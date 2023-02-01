GHSA Diving State Championship Results from Tuesday

On the first day of action in the 2023 GHSA Swimming and Diving State Championships, Colquitt County swept the boys and girls Class 7A diving championships at the Westminster Schools. Bo Bridges (853.50) led a duo of Packers at the top of the podium on the boys side, including a second-place finish by Tuck Gregory (721.70) in the state’s highest classification. Bridges is now a two-time diving champion. Walton’s Tyler Hoard finished third with a score of 699.25.
On the girls side of the class, Colquitt County’s Ruth Anne McCranie repeated as champion with a first-place score of 626.00. Teammate Shannon Icard (573.75) finished second, and Brookwood’s Chloe Brothers (570.60) placed third.
In Class 6A boys, Lassiter’s Carter Loftin (675.70) repeated as state champion, edging out RJ Snyder (655.35) from Woodward Academy by 20 points. For the girls, St. Pius X diver Julia Herring won the state title with a 655.60-point performance, beating out Johns Creek’s Ayla Debowsky (532.90) and Marist’s Amelia Rivas (237.90).
North Oconee’s girls and boys took home the diving championships in Class 4A-5A as Aiden Sadler repeated as champion with a score of 788.35. In second place was Midtown’s Thomas Lyman (711.90) while Greenbrier’s Samuel Weinstein (544.95) finished third. On the girls side, Ivy Buckley, also from North Oconee, won the state championship with a 678.65-point performance, edging out teammate Rin Drudge (569.30) and Cambridge’s Brooklyn Petit (555.55).
In Class 1A-3A, Thomasville’s Jake Tinney won the boys state title with a 496.00-point performance, beating out Social Circle’s Aidan Crutchfield (412.75) and Mount Vernon’s Greg Fuentes (193.35). For the girls, Oconee County’s Caroline Stamps (617.75) defended her title from last year and is now a two-time champion. Wesleyan’s Abbey Suits (584.00) placed second and Mount Vernon’s Kinsley Baker (556.45) placed third.
See the class-by-class results below.
7A Boys Diving Results
1. Bo Bridges, Colquitt County, 853.50; 2. Tuck Gregory, Colquitt County, 721.70; Tyler Hoard, Walton, 699.25
7A Girls Diving Results
1. Ruth Anne McCranie, Colquitt County, 626.00; 2. Shannon Icard, Colquitt County, 573.75; 3. Chloe Brothers, Brookwood, 570.60
6A Boys Diving Results
1. Carter Loftin, Lassiter, 675.70; 2. RJ Snyder, Woodward Academy, 655.35; 3. Ryland Gummere, St. Pius X, 529.75
6A Girls Diving Results
1. Julia Herring, St. Pius X, 655.60; 2. Ayla Debowsky, Johns Creek, 532.90; 3. Amelia Rivas, Marist, 237.90
4A-5A Boys Diving Results
1. Aiden Sadler, North Oconee, 788.35; 2. Thomas Lyman, Midtown, 711.90; 3. Samuel Weinstein, Greenbrier, 544.95
4A-5A Girls Diving Results
1. Ivy Buckley, North Oconee, 678.65; 2. Rin Drudge, North Oconee, 569.30; 3. Brooklyn Petit, Cambridge, 555.55
1A-3A Boys Diving Results
1. Jake Tinney, Thomasville, 496.00; 2. Aidan Crutchfield, Social Circle, 412.75; 3. Greg Fuentes, Mount Vernon, 193.35
1A-3A Girls Diving Results
1. Caroline Stamps, Oconee County, 617.75; 2. Abbey Suits, Wesleyan, 584.00; 3. Kinsley Baker, Mount Vernon, 556.45
About the Author