GHSA boys and girls soccer semifinals roundups

No. 4 West Forsyth 4, No. 3 North Gwinnett 2

In a battle of top-5-ranked teams, West Forsyth, which won titles in 2021 and 2022 will try for the third championship in four seasons after outlasting the Bulldogs.

“We are just excited that all of our hard work has gone and paid off for us,” West Forsyth defender Marlee Raymond, who scored one goal in the semifinal matchup, told Forsyth Sports on X.

“We have been working hard all season long and we are glad to see results,” she said.

West Forsyth defeated Peachtree Ridge 3-0, Mountain View 6-2, North Paulding 3-1 and North Gwinnett on the way to the championship.

“Unbelievable,” head coach Jason Galt said. “This is our third time in four years, this is pretty dang cool. I am so lucky to have these girls. The ability and level of play in Forsyth County and here at West Forsyth, it’s unmatched. It’s just unmatched. They are so fun to watch.”

No. 1 Buford 1(3), No. 7 Walton 1(2)

The top-ranked Wolves have a chance at the program’s first-ever girls soccer title after outlasting Walton in penalty kicks 3-2. Walton wanted a shot at the team’s second state title and first since 1993. Buford has beaten Wheeler 9-0, Milton 1-0, No. 6 Hillgrove 2-0 and Walton.

Class 6A

No. 2 Roswell 0(4), No. 5 Lassiter 0(2)

Roswell won its first-ever state title last season after beating Marist 2-0 and now the classification will enjoy a rematch in the final match. The Hornets outlasted 2022 6A champion Lassiter 4-2 in penalty kicks, Roswell has a chance at another trophy. The Hornets moved past Creekview 4-1, Habersham Central 3-1, North Atlanta 3-1 and Lassiter.

No. 1 Marist 6, No. 7 Johns Creek 1

Top-ranked Marist has a chance at its 12th state championship after handedly moving past No. 7 Johns Creek 6-1 in the semifinals. The War Eagles defeated Lee County 10-0, Grovetown 9-0, No. 3 Pope (2-2) 5-4 in penalty kicks and Johns Creek.

Class 5A

No. 4 Greater Atlanta Christian 1(4), No. 1 Jefferson 1(2)

After a quarterfinals loss to Northgate 3-0 last season, Greater Atlanta Christian has a shot at the program’s fourth state title after upending top-ranked Jefferson 4-2 in penalty kicks after ending regulation tied 1-1. The Spartans previously won championships in 2012, 2014 and 2015. GAC has beaten Woodland-Cartersville 10-0, No. 2 Midtown 2-1, Northside-Columbus 10-0 and Jefferson on the way to the championship match.

No. 3 Cambridge 1, No. 7 McIntosh 0

Cambridge lost to the eventual champion Chamblee 6-3 in the quarterfinals last season and since, the No. 3-ranked Bears have wanted more. After upending No. 7 McIntosh 1-0, Cambridge will have a chance to win the program’s first state championship. The Bears defeated Calhoun 7-0, Clarke Central 6-0, No. 8 Greenbrier 4-0 and McIntosh in the playoffs.

Class 4A

No. 1 Lovett 7, Cherokee Bluff 0

Mason Bosworth scored three goals to lead top-ranked Lovett through its semifinals victory. Ridley Newton and Katelyn Nixon (1 assist) each added two goals for the Lions. Hollis Mefford and Mary Camp Newton each had two assists while goalie Helen Shearer made four saves. Lovett has won five state championships including back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022 in Class 2A.

No. 7 North Oconee 1, No. 3 Westminster 0

In a rematch of last year’s 4A championship contest won by Westminster 2-1, North Oconee got redemption. The team moved past Luella 10-0, No. 9 Northwest Whitfield, No. 2 Starr’s Mill and Westminster on the way to the championship. The Titans have one state title in 2021.

Class 3A

No. 1 Oconee County 1, No .4 Dawson County 0

Top-ranked and defending champion Oconee County upended No. 4-ranked Dawson County and will meet familiar foe Wesleyan in the title match. Oconee moved past Carver-Atlanta 10-0, Lumpkin County 4-0, No. 3 Savannah Country Day 1-0 and Dawson County. Last season, the Warriors defeated Wesleyan 2-0 in the semifinals before upending Bremen 3-1 to win the program’s first title.

No. 2 Wesleyan 3, Columbus 1

Wesleyan led 2-1 before adding a second-half goal to expand the margin and put the match away. The Wolves have won two championships – 2017 in Class A and 2019 in Class A Private. On the way to the title match, Wesleyan defeated Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 10-0, Hebron Christian 7-0, No. 7 St. Vincents’ 9-1 and Columbus.

Class 2A

No. 3 Fellowship Christian 7, No., 8 ACE Charter 1

Defending-champion Fellowship was led by Avery Paulson (2 goals), Kelly Rodman (2 goals), Lily Kate Elphick (1 goal), Ally Hardin (1 goal) and Cade Leach (penalty kick) against the Gryphons. Slayton Marbur scored ACE’s goal. Fellowship defeated Athens Academy 5-1 in last year’s title match and has a chance for its third title (2016).

No. 4 Mount Paran 4, No. 1 Model 2

Mount Paran overcame a 2-0 deficit after goals from Model’s Molly Allmon and Sophie Lawing to earn a shot at a program-first championship. The Eagles rallied with goals from Alexis Shafer, Sarah Schwartz (2 goals) and Catherine Cumbie to complete the comeback.

Class A Division I

No. 1 Social Circle 5, Mount Vernon 3

Top-ranked Social Circle has a shot at its second title after moving past No. 5 Mount Vernon in the semifinals. Peyton Brooks and Alana Ferguson scored for Social Circle in the semis. The Redskins won the 2022 Class A championship and moved past Elbert County 10-0, No. 3 Whitefield Academy 4-3, No. 4 East Laurens 8-1 and Vernon.

No. 2 Paideia 2, Atlanta International 0

Paideia has title-loss sized chip on its shoulder after losing to Mount Vernon 3-1 in last year’s championship match. The Pythons have three titles but has not won a championship since 2013 (Class A) and after upending Atlanta International, Paideia has a chance. The team has beaten Dade County 7-0, Oglethorpe County 8-0, Bleckley County 10-0 and Atlanta International on the way to the title match.

Class A Division II

No. 1 Lake Oconee Academy 3, No. 4 Atlanta Classical 0

Top-ranked Lake Oconee has never won a championship but after a 4-0 victory over Atlanta Classical in the semifinals, the Titans have a shot. Lake Oconee lost to Towns County 1-0 in last year’s semifinals and have been wanting more since then. This season, the Titans enjoyed a BYE in the first round and then moved past No. 7 Lincoln County 4-0, No. 8 Wheeler County 6-1 and Atlanta Classical.

No. 2 Aquinas 1, No. 5 Towns County 0

Defending-champion Aquinas defeated Towns County 5-2 in last year’s championship match and will try for a repeat and second-overall title. Aquinas enjoyed a BYE in the first round and then moved past Mount Zion-Carroll 5-0, No. 3 Portal 4-0 and Towns.