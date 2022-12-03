Clean sheet: Ellenwood Cedar Grove doesn’t allow Watkinsville Oconee County a point

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Ellenwood Cedar Grove shutout Watkinsville Oconee County 23-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Ellenwood Cedar Grove opened with a 9-0 advantage over Watkinsville Oconee County through the first quarter.
Ellenwood Cedar Grove roared to a 23-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams were blanked in the second and fourth quarters.
Recently on November 18, Watkinsville Oconee County squared off with Adairsville in a football game. Click here for a recap
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.
Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@