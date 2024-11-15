Class A Division II playoff discussions must start with Bowdon, Manchester

So let’s make a few predictions:

The favorite: It’s hard to pick against the two-time defending champion Bowdon Red Devils, but it might just be Manchester’s time. The Blue Devils won the team’s only state title in 1997, and under coach Demonta Prather Manchester is rolling in the right direction again this season. Last year, Manchester lost to Bowdon 28-27 in the championship game, but it gained essential playoff experience for its younger players. The Blue Devils prefer to run the ball. Senior quarterback C.J. Favors has only passed 32 times this season for 177 yards and a touchdown. But he has 104 carries for 1,202 yards and 13 of the team’s 34 touchdown runs. Senior Qua Cooper has 73 carries for 621 yards and eight touchdowns, and senior Keelan Whitaker has six touchdown runs and the only touchdown reception of the season, a 37-yarder. Manchester opens its playoff run against Marion County, and a rematch of last year’s title game is in the cards with Bowdon on the opposite side of the bracket.

The darkhorse: No. 9 Metter has a chance to win its first-round game against Hawkinsville and then could upend – and this is a big “could” – Bowdon in the second round and send all of bracketology into a tailspin. Metter lost in the first round last year in Lee Shaw’s first year at the helm, but before that, the Tigers enjoyed a pair of quarterfinal and semifinal berths under head coach Rodney Garvin. Metter’s junior quarterback Michael Ricks has passed for eight touchdowns and rushed for 14. Kahne Brown has 124 carries for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns. Elijah Dickerson and Jayden McDaniel combine for nine touchdown receptions for Metter.

Class A Division II first-round schedule

Top-left

No. 3 Irwin County at No. 8 Greene County

Glascock County at Early County

No. 7 Trion at Schley County

Emanuel County Institute at Telfair County

Bottom-left

Warren County at No. 5 Clinch County

Pelham at Johnson County

Taylor County at No. 2 Bowdon

Hawkinsville at No. 9 Metter

Top-right

Wheeler County at No. 10 Jenkins County

Greenville at Macon County

Miller County at Wilkinson County

Washington-Wilkes at No. 4 Brooks County

Bottom-right

McIntosh County Academy at Wilcox County

Marion County at No. 1 Manchester

Hancock Central at Mitchell County