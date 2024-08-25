Football rankings: Carrollton, Savannah Christian move up to No. 1

Carrollton and Savannah Christian are new No. 1 teams in the high school football rankings, replacing Buford and Prince Avenue.
Buford, the previous No. 1 in Class 6A, fell a notch despite beating Benedictine 29-28 with last-minute heroics. Benedictine is the No. 4 team in Class 4A. Buford lost its opener to Class 5A’s No. 1 team, Milton, 13-10.
Carrollton’s resume is similar. The Trojans beat Columbus 35-7 last week, but unlike Buford, they haven’t been in danger of losing. Carrollton beat a top-10 Class 5A team, Woodward Academy, 24-14 in the opener.
Carrollton, whose top player is AJC Super 11 quarterback Julian Lewis, is No. 1 for the first time since 2019 and the first time ever in the highest classification, which the Trojans joined in 2022.
Savannah Christian moved to the top in Class 3A-A private, ending Prince Avenue Christian’s streak of 30 rankings weeks with a No. 1 ranking. Prince Avenue dropped to No. 3 after losing 31-21 in Charlotte to Mallard Creek, a traditionally strong team in North Carolina’s highest classification. Prince Avenue led 21-0 in the first half.
Savannah Christian, led by AJC Super 11 defensive lineman Elijah Griffin, is No. 1 for the first time since its 2011 Class A championship season.
Week two saw fewer upsets as only 18 top-10 teams lost. Thirty-one lost in week one.
Class 6A
1. (2) Carrollton (2-0)
2. (1) Buford (1-1)
3. (3) Douglas County (2-0)
4. (4) Colquitt County (2-0)
5. (5) Walton (2-0)
6. (6) Mill Creek (2-0)
7. (7) North Gwinnett (1-0)
8. (8) Camden County (2-0)
9. (9) Valdosta (2-0)
10. (10) Collins Hill (2-0)
Class 5A
1. (1) Milton (2-0)
2. (2) Gainesville (2-0)
3. (3) Lee County (2-0)
4. (4) Thomas County Central (2-0)
5. (5) Hughes (2-0)
6. (6) Coffee (2-0)
7. (8) Rome (0-0)
8. (9) Roswell (1-0)
9. (10) Houston County (2-0)
10. (7) Woodward Academy (0-2)
Class 4A
1. (1) Marist (1-0)
2. (2) Perry (2-0)
3. (3) Cartersville (2-0)
4. (5) Benedictine (0-2)
5. (4) Ware County (1-1)
6. (6) North Oconee (2-0)
7. (7) Blessed Trinity (2-0)
8. (9) Cass (2-0)
9. (8) Creekside (0-1)
10. (10) Eastside (2-0)
Class 3A
1. (1) Sandy Creek (2-0)
2. (4) Jefferson (1-1)
3. (5) Mary Persons (1-0)
4. (3) Peach County (1-1)
5. (2) Douglass (1-1)
6. (8) Monroe Area (2-0)
7. (9) Calhoun (0-1)
8. (10) LaGrange (1-1)
9. (NR) Adairsville (2-0)
10. (6) Troup (1-1)
Out: No. 7 Cairo
Class 2A
1. (1) Pierce County (1-0)
2. (2) Stephens County (2-0)
3. (3) Carver-Columbus (2-0)
4. (4) Burke County (2-0)
5. (5) Cook (2-0)
6. (7) Rockmart (0-2)
7. (8) Appling County (0-1)
8. (9) Callaway (0-1)
9. (NR) Morgan County (2-0)
10. (NR) Sumter County (2-0)
Out: No. 6 Hapeville Charter, No. 10 Hart County
Class A Division I
1. (1) Toombs County (1-0)
2. (2) Thomasville (2-0)
3. (3) Dublin (2-0)
4. (5) Lamar County (1-0)
5. (NR) Fannin County (2-0)
6. (8) Fitzgerald (0-1)
7. (NR) Dodge County (1-0)
8. (NR) Bremen (1-0)
9. (NR) Jeff Davis (2-0)
10. (4) Rabun County (1-1)
Out: No. 6 Commerce, No. 7 Bleckley County, No. 9 Swainsboro, No. 10 Northeast
Class A Division II
1. (1) Bowdon (1-1)
2. (2) Irwin County (2-0)
3. (3) Brooks County (0-1)
4. (4) Manchester (1-1)
5. (5) Clinch County (2-0)
6. (7) Greene County (2-0)
7. (8) Seminole County (2-0)
8. (9) Trion (2-0)
9. (10) Metter (1-0)
10. (NR) Emanuel County Institute (2-0)
Out: No. 6 Bryan County
Class 3A-A private
1. (2) Savannah Christian (2-0)
2. (3) Hebron Christian (2-0)
3. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (1-1)
4. (4) Fellowship Christian (1-1)
5. (5) Calvary Day (1-0)
6. (6) Wesleyan (2-0)
7. (7) Athens Academy (2-0)
8. (10) Lovett (2-0)
9. (8) North Cobb Christian (2-0)
10. (NR) Trinity Christian (1-1)
Out: No. 9 Greater Atlanta Christian
