High School Sports

Football rankings: Carrollton, Savannah Christian move up to No. 1

ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

By Todd Holcomb
32 minutes ago

Carrollton and Savannah Christian are new No. 1 teams in the high school football rankings, replacing Buford and Prince Avenue.

Buford, the previous No. 1 in Class 6A, fell a notch despite beating Benedictine 29-28 with last-minute heroics. Benedictine is the No. 4 team in Class 4A. Buford lost its opener to Class 5A’s No. 1 team, Milton, 13-10.

Carrollton’s resume is similar. The Trojans beat Columbus 35-7 last week, but unlike Buford, they haven’t been in danger of losing. Carrollton beat a top-10 Class 5A team, Woodward Academy, 24-14 in the opener.

Carrollton, whose top player is AJC Super 11 quarterback Julian Lewis, is No. 1 for the first time since 2019 and the first time ever in the highest classification, which the Trojans joined in 2022.

Savannah Christian moved to the top in Class 3A-A private, ending Prince Avenue Christian’s streak of 30 rankings weeks with a No. 1 ranking. Prince Avenue dropped to No. 3 after losing 31-21 in Charlotte to Mallard Creek, a traditionally strong team in North Carolina’s highest classification. Prince Avenue led 21-0 in the first half.

Savannah Christian, led by AJC Super 11 defensive lineman Elijah Griffin, is No. 1 for the first time since its 2011 Class A championship season.

Week two saw fewer upsets as only 18 top-10 teams lost. Thirty-one lost in week one.

Class 6A

1. (2) Carrollton (2-0)

2. (1) Buford (1-1)

3. (3) Douglas County (2-0)

4. (4) Colquitt County (2-0)

5. (5) Walton (2-0)

6. (6) Mill Creek (2-0)

7. (7) North Gwinnett (1-0)

8. (8) Camden County (2-0)

9. (9) Valdosta (2-0)

10. (10) Collins Hill (2-0)

Class 5A

1. (1) Milton (2-0)

2. (2) Gainesville (2-0)

3. (3) Lee County (2-0)

4. (4) Thomas County Central (2-0)

5. (5) Hughes (2-0)

6. (6) Coffee (2-0)

7. (8) Rome (0-0)

8. (9) Roswell (1-0)

9. (10) Houston County (2-0)

10. (7) Woodward Academy (0-2)

Class 4A

1. (1) Marist (1-0)

2. (2) Perry (2-0)

3. (3) Cartersville (2-0)

4. (5) Benedictine (0-2)

5. (4) Ware County (1-1)

6. (6) North Oconee (2-0)

7. (7) Blessed Trinity (2-0)

8. (9) Cass (2-0)

9. (8) Creekside (0-1)

10. (10) Eastside (2-0)

Class 3A

1. (1) Sandy Creek (2-0)

2. (4) Jefferson (1-1)

3. (5) Mary Persons (1-0)

4. (3) Peach County (1-1)

5. (2) Douglass (1-1)

6. (8) Monroe Area (2-0)

7. (9) Calhoun (0-1)

8. (10) LaGrange (1-1)

9. (NR) Adairsville (2-0)

10. (6) Troup (1-1)

Out: No. 7 Cairo

Class 2A

1. (1) Pierce County (1-0)

2. (2) Stephens County (2-0)

3. (3) Carver-Columbus (2-0)

4. (4) Burke County (2-0)

5. (5) Cook (2-0)

6. (7) Rockmart (0-2)

7. (8) Appling County (0-1)

8. (9) Callaway (0-1)

9. (NR) Morgan County (2-0)

10. (NR) Sumter County (2-0)

Out: No. 6 Hapeville Charter, No. 10 Hart County

Class A Division I

1. (1) Toombs County (1-0)

2. (2) Thomasville (2-0)

3. (3) Dublin (2-0)

4. (5) Lamar County (1-0)

5. (NR) Fannin County (2-0)

6. (8) Fitzgerald (0-1)

7. (NR) Dodge County (1-0)

8. (NR) Bremen (1-0)

9. (NR) Jeff Davis (2-0)

10. (4) Rabun County (1-1)

Out: No. 6 Commerce, No. 7 Bleckley County, No. 9 Swainsboro, No. 10 Northeast

Class A Division II

1. (1) Bowdon (1-1)

2. (2) Irwin County (2-0)

3. (3) Brooks County (0-1)

4. (4) Manchester (1-1)

5. (5) Clinch County (2-0)

6. (7) Greene County (2-0)

7. (8) Seminole County (2-0)

8. (9) Trion (2-0)

9. (10) Metter (1-0)

10. (NR) Emanuel County Institute (2-0)

Out: No. 6 Bryan County

Class 3A-A private

1. (2) Savannah Christian (2-0)

2. (3) Hebron Christian (2-0)

3. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (1-1)

4. (4) Fellowship Christian (1-1)

5. (5) Calvary Day (1-0)

6. (6) Wesleyan (2-0)

7. (7) Athens Academy (2-0)

8. (10) Lovett (2-0)

9. (8) North Cobb Christian (2-0)

10. (NR) Trinity Christian (1-1)

Out: No. 9 Greater Atlanta Christian

About the Author

Todd Holcomb
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Class 2A: Week 2 games to watch
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five ranked Division II teams suffer losses in Week 1
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Top championship contenders impressive in season openers
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jamie Spaar for the AJC

Football rankings: Marist, Sandy Creek move to No. 1 after 31 top-10 teams lose
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Softball and Volleyball scores from Saturday
Week 2 Friday Night Roundups
High school football scores from Week 2
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Beyonce, Michael Jackson among music stars featured in iconic photo exhibit
Parents call for infant emergency hotline after death of their baby
Delta COO leaves for new job after about a year in role