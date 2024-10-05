Friday highlights: Manchester defeats No. 1 Bowdon in finals rematch

No. 2 Buford beat No. 6 Collins Hill 34-7 in Region 8-6A. Buford (5-1, 2-0) lost its opener to No. 1 Milton of Class 5A and has remained behind Carrollton in the rankings since. No. 8 Mill Creek remains a contender in Buford’s region of Gwinnett County teams.

Benedictine of Savannah, the preseason No. 1 Class 4A team, beat No. 6 Warner Robins 35-21 in Region 1-4A. Benedictine (4-2, 2-0), now ranked No. 3, has lost to Buford and Rabun Gap, both nationally ranked.

Prince Avenue Christian, which opened No. 1 in Class 2A, beat No. 5 Stephens County 49-7 in Region 8-2A. Prince Avenue (4-3, 2-0) has lost to two out-of-state teams and Blessed Trinity, the No. 7 Class 4A team, and is ranked No. 3 in Class 3A-A private.

In Class 4A, Stockbridge beat Ola 14-10 after trailing 10-0 in a Region 4 game. Stockbridge is 6-1, 5-0 while Ola fell to 5-1, 4-1. Stockbridge was the Class 4A runner-up last season.

Starr’s Mill beat Central-Carrollton 38-35 in Region 3. Starr’s Mill, a Class 4A semifinalist last season, is 7-0, 3-0. Central is 5-2, 2-1.

In south Georgia, Colquitt County beat Lowndes 38-35. Both are unranked in Class 6A, but Lowndes entered unbeaten.

Also in south Georgia, Worth County beat No. 3 Thomasville 28-27 in Class A Division I. That was the only Friday game won by an unranked team over a ranked one.