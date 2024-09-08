Football rankings: Buford, Douglas County primed for their showdown

Buford and Douglas County didn’t move up in the football rankings this week, but each had a big win that could set up either for a promotion if successful in their next game – which is against each other.
Buford, the No. 2 team in Class 6A and the preseason No. 1, defeated No. 7 Roswell of Class 5A 52-17. Douglas County, ranked No. 3, beat No. 6 Hughes of 5A 21-14. Buford, which has one loss, to nationally ranked Milton in the opener, plays at Douglas County this week.
The No. 1 team, Carrollton, beat Lithia Springs 63-0. The Trojans have a big game of their own Friday when they face Gainesville, the No. 2 team in 5A.
There were few upsets or changes in the rankings this week. The top five in each class remained the same except for Mill Creek dropping three places to No. 8 in 6A after losing to No. 4 North Gwinnett 37-34.
Seventeen top-10 teams lost, but 15 of those played other top-10 teams, bigger schools or out-of-state opponents.
The exceptions were Southwest’s 29-28 win over No. 9 Bleckley County in Class A Division I and McIntosh County Academy’s 7-6 win over No. 10 Emanuel County Institute in Class A Division II. Bleckley and ECI fell out of the rankings.
Though ranked higher, No. 1 Toombs County was surprising in its 33-29 victory over then-No. 9 Rome of Class 5A.
Class 6A
1. (1) Carrollton (4-0)
2. (2) Buford (2-1)
3. (3) Douglas County (4-0)
4. (4) North Gwinnett (3-0)
5. (6) Camden County (4-0)
6. (8) Collins Hill (4-0)
7. (9) Grayson (3-1)
8. (5) Mill Creek (3-1)
9. (7) Valdosta (4-0)
10. (10) Colquitt County (2-1)
Class 5A
1. (1) Milton (3-0)
2. (2) Gainesville (3-0)
3. (3) Lee County (3-0)
4. (4) Thomas County Central (4-0)
5. (6) Coffee (3-0)
6. (5) Hughes (2-1)
7. (7) Roswell (2-1)
8. (8) Houston County (3-1)
9. (10) Sequoyah (4-0)
10. (NR) Brunswick (2-1)
Out: No. 9 Rome
Class 4A
1. (1) Marist (2-0)
2. (2) Cartersville (4-0)
3. (3) Benedictine (1-2)
4. (4) Blessed Trinity (3-0)
5. (7) North Oconee (3-0)
6. (10) Warner Robins (3-1)
7. (NR) Cedartown (4-0)
8. (5) Perry (2-1)
9. (6) Ware County (2-2)
10. (9) Eastside (4-0)
Class 3A
1. (1) Sandy Creek (3-0)
2. (2) Jefferson (3-1)
3. (3) Mary Persons (3-0)
4. (4) Peach County (3-1)
5. (5) Monroe Area (2-0)
6. (6) Northwest Whitfield (3-0)
7. (7) Cherokee Bluff (4-0)
8. (8) Douglass (2-2)
9. (NR) LaGrange (2-2)
10. (10) Calhoun (1-2)
Out: No. 9 Stephenson
Class 2A
1. (1) Pierce County (3-0)
2. (3) Morgan County (4-0)
3. (2) Stephens County (3-1)
4. (4) Carver (Columbus) (2-1)
5. (5) Burke County (3-1)
6. (6) Appling County (2-1)
7. (7) Sumter County (3-0)
8. (NR) Callaway (1-2)
9. (9) Rockmart (1-2)
10. (10) Ringgold (3-1)
Out: No. 8 Cook
Class A Division I
1. (1) Toombs County (3-0)
2. (3) Dublin (4-0)
3. (2) Thomasville (3-1)
4. (4) Lamar County (3-0)
5. (5) Fannin County (3-0)
6. (6) Fitzgerald (1-1)
7. (7) Dodge County (3-0)
8. (8) Jeff Davis (4-0)
9. (10) Rabun County (2-1)
10. (NR) Northeast (3-1)
Out: No. 9 Bleckley County
Class A Division II
1. (1) Bowdon (3-1)
2. (2) Irwin County (3-0)
3. (3) Brooks County (2-1)
4. (4) Manchester (2-1)
5. (5) Clinch County (4-0)
6. (6) Greene County (3-1)
7. (7) Seminole County (3-0)
8. (8) Trion (4-0)
9. (9) Metter (1-1)
10. (NR) Lincoln County (3-0)
Out: No. 10 Emanuel County Institute
Class 3A-A
1. (1) Savannah Christian (4-0)
2. (2) Hebron Christian (3-0)
3. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (1-2)
4. (4) Fellowship Christian (2-1)
5. (5) Athens Academy (4-0)
6. (7) Lovett (4-0)
7. (6) Calvary Day (2-1)
8. (8) North Cobb Christian (4-0)
9. (10) Wesleyan (3-1)
10. (NR) Westminster (2-2)
Out: No. 9 Trinity Christian
