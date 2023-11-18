Decatur Columbia holds off Kennesaw North Cobb Christian

Decatur Columbia posted a narrow 18-13 win over Kennesaw North Cobb Christian at Kennesaw North Cobb Christian High on Nov. 17 in Georgia football action.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Decatur Columbia and Kennesaw North Cobb Christian settling for a 6-6 first-quarter knot.
Decatur Columbia’s offense darted in front for a 12-6 lead over Kennesaw North Cobb Christian at halftime.
Kennesaw North Cobb Christian moved ahead of Decatur Columbia 13-12 to start the final quarter.
A 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled Decatur Columbia’s defeat of Kennesaw North Cobb Christian.
Last season, Kennesaw North Cobb Christian and Decatur Columbia squared off on Nov. 11, 2022 at Kennesaw North Cobb Christian High School.
