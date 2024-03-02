Sports

Gainesville Lakeview Academy outlasts Newnan Heritage to earn OT victory

ajc.com

By Sports Bot
17 minutes ago

Gainesville Lakeview Academy topped Newnan Heritage in a 53-44 overtime thriller for a Georgia boys basketball victory on March 1.

Newnan Heritage started on steady ground by forging a 12-5 lead over Gainesville Lakeview Academy at the end of the first quarter.

The Hawks jumped a meager margin over the Lions as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Gainesville Lakeview Academy broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 31-30 lead over Newnan Heritage.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Lions and the Hawks locked in a 42-42 stalemate.

Gainesville Lakeview Academy held on with a 11-2 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Recently on Feb. 24, Newnan Heritage squared off with Albany Deerfield-Windsor in a basketball game.

