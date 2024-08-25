Football rankings: Carrollton, Savannah Christian move up to No. 1

Carrollton and Savannah Christian are new No. 1 teams in the high school football rankings, replacing Buford and Prince Avenue.

Buford, the previous No. 1 in Class 6A, fell a notch despite beating Benedictine 29-28 with last-minute heroics. Benedictine is the No. 4 team in Class 4A. Buford lost its opener to Class 5A’s No. 1 team, Milton, 13-10.

Carrollton’s resume is similar. The Trojans beat Columbus 35-7 last week, but unlike Buford, they haven’t been in danger of losing. Carrollton beat a top-10 Class 5A team, Woodward Academy, 24-14 in the opener.