Competitive balance model faces ‘uphill battle’ at next GHSA reclass meeting

The most discussed plan so far, the competitive balance model, would move schools up or down in class based on sports performance and gradually get away from traditional enrollment-based classification.

That model needs a momentum shift after a straw poll at last month’s meeting showed that 11 of the 18 reclass members opposed competitive balance, five supported it and two were undecided.

GHSA reclass committee chairman Curt Miller said Wednesday that Monday’s meeting could provide more clarity about where reclassification is headed.

“At some point we need to narrow down our focus,” Miller said. “We’ve had really good discussions the last two meetings, and we have another one next month (in addition to Monday), and at some point, we will be narrowing down and shifting to what we agree on.”

Gainesville athletic director Adam Lindsey, who designed the GHSA’s competitive-balance model, is not ready to concede.

“I certainly feel we’re fighting an uphill battle,” Lindsey said. “I still feel there’s a chance it could pass, but people have to be open-minded. It should at least come out of committee and give it a chance for the executive committee to vote for it or vote it down. At least that’s not 11 people’s personal point of view. ... I’ve received strong feedback in support, sometimes four or five calls a day, saying thanks for sending (information), we’re fully behind it, let us know what we can do to help. I want those people represented in the end.”

Any reclassification plan must be approved by the 68-member executive committee, which meets in April, although Miller said a final reclass decision is not needed until fall to go into effect in 2026.

Lindsey said the committee should give more weight to the public endorsements of GHSA executive director Tim Scott and his predecessor, Robin Hines. Lindsey felt the straw poll was done prematurely, before he could make changes to address concerns. He plans to present modifications Monday that could sway the committee.

Lindsey also believed some committee members were not looking at the broader impact on the more than 450 member schools, many that struggle to compete year in, year out, rarely making the playoffs in any sport.

“I think there’s some people on that committee not representing the group they’re supposed to represent and voting on their self interest, which is just not why they’re in that role,” Lindsey said.

Miller, the athletic director at Oconee County, a school projected to move up in class under Lindsey’s model, disagreed with Lindsey’s assertion.

“Those that have been in attendance at our previous meetings have seen that the committee has been charged to put personal feelings aside and have open-minded discussions, and I truly believe we have done that,” Miller said. “I have personally spoken to 55 of the 68 (executive committee) members since our last meeting offering clarity on all of the proposals and how I can assist in giving a neutral explanation for what we have discussed so far. I have offered region Google meets and have conducted three of those so far, and they have gone very well.”

GHSA president Jim Finch, also a committee member, declined to comment on Lindsey’s comment, although he said, “As the president, I represent the entire membership, and a large majority of the membership has contacted me against this proposal.”

Finch’s school, Mary Persons, is another school the GHSA projections said could move up under competitive balance.

Finch added, “And as I’ve stated before, I’m still 100% convinced that high school enrollment and more specifically out-of-zone enrollment are the two most significant indicators of athletic success. An emerging data point indicates athletic success is the number of transfer students (Form B transfers) a school claims in a certain year. It’s my opinion we need to focus on these pressing issues through whatever reclassification proposal we land on.”

Finch said the committee has not closed the door on competitive balance. “It’s still on the agenda for Monday’s meeting,” he said. “More discussion will ensue.”

One of the more intriguing agenda items listed Wednesday was near the bottom. Under the topic of keeping the current model for two more years, it reads: “Add to appeal history of poor athletic performance for a reason to drop.”

That could mean allowing schools that are chronic sports strugglers to appeal to play in a lower classification. That would be unprecedented in the GHSA and perhaps represent a nod to one of competitive balance’s more popular goals.

“What needs to be addressed are those schools that are not successful,” Miller said. “Let’s discuss what can we do for them.”