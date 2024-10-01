Football rankings: Little change after storm-ridden weekend

Only four top-10 teams lost during a storm-limited week of high school football, leading to little change in the rankings, which were delayed two days to accommodate 20 games played on Monday. More than 50 of the 170 scheduled games were not played, 14 of those involving ranked teams..

In the biggest game that made it through, No. 2 Lee County defeated No. 3 Thomas County Central in Class 5A. It was played Saturday, a day later, because of Hurricane Helene. Thomas Central dropped one place in the rankings at the end of its 20-game losing streak.

No. 3 Manchester beat No. 8 Trion 34-7 in Class A Division II. Both retained their spots.