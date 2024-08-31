Friday recap: North Gwinnett, Roswell, Marist, Blessed Trinity shine

Roswell, the No. 8 tea in Class 5A, beat 2023 Class 7A runner-up Walton 42-32. Roswell (2-0) can prove itself further next week too as the Hornets are home against Class 6A’s No. 2 team, Buford.

Marist, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, beat No. 10 Woodward Academy of Class 5A 38-0. It was Woodward’s worst shutout loss since 1956.

Marist, a Class 6A runner-up last season, is 2-0 and done with its non-region schedule and will be solid favorite in each of its eight Region 5-4A games that begin in two weeks with Northview.

Woodward, the Class 6A runner-up last year, is 0-3 for the just the second time in 20 years, first since 2020. The War Eagles also lost to No. 1 Carrollton and No. 7 Collins Hill of Class 6A.

Blessed Trinity, the No. 7 team in Class 4A, beat 2023 Class A Division I champion Prince Avenue Christian 23-21. Blessed Trinity (3-0) faces even bigger challenges ahead as No. 1 Milton of Class 5A is next up Sept. 13.

Prince Avenue, also beaten last week by Charlotte’s Mallard Creek, has lost consecutive games for the first time since 2009.

Though 17 top-10 teams lost, not many games statewide Friday night would be considered upsets.

Defending Class 4A champion and second-ranked Perry lost to No. 9 Houston County of Class 5A 31-17. No. 3 Brooks County of Class A Division II beat No. 3 Cook of Class 2A 42-14.

In the most unusual game, Mary Persons defeated New Westminster of British Columbia 42-6. New Westminster, from just outside of Vancouver, was the first Canadian team ever to play in Georgia.