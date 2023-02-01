GHSA Diving State Championship Results from Tuesday

On the girls side of the class, Colquitt County’s Ruth Anne McCranie repeated as champion with a first-place score of 626.00. Teammate Shannon Icard (573.75) finished second, and Brookwood’s Chloe Brothers (570.60) placed third.

In Class 6A boys, Lassiter’s Carter Loftin (675.70) repeated as state champion, edging out RJ Snyder (655.35) from Woodward Academy by 20 points. For the girls, St. Pius X diver Julia Herring won the state title with a 655.60-point performance, beating out Johns Creek’s Ayla Debowsky (532.90) and Marist’s Amelia Rivas (237.90).