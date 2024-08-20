Five ranked Division II teams suffer losses in Week 1

Schley County and Telfair County fell out of the AJC’s top-10 after losses in the opening games of the season, and three of the new Class A Division II top-five teams, including top-ranked Bowdon, also lost.
It was an eventful Week 1.
Schley County, ranked fifth, lost to unranked Seminole County 32-14, allowing Seminole to move to No. 8 in the division. It was one of the most surprising results across the state in the opening week.
Telfair County, ranked 10th, lost to Class A Division I Lamar County 24-8 and was replaced with Metter in the top-10. Bowdon remained at the top spot in the poll after a 36-35 loss to Fellowship Christian.
Irwin County climbed two spots after beating Class A Division I No. 4 Fitzgerald 19-13. Brooks County slid to No. 3 after its 35-12 loss to Thomasville, the No. 6-ranked team in Class A Division I.
Manchester, ranked No. 4, lost its opener to Class 4A Harris County 16-8. Clinch County won its opener and climbed one spot in the poll after a 36-21 victory against unranked Class A Division I Bacon County.
Bryan County defeated Class 3A Johnson-Savannah 20-12 and moved up from No. 7 to No. 6. Greene County opened with a 28-20 victory against Putnam County and ascended from No. 8 to No. 7.
Class A Division II rankings
1. (1) Bowdon (0-1)
2. (4) Irwin County (1-0)
3. (2) Brooks County (0-1)
4. (3) Manchester (0-1)
5. (6) Clinch County (1-0)
6. (7) Bryan County (1-0)
7. (8) Greene County (1-0)
8. (NR) Seminole County (1-0)
9. (9) Trion (1-0)
10. (NR) Metter (0-0)
Out: No. 5 Schley County, No. 10 Telfair County
About the Author