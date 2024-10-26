Friday highlights: 6 undefeated teams lose, including No. 1 Sandy Creek

Harrison, Woodward Academy, Jefferson, Kell and Northeast-Macon also beat undefeated teams Friday night, and Roswell, North Gwinnett and Athens Academy had impressive victories too, but none beat Mary Persons as far as upsets go.

Mary Persons had three early victories reversed for using an ineligible player. Though better than its record, Mary Persons still was a 33-point underdog, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. The victory represented the second straight year that Mary Persons has stunned a No. 1 team. In 2023, the Bulldogs beat Prince Avenue Christian 48-28, ending Prince Avenue’s 20-game winning streak.

Sandy Creek (8-1 overall, 6-1 in Region 2-3A) can still win its region with a victory next week against Troup (5-4, 4-3). Mary Persons (2-7, 2-5) can finish no higher than sixth.

In other games Friday, No. 3 North Gwinnett (9-0, 6-0) beat Norcross 27-21 to clinch Region 7-6A. Harrison, North Cobb and North Atlanta also clinched region titles in the highest classification. Harrison beat previously undefeated Hillgrove 24-14 in a game that decided Region 3.

In Class 5A, No. 7 Roswell beat No. 5 Gainesville 48-45. Roswell (8-1, 5-0) will play at arch-rival Milton, the No. 1-ranked team, next week for the Region 7 title.

Woodward Academy beat Decatur 42-14 in a game that decided the Region 4-5A championship. Decatur had been unbeaten while Woodward started 0-3. Woodward now has won six straight games.

Also in Class 5A, No. 3 Thomas County Central beat No. 10 Houston County 41-31. That allowed No. 2 Lee County (9-0, 4-0) to clinch Region 2, which has four top-10 teams. The fourth is Coffee (8-1, 3-1).

In Class 4A, No. 8 Perry beat No. 10 Benedictine 31-27 in a game between 4A’s 2023 champion (Perry) and 2021-22 champion (Benedictine). Perry (7-2, 4-0) can win Region 1, which is considered Class 4A’s toughest, with a victory next week at Warner Robins.

Also in 4A, Kell beat Cambridge 28-14 to give the Bears their first loss.

Jefferson and Peach County came away with the best wins in Class 3A.

No. 4 Jefferson beat third-ranked and previously unbeaten Cherokee Bluff 35-7. Jefferson can win Region 8 with a victory over Oconee County next week. No. 2 Peach County beat No. 7 Cairo 48-17 to win Region 1.

Class 2A’s No. 9 team, Carver of Atlanta, beat fifth-ranked Lovett of Class 3A-A private 47-17. Carver will face No. 6 Hapeville Charter for the Region 5-2A title on Nov. 8.

In a game between 3A-A private top-10 teams, No. 6 Fellowship Christian beat No. 9 Wesleyan 42-17. Fellowship will play Whitefield Academy next week for the Region 5-A Division I championship.

In Class A Division I, No. 8 Northeast beat No. 6 Dodge County 40-19. Dodge County joined Hillgrove, Decatur, Cambridge, Cherokee Bluff and Sandy Creek as teams losing their first games of the season.

Other teams clinching region titles Friday were Creekside, Stockbridge, Cartersville, North Oconee, North Hall, Carver of Columbus, Columbia, Rockmart, Heard County and Early County.

Two weeks remain in the regular season.