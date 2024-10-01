Football rankings: Little change after storm-ridden weekend

Only four top-10 teams lost during a storm-limited week of high school football, leading to little change in the rankings, which were delayed two days to accommodate 20 games played on Monday. More than 50 of the 170 scheduled games were not played, 14 of those involving ranked teams..
In the biggest game that made it through, No. 2 Lee County defeated No. 3 Thomas County Central in Class 5A. It was played Saturday, a day later, because of Hurricane Helene. Thomas Central dropped one place in the rankings at the end of its 20-game losing streak.
No. 3 Manchester beat No. 8 Trion 34-7 in Class A Division II. Both retained their spots.
Northwest Whitfield of Class 3A and Early County of A Division II fell out of the rankings after losing to unranked teams. Whitewater and Jenkins County, took their places.
Class 6A
1. (1) Carrollton (6-0)
2. (2) Buford (4-1)
3. (3) North Gwinnett (5-0)
4. (4) Camden County (5-0)
5. (5) Douglas County (5-1)
6. (6) Collins Hill (6-0)
7. (7) Grayson (4-1)
8. (8) Mill Creek (5-1)
9. (9) Valdosta (5-0)
10. (10) North Cobb (6-0)
Class 5A
1. (1) Milton (6-0)
2. (2) Lee County (6-0)
3. (4) Coffee (6-0)
4. (3) Thomas Co. Central (5-1)
5. (5) Hughes (4-1)
6. (6) Gainesville (5-1)
7. (7) Roswell (4-1)
8. (8) Houston County (5-1)
9. (9) Brunswick (5-1)
10. (10) Rome (2-2)
Class 4A
1. (1) Marist (5-0)
2. (2) Cartersville (6-0)
3. (3) Benedictine (2-2)
4. (4) Blessed Trinity (4-1)
5. (5) North Oconee (6-0)
6. (6) Warner Robins (5-1)
7. (7) Cedartown (6-0)
8. (8) Eastside (6-0)
9. (9) Cambridge (6-0)
10. (10) Ola (5-0)
Class 3A
1. (1) Sandy Creek (5-0)
2. (2) Peach County (5-1)
3. (3) Jefferson (4-2)
4. (5) Cherokee Bluff (5-0)
5. (6) Douglass (3-2)
6. (7) LaGrange (4-2)
7. (8) Cairo (3-2)
8. (9) Calhoun (2-3)
9. (10) Oconee County (2-3)
10. (NR) Whitewater (3-2)
Out: No. 4 Northwest Whitfield
Class 2A
1. (1) Pierce County (5-0)
2. (2) Morgan County (6-0)
3. (3) Carver (Columbus) (5-1)
4. (4) Burke County (4-1)
5. (5) Stephens County (3-2)
6. (6) Callaway (3-2)
7. (7) Rockmart (4-2)
8. (8) Appling County (3-2)
9. (9) Sumter County (6-0)
10. (10) Ringgold (4-2)
Class A Division I
1. (1) Toombs County (5-0)
2. (2) Dublin (5-0)
3. (3) Thomasville (4-1)
4. (4) Fannin County (6-0)
5. (5) Fitzgerald (3-1)
6. (6) Dodge County (6-0)
7. (7) Northeast (4-1)
8. (8) Rabun County (5-1)
9. (9) Lamar County (4-1)
10. (10) Commerce (3-3)
Class A Division II
1. (1) Bowdon (5-1)
2. (2) Irwin County (5-0)
3. (3) Manchester (4-1)
4. (4) Brooks County (3-3)
5. (5) Clinch County (5-0)
6. (6) Greene County (5-1)
7. (7) Lincoln County (5-0)
8. (8) Trion (6-1)
9. (9) Metter (3-1)
10. (NR) Jenkins County (4-1)
Out: No. 10 Early County
Class 3A-A
1. (1) Savannah Christian (5-0)
2. (2) Hebron Christian (5-1)
3. (3) Prince Avenue (3-3)
4. (4) Athens Academy (6-0)
5. (5) Lovett (6-0)
6. (6) Fellowship Christian (4-2)
7. (7) Calvary Day (4-1)
8. (8) North Cobb Christ. (5-0)
9. (9) Wesleyan (5-1)
10. (10) GAC (3-3)
