Ellaville Schley County routs Butler Taylor County

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Wildcats opened an enormous 24-6 gap over the Vikings at the intermission.

Ellaville Schley County breathed fire to a 38-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Ellaville Schley County and Butler Taylor County faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Butler Taylor County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Ellaville Schley County faced off against Cusseta Chattahoochee County and Butler Taylor County took on Greenville on Sept. 29 at Greenville High School.

