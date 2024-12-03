Georgia high school football teams with at least 5 all-time wins over top-ranked opponents

With a Class 3A quarterfinal victory over Peach County last week, Calhoun defeated a No. 1-ranked team for the ninth time in history and seventh time since 2000. Here are all schools that have five victories over No. 1-ranked teams since 1952, when the Atlanta Constitution began what is now the AJC rankings. That’s also the year that Calhoun got its first two wins over No. 1 teams, during the Yellow Jackets’ first state-championship season. Calhoun has one of the highest winning percentages here at .450. No. 1 teams historically win 86.6% of the time.
14-20 - Valdosta
12-31-2 - Thomasville
12-15-2 - Thomson
11-9-1 - Fitzgerald
11-23 - Warner Robins
10-28 - Colquitt County
10-14 - Marist
9-11 - Calhoun
9-15 - Lincoln County
9-21-1 - Washington-Wilkes
8-13 - Buford
8-31-2 - Carrollton
8-23 - Northside (Warner Robins)
8-14 - Woodward Academy
7-12 - Americus
7-19 - Brooks County
7-15 - Dalton
7-26 - Lowndes
7-23-1 - Mary Persons
6-11 - Benedictine
6-19 - Cartersville
6-16 - Hawkinsville
6-15 - Irwin County
5-31 - Albany
5-32-1 - Bainbridge
5-7 - Blessed Trinity
5-16 - Cairo
5-24 - Crisp County
5-12-1 - Dublin
5-13-2 - Jefferson
5-22 - LaGrange
5-17-2 - Moultrie
5-7 - North Springs
5-8 - Peach County
5-15-1 - Statesboro
5-39-1 - Tift County
5-20 - Ware County
5-6 - West Rome
