Breaking: Thousands of people purged from Georgia’s voter rolls reregistered after Kamala Harris’ rally in Atlanta
High School Sports

Football rankings: Little change after storm-ridden weekend

The sun sets as Seckinger football players run to return to their locker room briefly before their game against Roswell at Roswell High School, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Roswell, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The sun sets as Seckinger football players run to return to their locker room briefly before their game against Roswell at Roswell High School, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Roswell, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By Todd Holcomb
1 hour ago

Only four top-10 teams lost during a storm-limited week of high school football, leading to little change in the rankings, which were delayed two days to accommodate 20 games played on Monday. More than 50 of the 170 scheduled games were not played, 14 of those involving ranked teams..

In the biggest game that made it through, No. 2 Lee County defeated No. 3 Thomas County Central in Class 5A. It was played Saturday, a day later, because of Hurricane Helene. Thomas Central dropped one place in the rankings at the end of its 20-game losing streak.

No. 3 Manchester beat No. 8 Trion 34-7 in Class A Division II. Both retained their spots.

Northwest Whitfield of Class 3A and Early County of A Division II fell out of the rankings after losing to unranked teams. Whitewater and Jenkins County, took their places.

Class 6A

1. (1) Carrollton (6-0)

2. (2) Buford (4-1)

3. (3) North Gwinnett (5-0)

4. (4) Camden County (5-0)

5. (5) Douglas County (5-1)

6. (6) Collins Hill (6-0)

7. (7) Grayson (4-1)

8. (8) Mill Creek (5-1)

9. (9) Valdosta (5-0)

10. (10) North Cobb (6-0)

Class 5A

1. (1) Milton (6-0)

2. (2) Lee County (6-0)

3. (4) Coffee (6-0)

4. (3) Thomas Co. Central (5-1)

5. (5) Hughes (4-1)

6. (6) Gainesville (5-1)

7. (7) Roswell (4-1)

8. (8) Houston County (5-1)

9. (9) Brunswick (5-1)

10. (10) Rome (2-2)

Class 4A

1. (1) Marist (5-0)

2. (2) Cartersville (6-0)

3. (3) Benedictine (2-2)

4. (4) Blessed Trinity (4-1)

5. (5) North Oconee (6-0)

6. (6) Warner Robins (5-1)

7. (7) Cedartown (6-0)

8. (8) Eastside (6-0)

9. (9) Cambridge (6-0)

10. (10) Ola (5-0)

Class 3A

1. (1) Sandy Creek (5-0)

2. (2) Peach County (5-1)

3. (3) Jefferson (4-2)

4. (5) Cherokee Bluff (5-0)

5. (6) Douglass (3-2)

6. (7) LaGrange (4-2)

7. (8) Cairo (3-2)

8. (9) Calhoun (2-3)

9. (10) Oconee County (2-3)

10. (NR) Whitewater (3-2)

Out: No. 4 Northwest Whitfield

Class 2A

1. (1) Pierce County (5-0)

2. (2) Morgan County (6-0)

3. (3) Carver (Columbus) (5-1)

4. (4) Burke County (4-1)

5. (5) Stephens County (3-2)

6. (6) Callaway (3-2)

7. (7) Rockmart (4-2)

8. (8) Appling County (3-2)

9. (9) Sumter County (6-0)

10. (10) Ringgold (4-2)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Toombs County (5-0)

2. (2) Dublin (5-0)

3. (3) Thomasville (4-1)

4. (4) Fannin County (6-0)

5. (5) Fitzgerald (3-1)

6. (6) Dodge County (6-0)

7. (7) Northeast (4-1)

8. (8) Rabun County (5-1)

9. (9) Lamar County (4-1)

10. (10) Commerce (3-3)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Bowdon (5-1)

2. (2) Irwin County (5-0)

3. (3) Manchester (4-1)

4. (4) Brooks County (3-3)

5. (5) Clinch County (5-0)

6. (6) Greene County (5-1)

7. (7) Lincoln County (5-0)

8. (8) Trion (6-1)

9. (9) Metter (3-1)

10. (NR) Jenkins County (4-1)

Out: No. 10 Early County

Class 3A-A

1. (1) Savannah Christian (5-0)

2. (2) Hebron Christian (5-1)

3. (3) Prince Avenue (3-3)

4. (4) Athens Academy (6-0)

5. (5) Lovett (6-0)

6. (6) Fellowship Christian (4-2)

7. (7) Calvary Day (4-1)

8. (8) North Cobb Christ. (5-0)

9. (9) Wesleyan (5-1)

10. (10) GAC (3-3)

About the Author

Todd Holcomb
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jamie Spaar

List: Highest-scoring teams in each GHSA classification after Week 6
Placeholder Image

Credit: Stan Awtrey

List: Teams in each GHSA class allowing fewest points through Week 6
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Favorites dominate as Regions 7, 8 kick off league play
Placeholder Image

Credit: Oconee County

Week 6 Volleyball Rankings
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: For the AJC

Record-setting efforts by Truell, Dowdy lead top performances from Week 72h ago
4 Questions with Woodstock head coach Dan Devine2h ago
List: Most passing yards in a game in GHSA history
Featured
Placeholder Image

Helene aftermath: Ga. death toll at 25; more than 370K still without power
UPDATE
Conyers chemical plant fire: Rockdale officials warn those in plume’s path 32m ago
As his 100th birthday nears, Jimmy Carter’s life is quiet and marked by routine