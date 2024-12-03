Breaking: Snow flurries fall in North Georgia, below freezing temps in metro Atlanta
Georgia high school football teams with at least 5 all-time wins over top-ranked opponents

With a Class 3A quarterfinal victory over Peach County last week, Calhoun defeated a No. 1-ranked team for the ninth time in history and seventh time since 2000. Here are all schools that have five victories over No. 1-ranked teams since 1952, when the Atlanta Constitution began what is now the AJC rankings. That’s also the year that Calhoun got its first two wins over No. 1 teams, during the Yellow Jackets’ first state-championship season. Calhoun has one of the highest winning percentages here at .450. No. 1 teams historically win 86.6% of the time.

14-20 - Valdosta

12-31-2 - Thomasville

12-15-2 - Thomson

11-9-1 - Fitzgerald

11-23 - Warner Robins

10-28 - Colquitt County

10-14 - Marist

9-11 - Calhoun

9-15 - Lincoln County

9-21-1 - Washington-Wilkes

8-13 - Buford

8-31-2 - Carrollton

8-23 - Northside (Warner Robins)

8-14 - Woodward Academy

7-12 - Americus

7-19 - Brooks County

7-15 - Dalton

7-26 - Lowndes

7-23-1 - Mary Persons

6-11 - Benedictine

6-19 - Cartersville

6-16 - Hawkinsville

6-15 - Irwin County

5-31 - Albany

5-32-1 - Bainbridge

5-7 - Blessed Trinity

5-16 - Cairo

5-24 - Crisp County

5-12-1 - Dublin

5-13-2 - Jefferson

5-22 - LaGrange

5-17-2 - Moultrie

5-7 - North Springs

5-8 - Peach County

5-15-1 - Statesboro

5-39-1 - Tift County

5-20 - Ware County

5-6 - West Rome

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

