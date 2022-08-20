Gainesville Lakeview survives taut tilt with Alpharetta Kings Ridge Christian 35-28

It wasn’t exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Gainesville Lakeview had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Alpharetta Kings Ridge Christian 35-28 on August 19 in Georgia football action.
Alpharetta Kings Ridge Christian started on steady ground by forging a 21-7 lead over Gainesville Lakeview at the end of the first quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.
Alpharetta Kings Ridge Christian showed it came to play by erasing its deficit via a 14-0 response going to the fourth quarter.
The Lions put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Tigers 14-7 in the last stanza.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC’s high school sports coverage.