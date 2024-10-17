Five to watch: No, 6 Cedartown ready for region test against No. 2 Cartersville

Cedartown has a well-rounded team that hasn’t really been threatened all year. Its closest win was the 27-7 win over Class 6A Berkmar. The Bulldogs have won their games by an average of 32.6 points – 35.3 points against region opposition.

“We’ve got a good group of seniors who are having good years,” Abrams said. “Just having that experience and having played together has served us well.”

There are several players on the team who either started or were regulars on Cedartown’s 2022 team that finished second in the state.

The team’s top player is Tae Harris, who has committed to Clemson, where he will likely play safety. Harris (5-11, 200) is a defensive standout. who is also the leading rusher (692 yards, seven TDs) on a team loaded with good backs.

“He plays both sides of the ball so he knows football,” Abrams said. “He loves the game. He’s kind of a throwback in that regard.”

Cedartown’s other top players include linebacker Michael Gibbons Jr., receiver Demarcus Gardner, and the versatile Sam Smith. All three seniors were on the state championship team.

Gibbons (5-11, 215) recently de-committed from Vanderbilt and reopened his recruiting. He leads the team with 93 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, and has rushed for 314 yards. Gardner, a Nebraska commit, has 24 of the team’s 38 receptions for a 19.5-yard average and five touchdowns, along with a team-high three interceptions. Smith is a do-it-all senior who plays both ways; he is second on the team with 69 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss.

Quarterback Isaiah Johnson has thrown for 748 yards and 12 touchdowns and run for 170 yards and two touchdowns. The Bulldogs remain a ground-oriented team and have five players with 170 or more yards rushing. Juelz Davis has 366 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Cartersville continues to be one of the most consistent programs in the state. The Purple Hurricanes have not been threatened this season and have an average margin of victory of 31.9 points. Their closest game was a 22-point win over rival Calhoun.

Quarterback Nate Russell, a junior in his third year as a starter, leads the offense. He has thown for 1,341 yards and 14 touchdowns and run for 142 yards and five touchdowns.

His top target is senior Jamauri Brice, a Georgia Tech commit, who had 30 receptions for 365 yards and three touchdowns. Field-stretching junior Brady Marchese has 22 receptions for a 27.5-yard average and six touchdowns.

Baylong Long (335 yards, six TDs), Jacaiden Leonard (298 yards, four TDs) and Tyon Coe (231 yards, four TDs) are the top runners.

Top tacklers are Keison Mitchell (49) and safety Logan Shrewsbury (40).

The teams began playing in 1912 but haven’t met since 2019. Cartersville has won the last four meetings.

Four other games to watch

Ware County at Perry: Ware County (3-3, 1-0) jumped back into the rankings at No. 6 after knocking off then-No. 2 Benedictine. The Gators can grab a share of the Region 1 lead if they can score another road win at Perry (5-2, 2-0). This could be a showcase game for running backs Jamir Boyd of Ware County (436 yards, six TDs) and Perry’s Ahmad Gordon (662 yards, 11 TDs). The series is tied 1-1 but the teams haven’t met since 1993.

Northside at Starr’s Mill: No. 10 Starr’s Mill (8-0, 4-0) is off to its best start since the 2015 team won its first eight. Quarterback Logan Inagawa has thrown for 859 yards and 13 TDs and rushed for 292 and seven TDs through seven games. Northside (5-2, 2-1) is led by senior quarterback Caden Clay, who threw for 126 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 78 yards and touchdown last week against Griffin. Clay has nearly 1,000 total yards. Starr’s Mill has won the two previous meetings, but the teams haven’t played sine 2021.

Drew at Creekside (Thursday): Drew (5-1, 3-1) has been the surprise team in Region 4 but will have its hands full with powerful Creekside (4-2, 4-0), who have four straight games and not allowed a point in the process. Creekside’s powerful offense (45.2 points over the last four games) is led by junior QB Cayden Benson (1,175 yards passing, 10 TDs; 440 yards rushing, four TDs). Drew’s attack is led by Jaylan Aquino, among the leading rushers in Class 4A with 1,204 yards and 10 TDs, and quarterback Zachery Still (775 yards, eight TDs). Creekside leads the series 3-0.

Centennial at Kell: This game could decide who earns the final playoff spot in Region 6. Centennial (5-2, 0-1) is led by quarterback Hunter Campbell (1,123 yards, 12 TDs), but the Knights have struggled to run the ball with consistency. Kell (4-4, 0-2) is led by quarterback Kaleb Narcisse (978 yards, 10 TDs) and sophomore running back Quinterrius Gipson (779 yards, eight TDs).