Five ranked Division II teams suffer losses in Week 1

Telfair County, ranked 10th, lost to Class A Division I Lamar County 24-8 and was replaced with Metter in the top-10. Bowdon remained at the top spot in the poll after a 36-35 loss to Fellowship Christian.

Irwin County climbed two spots after beating Class A Division I No. 4 Fitzgerald 19-13. Brooks County slid to No. 3 after its 35-12 loss to Thomasville, the No. 6-ranked team in Class A Division I.

Manchester, ranked No. 4, lost its opener to Class 4A Harris County 16-8. Clinch County won its opener and climbed one spot in the poll after a 36-21 victory against unranked Class A Division I Bacon County.

Bryan County defeated Class 3A Johnson-Savannah 20-12 and moved up from No. 7 to No. 6. Greene County opened with a 28-20 victory against Putnam County and ascended from No. 8 to No. 7.

Class A Division II rankings

1. (1) Bowdon (0-1)

2. (4) Irwin County (1-0)

3. (2) Brooks County (0-1)

4. (3) Manchester (0-1)

5. (6) Clinch County (1-0)

6. (7) Bryan County (1-0)

7. (8) Greene County (1-0)

8. (NR) Seminole County (1-0)

9. (9) Trion (1-0)

10. (NR) Metter (0-0)

Out: No. 5 Schley County, No. 10 Telfair County