters Class 5A’s competition as a favorite. The program won five-straight titles from 2007-2011, four consecutive titles from 2015-2018, the CO-ED championship in 2021 and the 5A title last season. Houston County, Milton, South Effingham and McIntosh are contenders.

Central-Carroll won its first state championship last season and is a favorite in the Class 4A competition alongside four-time champion Cartersville and Cambridge, which enters the championship looking for its first-ever title. Cartersville previously won titles in 1994, 2000, 2014 and 2018.

In Class 3A, Mary Persons captured its second championship in last year’s competition and returns to try for the program’s third. Seven-time champion Calhoun is a favorite alongside Cherokee Bluff, Heritage-Catoosa and Northwest Whitfield, who are serious contenders for first-time championships after each scored over 100 points at sectionals.

In Class 2A, Mount Paran won the championship in each of the past two seasons with a streak of 10-consecutive Class A Private titles prior to that. That’s 12 consecutive championships, and the Eagles are favorited in the Private championship after a 104.5-point effort in sectionals. Savannah Christian, the 2022 Class 3A champion, will try for its second title and enters the finals after a 98.5-point effort in sectionals.

WIDE OPEN COMPETITION

After Mount Paran’s reclassification, 2A is wide open. KIPP (96 points), Pierce County (94.5 points), Coahulla Creek (94 points) and Stephens County (92.5 points) are favorites.

Bleckley County reclassed to Class A Division I after winning the Class A championship last season, the program’s fourth championship after titles in 1993, 2001 and 2021. The Royals did not have the greatest sectionals performance (79.5 points) and will face Gordon Lee (103 points), Bremen (102 points), and Armuchee (100 points) after their stellar sectionals showings. Gordon Lee is a six-time champion and won each year from 2016 to 2021. Armuchee has four titles – 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2022. Bremen wants its fourth championship and first since winning in 2000, 2005 and 2006.

In Class A Division II, Trion – a five-time champion with titles in 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011 and 2012 – enters the championships off an 89.5-point sectionals performance as a favorite. Metter, which scored 89 points in sectionals, has never won a championship. Lake Oconee Academy scored 87.5 points at sectionals and enters the championship wanting its first title.

In the CO-ED competition, Walton will try to defend last year’s title, the program’s first cheerleading championship. The Raiders scored 105 points at sectionals and will be challenged by South Forsyth (110 points), Denmark (110 points), Lambert (108 points), Roswell (107.5 points) and East Coweta (101 points).