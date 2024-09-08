Football rankings: Buford, Douglas County primed for their showdown

Buford and Douglas County didn’t move up in the football rankings this week, but each had a big win that could set up either for a promotion if successful in their next game – which is against each other.

Buford, the No. 2 team in Class 6A and the preseason No. 1, defeated No. 7 Roswell of Class 5A 52-17. Douglas County, ranked No. 3, beat No. 6 Hughes of 5A 21-14. Buford, which has one loss, to nationally ranked Milton in the opener, plays at Douglas County this week.

The No. 1 team, Carrollton, beat Lithia Springs 63-0. The Trojans have a big game of their own Friday when they face Gainesville, the No. 2 team in 5A.