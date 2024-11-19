Breaking: On the day Laken Riley was killed, her mom frantically tried to reach her
High School Sports

Flowery Branch makes football coaching change; 13 openings

The end zone goal post is shown before the first round game between Peachtree Ridge and Lambert in the Class 7A playoffs at Peachtree Ridge high school, Friday, November 10, 2023, in Suwanee, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By
1 hour ago

Jason Tester is out as Flowery Branch’s coach after three seasons, the Hall County school announced Tuesday.

Tester was promoted to replace Ben Hall, now at Oconee County, for the 2022 seasons. The Falcons have gone 3-7, 5-6 and 4-7.

Flowery Branch is the 17th GHSA school to announce an opening this month.

Coaching changes with former coach:

Alpharetta - Jason Kervin

Berrien - Ken Eldridge

*Calvary Day – Mark Stroud

Central Gwinnett - Larry Harold

Crisp County – Lawrence Smith

Dalton - Kit Carpenter

Dawson County - Sid Maxwell

Etowah - Matt Kemper

Flowery Branch – Jason Tester

Lithia Springs - Corey Jarvis

**Loganville - Gene Cathcart/Stephen Smith

Marietta - Richard Morgan

Murray County - Kurt Napier

Northside-Warner Robins - Ben Bailey

Northview - Scott Schwarzer

South Forsyth - Troy Morris

Southeast Whitfield - Todd Murray

*Stroud is retiring and will finish the season. Jason Cameron has been announced as his successor.

**Smith was interim coach when Cathcart stepped down midseason.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

