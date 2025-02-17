First-round matchups for GHSA boys basketball playoffs

Below are the boys matchups for the first round of the GHSA basketball playoffs, which begin this week.
Girls games are scheduled for Tuesday and boys teams are set to play Wednesday, although the GHSA typically accommodates schools that wish to host a girls/boys doubleheader on one night. All games will be played at the higher-seeded school.
Second-round games will be played Friday and Saturday.
Class 6A
(R2 #3) East Coweta at (R8 #2) Collins Hill
(R5 #4) Cherokee at (R1 #1) Lowndes
(R7 #3) Meadowcreek at (R6 #2) West Forsyth
(R3 #4) Harrison at (R4 #1) Grayson
(R8 #3) Central Gwinnett at (R2 #2) Chapel Hill
(R1 #4) Colquitt County at (R5 #1) Wheeler
(R6 #3) North Forsyth at (R7 #2) Norcross
(R4 #4) Grovetown at (R3 #1) McEachern
(R4 #3) Archer at (R3 #2) Pebblebrook
(R7 #4) Duluth at (R6 #1) Lambert
(R1 #3) Tift County at (R5 #2) Walton
(R8 #4) Mill Creek at (R2 #1) Westlake
(R3 #3) Hillgrove at (R4 #2) Newton
(R6 #4) North Atlanta at (R7 #1) Peachtree Ridge
(R5 #3) Etowah at (R1 #2) Valdosta
(R2 #4) Carrollton at (R8 #1) Buford
Class 5A
(R2 #3) Veterans at (R8 #2) Winder-Barrow
(R5 #4) New Manchester at (R1 #1) Lakeside-Evans
(R7 #3) Milton at (R6 #2) Riverwood
(R3 #4) McIntosh at (R4 #1) Woodward Academy
(R8 #3) Loganville at (R2 #2) Houston County
(R1 #4) Greenbrier at (R5 #1) Alexander
(R6 #3) Woodstock at (R7 #2) Lanier
(R4 #4) Shiloh at (R3 #1) Hughes
(R4 #3) Decatur at (R3 #2) Dutchtown
(R7 #4) Seckinger at (R6 #1) Sequoyah
(R1 #3) Bradwell Institute at (R5 #2) Rome
(R8 #4) Jackson County at (R2 #1) Lee County
(R3 #3) Morrow at (R4 #2) Tri-Cities
(R6 #4) Sprayberry at (R7 #1) Gainesville
(R5 #3) South Paulding at (R1 #2) Brunswick
(R2 #4) Northside-Warner Robins at (R8 #1) Habersham Central
Class 4A
(R2 #3) Union Grove at (R8 #2) Eastside
(R5 #4) St. Pius at (R1 #1) Warner Robins
(R7 #3) Cartersville at (R6 #2) Kell
(R3 #4) Central-Carrollton at (R4 #1) Pace Academy
(R8 #3) East Forsyth at (R2 #2) Eagle’s Landing
(R1 #4) New Hampstead at (R5 #1) Tucker
(R6 #3) Cambridge at (R7 #2) Dalton
(R4 #4) Jackson-Atlanta at (R3 #1) Jonesboro
(R4 #3) Midtown at (R3 #2) Starr’s Mill
(R7 #4) Cedartown at (R6 #1) Westminster
(R1 #3) Ware County at (R5 #2) Southwest DeKalb
(R8 #4) Cedar Shoals at (R2 #1) McDonough
(R3 #3) Griffin at (R4 #2) Mays
(R6 #4) Centennial at (R7 #1) Allatoona
(R5 #3) Marist at (R1 #2) Benedictine
(R2 #4) Hampton at (R8 #1) North Oconee
Class 3A
(#32) Monroe Area at (#1) Sandy Creek
(#17) Northwest Whitfield at (#16) Westover
(#24) LaFayette at (#9) Cross Creek
(#25) North Hall at (#8) East Hall
(#28) Riverdale at (#5) Windsor Forest
(#21) Lumpkin County at (#12) Douglass
(#20) Troup at (#13) Dougherty
(#29) Jenkins at (#4) Calhoun
(#30) Harlem at (#3) Cedar Grove
(#19) Luella at (#14) Adairsville
(#22) LaGrange at (#11) Upson-Lee
(#27) Beach at (#6) Baldwin
(#26) Gilmer at (#7) Monroe
(#23) Fayette County at (#10) Pickens
(#18) Westside-Augusta at (#15) Jefferson
(#31) Peach County at (#2) Cherokee Bluff
Class 2A
(#32) Rutland at (#1) Carver-Columbus
(#17) Hart County at (#16) Burke County
(#24) Shaw at (#9) Crisp County
(#25) Therrell at (#8) Spencer
(#28) Callaway at (#5) Salem
(#21) Ringgold at (#12) Franklin County
(#20) Thomson at (#13) Columbia
(#29) Miller Grove at (#4) Butler
(#30) Appling County at (#3) Morgan County
(#19) KIPP Atlanta Collegiate at (#14) Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
(#22) North Murray at (#11) Westside-Macon
(#27) Pierce County at (#6) Union County
(#26) Sonoraville at (#7) Laney
(#23) Kendrick at (#10) South Atlanta
(#18) Coahulla Creek at (#15) Sumter County
(#31) Glenn Hills at (#2) Tattnall County
Class A Division I
(#32) Bacon County at (#1) Southwest-Macon
(#17) Banks County at (#16) Chattooga
(#24) Swainsboro at (#9) Fitzgerald
(#25) Jasper County at (#8) Temple
(#28) Coosa at (#5) Toombs County
(#21) Gordon Central at (#12) Woodville-Tompkins
(#20) Towers at (#13) Vidalia
(#29) Washington County at (#4) Worth County
(#30) Jeff Davis at (#3) Model
(#19) Thomasville at (#14) East Laurens
(#22) Dodge County at (#11) Commerce
(#27) Central-Macon at (#6) Putnam County
(#26) Heard County at (#7) Dublin
(#23) Brantley County at (#10) Fannin County
(#18) Bleckley County at (#15) B.E.S.T. Academy
(#31) Social Circle at (#2) Rabun County
Class A Division II
(R2 #3) Irwin County at (R8 #2) Warren County
(R5 #4) Twiggs County at (R1 #1) Randolph-Clay
(R7 #3) Bowdon at (R6 #2) Chattahoochee County
(R3 #4) Jenkins County at (R4 #1) Hawkinsville
(R8 #3) Towns County at (R2 #2) Turner County
(R1 #4) Early County at (R5 #1) Hancock Central
(R6 #3) Macon County at (R7 #2) Manchester
(R4 #4) Wilcox County at (R3 #1) Savannah
(R4 #3) Wheeler County at (R3 #2) McIntosh County Academy
(R7 #4) Trion at (R6 #1) Taylor County
(R1 #3) Mitchell County at (R5 #2) Wilkinson County
(R8 #4) Lincoln County at (R2 #1) Clinch County
(R3 #3) Bryan County at (R4 #2) Montgomery County
(R6 #4) Central-Talbotton at (R7 #1) Mount Zion-Carroll
(R5 #3) Johnson County at (R1 #2) Calhoun County
(R2 #4) Charlton County at (R8 #1) Greene County
Class 3A-A private
(#32) Weber School at (#1) North Cobb Christian
(#17) Mount Bethel Christian at (#16) Savannah Christian
(#24) Southwest Atlanta Christian at (#9) St. Francis
(#25) Fellowship Christian at (#8) Calvary Day
(#28) Mount Pisgah Christian at (#5) Greater Atlanta Christian
(#21) Whitefield Academy at (#12) Darlington
(#20) Mount Vernon at (#13) Providence Christian
(#29) Galloway at (#4) Greenforest Christian
(#30) Aquinas at (#3) Holy Innocents’
(#19) Landmark Christian at (#14) Prince Avenue Christian
(#22) King’s Ridge at (#11) Walker
(#27) Trinity Christian at (#6) Hebron Christian
(#26) Wesleyan at (#7) Mount Paran Christian
(#23) Athens Academy at (#10) Lovett
(#18) Paideia at (#15) Savannah Country Day
(#31) W.D. Mohammed at (#2) Christian Heritage
