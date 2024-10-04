Breaking: Georgia Ports Authority to reopen Friday after dockworkers’ strike suspended
High School Sports

Football, flag football, softball and volleyball scores from Thursday

North Oconee quarterback Catherine Cooper attempts a pass during their game against SE Bulloch in the Girl’s Flag Football A-4A GHSA State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Monday, December. 11, 2023, in Atlanta. SE Bulloch won 14-0. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

North Oconee quarterback Catherine Cooper attempts a pass during their game against SE Bulloch in the Girl’s Flag Football A-4A GHSA State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Monday, December. 11, 2023, in Atlanta. SE Bulloch won 14-0. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By Score Atlanta
35 minutes ago

Football

Callaway 34, Westside-Macon 14

Columbia 56, South Atlanta 15

Creekside Christian Academy, GA 33, Cross Keys 6

LaGrange 42, Whitewater 14

Miller Grove 41, Redan 6

Northeast 33, Bleckley County 30

St. Pius X 42, Clarkston 0

Flag Football

Colquitt County 13, Warner Robins 0

Discovery 27, East Jackson 6

Douglas County 19, Washington 0

Langston Hughes 45, Washington 0

Langston Hughes 47, Douglas County 0

Locust Grove 13, Sequoyah 0

Locust Grove 7, Marist 6

Therrell 18, East Jackson 0

Warner Robins 27, Baker County 0

Softball

Adairsville 2, Northwest Whitfield 1

Armuchee 10, Chattooga 2

Bleckley County 12, Dublin 0

Blessed Trinity 18, Holy Innocents’ 10

Brantley County 16, Charlton County 4

Bremen 13, Model 1

Callaway 9, Jackson 1

Campbell 5, Paulding County 4

Central-Carroll 10, Griffin 0

Chamblee 2, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Chapel Hill 5, Bowdon 0

Cherokee 21, Marietta 0

Clarke Central 6, Alcovy 5

Columbus 13, Hardaway 1

Creekview 4, River Ridge 1

Dade County 17, Coosa 0

Dawson County 5, North Hall 4

Deerfield-Windsor 20, Dougherty 7

Denmark 4, West Forsyth 0

Dunwoody 13, Shiloh 0

Eagle’s Landing Christian 11, Stockbridge 5

East Forsyth 5, Eastside 4

East Hall 8, Oconee County 5

Elbert County 17, BAASA 0

Etowah 8, Wheeler 0

Fannin County 19, Gordon Central 4

George Walton Academy 10, Athens Christian 1

Harris County 16, Starr’s Mill 2

Heritage-Catoosa 18, Calhoun 5

Jackson-Atlanta 18, Forest Park 7

Jefferson 2, Cherokee Bluff 0

King’s Ridge 12, Walker 1

Lassiter 7, Sprayberry 0

Locust Grove 17, McDonough 1

Mary Persons 4, Whitewater 3

McIntosh 24, Lovejoy 9

Mill Creek 12, Collins Hill 8

Mt. Zion, Carroll 12, Manchester 7

Newnan 10, Alexander 1

North Cobb 11, North Paulding 2

North Murray 6, Ringgold 3

Northside-Columbus 18, Jonesboro 2

Parkview 8, Peachtree Ridge 5

Prince Avenue 5, Hebron Christian 2

Ridgeland 14, Gilmer 6

Shaw 18, Carver-Columbus 0

Social Circle 17, Putnam County 5

South Atlanta 16, Coretta Scott King 1

South Cobb 16, Osborne 3

South Forsyth 9, Forsyth Central 1

St. Pius X 16, Northview 0

Sumter County 11, Jordan 3

Taylor County 7, Marion County 2

Union Grove 6, Hampton 0

White County 8, Lumpkin County 6

Volleyball

Banks County 2, Lake Oconee Academy 0

Banks County 2, Putnam County 0

Blessed Trinity 3, Centennial 0

Carver-Columbus 3, Jordan 1

Coahulla Creek 2, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0

Columbus 3, Shaw 0

Darlington 3, Chattooga 1

Gordon Lee 3, Dade County 0

Hapeville 2, Therrell 0

Hebron Christian 2, Elite Scholars Academy 0

Hebron Christian 2, Mt. Vernon 0

Jackson County 2, Apalachee 0

Marietta 3, Harrison 1

McIntosh 3, East Coweta 0

Morgan County 3, Oconee County 0

Norcross 3, Buford 0

Spencer 3, Hardaway 2

Thomasville 2, Taylor County 0

Union Grove 2, Carrollton 0

Villa Rica 2, Chapel Hill 0

Walnut Grove 2, Prince Avenue 0

