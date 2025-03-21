Eight is great: No team gets to baseball finals more often than Loganville

“Give you an example,” coach Bran Mills said. “We won a state championship in 2012 and hit 70-plus home runs. Last year we won a state championship, and we hit three home runs. Three.”

Hitting three homers all season is stunning for a program historically has produced thumpers.

Credit: Photo Loganville High School Credit: Photo Loganville High School

The 2012 team to which Mills alluded, featured future big leaguer Clint Frazier, who parked 24 homers into the road beyond the school’s old bandbox. He returned as a senior to hit 17 homers and was named Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2013. Frazier played six seasons in the major leagues.

Frazier followed in the footsteps of Brandon Moss, who enjoyed an 11-year major-league career. Moss led Loganville to a second-place finish in 2002 and was drafted by the Boston Red Sox.

“I know people are floored when they hear three home runs, but that was just the team we had,” Mills said. “We weren’t built for the long ball. But we could do some other things. We were really fast and could run, so we took advantage of that. It’s just the coaching staff being able to adapt to the personnel and finding a way to win with that personnel.”

It helps to have an experienced group of veteran coaches on the staff. Four of them, including Mills, have been together for 21 years. Mills became head coach in 2023 when longtime coach Jeff Segars stepped aside to become the school’s director of athletics.

“I think that’s had a lot to do with it,” Mills said. “You have be consistent. And I would say our coaching staff is pretty much outside-the-box thinkers and that goes a long way.”

This year’s team is 11-3, with a seven-game winning streak, and is ranked No. 6 overall in Georgia by MaxPreps. Loganville has lost to No. 8 Wayne County, No. 26 Richmond Hill and the First Academy of Orlando, Florida. The Red Devils have beaten three highly regarded out-of-state teams as well as traditional powers like Mill Creek and Brookwood.

Credit: Photo - Loganville High Schoo Credit: Photo - Loganville High Schoo

The solid pitching staff is built around Jordan Johnson, Jake Boland and lefthander Ace Kenny. The staff has fashioned three shutouts and allowed three or fewer runs in six other games.

The defense is strong with shortstop Kaiden Howell and outfielder Aiden Gorvett. A pair of seniors on the young team — outfielder Jack Phillips and the versatile Trip Braswell — get the offense going.

“Our pitchers have been really good, we’ve played really good defense and we’re swinging the bats good right now,” Mills said. “As far as hitting goes, that could change tomorrow night, but right now we’re playing clean baseball, throwing strikes and making plays.”

With the program’s level of success — 17 consecutive trips to the state playoffs, 14 region championships, eight state championships — also comes with a level of pressure to keep the string alive.

“That’s always a concern. The year after it’s hard,” Mills said. “But they say the wolf who has already eaten is not as hungry as the one who hasn’t. The motivation is there, and the kids don’t want to be the class to break the streak.”