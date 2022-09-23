Columbus Carver darts by Atlanta Hapeville Charter in easy victory

Atlanta Hapeville Charter got no credit and no consideration from Columbus Carver, which slammed the door 28-6 in Georgia high school football on September 22.
The Tigers registered a 7-6 advantage at intermission over the Hornets.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Columbus Carver and Atlanta Hapeville Charter were both scoreless.
The Tigers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Hornets 21-0 in the last stanza.
In recent action on September 9, Atlanta Hapeville Charter faced off against Albany Dougherty and Columbus Carver took on Macon Northeast on September 9 at Macon Northeast High School.
