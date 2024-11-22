Class A Division II: Unranked victors of Round 1 become big-time underdogs in Round 2

The only games between ranked teams will send No. 2 Bowdon, the two-time defending champions, to No. 9 Metter. Bowdon is coming off a 49-7 victory against Taylor County in the first round, and Metter is riding momentum from its 37-7 victory against Hawkinsville. But that momentum might not mean against a Bowdon team that has lost five games in three seasons – 14-1 in 2022, 13-2 last season and 9-2 this year.

A large portion of Bowdon’s continued success this season centers on senior quarterback Charles Maxell III, who is 111-of-168 passing for 2,093 yards and 30 touchdowns. He has rushed 53 times for 551 yards and seven touchdowns behind team-leader Joshawia Davis, who has 115 carries for 843 yards and 14 touchdowns. Senior Nathan Boney has scored on five touchdown runs.

Junior receiver Kaiden Prothro has 46 catches for 1,010 yards and 18 of the team’s 28 touchdown receptions.

In other games:

-- Top-ranked and state runner-up Manchester relies almost solely on the running game. Junior Darrius Favors has 112 carries for 1,321 yards and 14 touchdowns, and senior Qua Cooper has 80 carries for 729 yards and eight touchdowns.

-- No. 3 Irwin County is led by senior quarterback Luke Snyder, who is 71-of-124 passing for 1,286 yards and 16 touchdowns and has rushed for 469 yards and nine touchdowns. Jaylen Martin (5 TDs), Brodie Suggs (3 TDs) and Javion Woodards/Evan Stephens (2 TDs each) are leading receivers. Senior Shane Marshall has179 carries for 1,450 yards and 24 touchdowns, and junior Jason Jackson has 88 carries for 808 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Marshall-Jackson combo accounts for 34 of the team’s 49 rushing touchdowns.

-- No. 5 Clinch County will carry its potent running game to Johnson County, and it’s not going to be the easiest offense to stop. Senior quarterback Aaron Bryant has thrown for five touchdowns this season, but he has rushed for 1,433 yards and 25 of the team’s 39 touchdowns. Junior Xavion Johnson (4 touchdown runs), junior Jaiden Reed (3), junior Eli Beard (3) and freshman Traviian Miller (2) factor in the rushing game. Sophomore Kamarion Johnson has three of the team’s six touchdown receptions.

-- No. 4 Brooks County will present problems for Miller County passing and runnning. Quarterback Junior Burrus, a sophomore, is 128-of-212 passing for 1,968 yards and 25 touchdowns with eight interceptions. Senior Chris Cole has 188 carries for 1,494 yards and 15 of the team’s 18 touchdowns. Sophomore George Lamons Jr. has 46 receptions for 1,045 yards and 17 touchdowns. Senior Camauri Brinson has 29 catches for 424 yards and six touchdowns, and senior Denzell Brown has three touchdown catches.

-- No. 7 Trion will be powered by senior quarterback Kade Smith, who is 141-of-223 passing for 2,138 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has rushed for a team-leading 314 yards and 11 touchdowns. Junior Christian Henderson has 68 carries for 289 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior Ethan Willingham has 57 catches for 1,040 yards and seven touchdowns, and junior Bryson Roberts has four touchdown catches.

-- Lincoln County features two talented running backs – junior Kelby Glaze and sophomore Jonathan Norman -- who combine for 26 of the team’s 43 rushing touchdowns. Nine other players combine for 17 touchdown runs, led by junior quarterback Mekhi Wade’s six touchdown runs. Through the 10-0 season, the Red Devils have only completed eight touchdown passes.

Class A Division II second-round schedule

R2 #3 (No. 3) Irwin Co. at R1 #1 Early Co.

R7 #3 (No. 7) Trion at R4 #1 Telfair Co.

R2 #2 (No. 5) Clinch Co. at R5 #1 Johnson Co.

R7 #2 (No. 2) Bowdon at R3 #1 (No. 9) Metter

R3 #2 (No. 10) Jenkins Co. at R6 #1 Macon Co.

R1 #3 Miller Co. at R2 #1 (No. 4) Brooks Co.

R4 #2 Wilcox Co. at R7 #1 (No. 1) Manchester

R1 #2 Mitchell Co. at R8 #1 (No. 6) Lincoln Co.