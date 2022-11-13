Columbus Northside’s early pace exhausts Tucker

Tucker scrambled back to make it a game, but Columbus Northside had just enough stuff to earn a 35-27 win for a Georgia high school football victory on November 12.
Columbus Northside stormed in front of Tucker 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Patriots opened a towering 35-6 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.
Momentum turned in the third quarter as Tucker climbed back to within 35-19.
The Patriots’ advantage was wide enough to weather the Tigers’ 8-0 margin in the final quarter.
