Georgia high school football teams with at least 5 all-time wins over top-ranked opponents

With a Class 3A quarterfinal victory over Peach County last week, Calhoun defeated a No. 1-ranked team for the ninth time in history and seventh time since 2000. Here are all schools that have five victories over No. 1-ranked teams since 1952, when the Atlanta Constitution began what is now the AJC rankings. That’s also the year that Calhoun got its first two wins over No. 1 teams, during the Yellow Jackets’ first state-championship season. Calhoun has one of the highest winning percentages here at .450. No. 1 teams historically win 86.6% of the time.

14-20 - Valdosta

12-31-2 - Thomasville