Columbus Northside’s early pace exhausts Tucker

Sports
59 minutes ago

Tucker scrambled back to make it a game, but Columbus Northside had just enough stuff to earn a 35-27 win for a Georgia high school football victory on November 12.

Columbus Northside stormed in front of Tucker 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Patriots opened a towering 35-6 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Tucker climbed back to within 35-19.

The Patriots’ advantage was wide enough to weather the Tigers’ 8-0 margin in the final quarter.

Recently on November 3, Tucker squared off with Lithonia Arabia Mountain in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology.

