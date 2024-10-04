Football, flag football, softball and volleyball scores from Thursday

Football
Callaway 34, Westside-Macon 14
Columbia 56, South Atlanta 15
Creekside Christian Academy, GA 33, Cross Keys 6
LaGrange 42, Whitewater 14
Miller Grove 41, Redan 6
Northeast 33, Bleckley County 30
St. Pius X 42, Clarkston 0
Flag Football
Colquitt County 13, Warner Robins 0
Discovery 27, East Jackson 6
Douglas County 19, Washington 0
Langston Hughes 45, Washington 0
Langston Hughes 47, Douglas County 0
Locust Grove 13, Sequoyah 0
Locust Grove 7, Marist 6
Therrell 18, East Jackson 0
Warner Robins 27, Baker County 0
Softball
Adairsville 2, Northwest Whitfield 1
Armuchee 10, Chattooga 2
Bleckley County 12, Dublin 0
Blessed Trinity 18, Holy Innocents’ 10
Brantley County 16, Charlton County 4
Bremen 13, Model 1
Callaway 9, Jackson 1
Campbell 5, Paulding County 4
Central-Carroll 10, Griffin 0
Chamblee 2, Lakeside-DeKalb 0
Chapel Hill 5, Bowdon 0
Cherokee 21, Marietta 0
Clarke Central 6, Alcovy 5
Columbus 13, Hardaway 1
Creekview 4, River Ridge 1
Dade County 17, Coosa 0
Dawson County 5, North Hall 4
Deerfield-Windsor 20, Dougherty 7
Denmark 4, West Forsyth 0
Dunwoody 13, Shiloh 0
Eagle’s Landing Christian 11, Stockbridge 5
East Forsyth 5, Eastside 4
East Hall 8, Oconee County 5
Elbert County 17, BAASA 0
Etowah 8, Wheeler 0
Fannin County 19, Gordon Central 4
George Walton Academy 10, Athens Christian 1
Harris County 16, Starr’s Mill 2
Heritage-Catoosa 18, Calhoun 5
Jackson-Atlanta 18, Forest Park 7
Jefferson 2, Cherokee Bluff 0
King’s Ridge 12, Walker 1
Lassiter 7, Sprayberry 0
Locust Grove 17, McDonough 1
Mary Persons 4, Whitewater 3
McIntosh 24, Lovejoy 9
Mill Creek 12, Collins Hill 8
Mt. Zion, Carroll 12, Manchester 7
Newnan 10, Alexander 1
North Cobb 11, North Paulding 2
North Murray 6, Ringgold 3
Northside-Columbus 18, Jonesboro 2
Parkview 8, Peachtree Ridge 5
Prince Avenue 5, Hebron Christian 2
Ridgeland 14, Gilmer 6
Shaw 18, Carver-Columbus 0
Social Circle 17, Putnam County 5
South Atlanta 16, Coretta Scott King 1
South Cobb 16, Osborne 3
South Forsyth 9, Forsyth Central 1
St. Pius X 16, Northview 0
Sumter County 11, Jordan 3
Taylor County 7, Marion County 2
Union Grove 6, Hampton 0
White County 8, Lumpkin County 6
Volleyball
Banks County 2, Lake Oconee Academy 0
Banks County 2, Putnam County 0
Blessed Trinity 3, Centennial 0
Carver-Columbus 3, Jordan 1
Coahulla Creek 2, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Columbus 3, Shaw 0
Darlington 3, Chattooga 1
Gordon Lee 3, Dade County 0
Hapeville 2, Therrell 0
Hebron Christian 2, Elite Scholars Academy 0
Hebron Christian 2, Mt. Vernon 0
Jackson County 2, Apalachee 0
Marietta 3, Harrison 1
McIntosh 3, East Coweta 0
Morgan County 3, Oconee County 0
Norcross 3, Buford 0
Spencer 3, Hardaway 2
Thomasville 2, Taylor County 0
Union Grove 2, Carrollton 0
Villa Rica 2, Chapel Hill 0
Walnut Grove 2, Prince Avenue 0
