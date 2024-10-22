Breaking: TRAFFIC UPDATE | Lanes reopen after big rig fire on I-285 West in Dunwoody
High School Sports

Coaches who started their Georgia careers with streaks of 10-win seasons

North Gwinnett coach Bob Sphire, left, talks with an official during the first half of their game against Norcross Friday in Suwanee, Ga., October 3, 2014. JASON GETZ / SPECIAL

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

North Gwinnett coach Bob Sphire, left, talks with an official during the first half of their game against Norcross Friday in Suwanee, Ga., October 3, 2014. JASON GETZ / SPECIAL
By
1 hour ago

Carrollton’s Joey King, Cartersville’s Conor Foster, Pierce County’s Ryan Herring and Buford’s Bryant Appling – all leading teams currently ranked No. 1 or No. 2 – have started their Georgia coaching careers with at least five consecutive 10-win seasons. They are close to extending those streaks this season. King, if he achieves his ninth straight 10-win season, would break the state record that he shares with former North Gwinnett coach Bob Sphire. King’s first season as a head coach was 2014 with Cartersville. He had a two-year interruption while coaching college ball, then picked up where he left off in 2021 at Carrollton. If the definition were narrowed to include only uninterrupted streaks and pure rookies (Herring and Sphire coached previously in other states), then Foster and Appling can set their own record by reaching 10 wins for a sixth straight time this season.

8 - Joey King, Cartersville (2014-18), Carrollton (2021-23)

8 - Bob Sphire, North Gwinnett (2006-13)

5 - Ryan Herring, Pierce County (2019-23)

5 - Conor Foster, Cartersville (2019-23)

5 - Bryant Appling, Buford (2019-23)

5 - Kevin Kinsler, Northside-Warner Robins (2010-14)

5 - Greg Oglesby, Manchester (1994-98)

4 - Marquis Westbrook, Warner Robins (2019-22)

4 - Sean Calhoun, Carrollton (2016-19)

4 - Ben Hall, Jefferson (2013-16)

4 - Bill Ballard, Tucker (2002-05)

3 - John Adams, Cedar Grove (2021-23)

3 - Casey Soliday, Irwin County (2020-22)

3 - Jaybo Shaw, Rabun County (2019-21)

3 - Bill Stewart, North Gwinnett (2017-19)

3 - James Leonard, Aquinas (2013-15)

3 - Bryan Lamar, Tucker (2012-14)

3 - Travis Noland, Stephens County (2005-07)

3 - Trey Woolf, Early County (2001-03)

3 - William Devane, Hart County (1998-00)

3 - Lloyd Bohannon, Griffin (1978-80)

3 - Tom Bunch, Lincolnton (1961-63)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Lee County, Valdosta make biggest jumps among Georgia teams in national rankings
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jeremiah Ferdilus

Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Brooks County upends Clinch County, top-ranked Irwin rolls, Region 2 powers set for...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Which Georgia high school football teams have the longest regular-season win streaks?
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenn Finch

Hillgrove sophomore among running backs turning in top performances in Week 1044m ago
Q&A: Cartersville coach describes win over Cedartown, keeping a good thing going59m ago
Manchester reaps benefits from off week, moves to No. 1 in Class A Division II poll
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Robb D. Cohen / robbsphotos.com

Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith’s funeral details for Nov. 3 and 4
Incumbent lawmaker finds race against familiar opponent harder in redrawn Georgia...
Victims identified in Sapelo Island dock gangway collapse