Coaches who started their Georgia careers with streaks of 10-win seasons

Carrollton’s Joey King, Cartersville’s Conor Foster, Pierce County’s Ryan Herring and Buford’s Bryant Appling – all leading teams currently ranked No. 1 or No. 2 – have started their Georgia coaching careers with at least five consecutive 10-win seasons. They are close to extending those streaks this season. King, if he achieves his ninth straight 10-win season, would break the state record that he shares with former North Gwinnett coach Bob Sphire. King’s first season as a head coach was 2014 with Cartersville. He had a two-year interruption while coaching college ball, then picked up where he left off in 2021 at Carrollton. If the definition were narrowed to include only uninterrupted streaks and pure rookies (Herring and Sphire coached previously in other states), then Foster and Appling can set their own record by reaching 10 wins for a sixth straight time this season.

8 - Joey King, Cartersville (2014-18), Carrollton (2021-23)

8 - Bob Sphire, North Gwinnett (2006-13)