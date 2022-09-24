Don’t call it a comeback: Dacula Hebron Christian overtakes Athens Christian in showstopper

Dacula Hebron Christian fell behind but rebounded in the first quarter of a 56-13 win over Athens Christian on September 23 in Georgia football action.
Athens Christian authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Dacula Hebron Christian at the end of the first quarter.
The Lions’ offense roared in front for a 28-7 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.
Dacula Hebron Christian roared to a 49-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lions got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com