Decatur Columbia holds off Kennesaw North Cobb Christian

Decatur Columbia posted a narrow 18-13 win over Kennesaw North Cobb Christian at Kennesaw North Cobb Christian High on Nov. 17 in Georgia football action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Decatur Columbia and Kennesaw North Cobb Christian settling for a 6-6 first-quarter knot.

Decatur Columbia’s offense darted in front for a 12-6 lead over Kennesaw North Cobb Christian at halftime.