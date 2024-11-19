Flowery Branch makes football coaching change; 13 openings

Jason Tester is out as Flowery Branch’s coach after three seasons, the Hall County school announced Tuesday.
Tester was promoted to replace Ben Hall, now at Oconee County, for the 2022 seasons. The Falcons have gone 3-7, 5-6 and 4-7.
Flowery Branch is the 17th GHSA school to announce an opening this month.
Coaching changes with former coach:
Alpharetta - Jason Kervin
Berrien - Ken Eldridge
*Calvary Day – Mark Stroud
Central Gwinnett - Larry Harold
Crisp County – Lawrence Smith
Dalton - Kit Carpenter
Dawson County - Sid Maxwell
Etowah - Matt Kemper
Flowery Branch – Jason Tester
Lithia Springs - Corey Jarvis
**Loganville - Gene Cathcart/Stephen Smith
Marietta - Richard Morgan
Murray County - Kurt Napier
Northside-Warner Robins - Ben Bailey
Northview - Scott Schwarzer
South Forsyth - Troy Morris
Southeast Whitfield - Todd Murray
*Stroud is retiring and will finish the season. Jason Cameron has been announced as his successor.
**Smith was interim coach when Cathcart stepped down midseason.
