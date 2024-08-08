Class A Division I Blog: The state’s classification with the most ranked teams has a lot to unpack

According to the Georgia High School Football Daily, this offseason produced 74 total head coaching changes. Despite that meaning that nearly one in five football teams has a new head coach, that was the lowest margin in the last 15 years of tallying the carousel. Within Class A Division I, there are a total of 12 head coaches that will be debuting with new teams this year. This includes, Banks County, Brantley County, Coosa, Dodge County, East Laurens, Haralson County, Mt. Pisgah, Mt. Vernon, Pepperell, St. Francis, King’s Ridge and Savannah Country Day. Banks County hired former Holy Innocents’ head coach Todd Winter and Brantley County brought in David Shores to lead the Herons after a 3-year stint at Brunswick High School. Brantley County’s former head coach Geoff Cannon is now at Coosa. Dodge County hired former Valdosta assistant Phillip Brown—a Louisiana-native with two state titles in the highest classification on his resume. The big names don’t stop there with East Laurens hiring Jesse Hicks from Baldwin. Coach Hicks enters his 23rd season as a head coach and led the Braves to seven-straight playoff berths before taking over the Falcons this offseason. Haralson County hired former Wayne County defensive coordinator Randy Crutchfield to take over an already competitive and tough Rebels team. The Pepperell Dragons hired Brandon Haywood from Woodland-Cartersville and are looking to reach a 20th-straight playoff this year in his debut. The three final new coaches are all at private schools. Mount Vernon hired former Milton assistant and Georgia High School Football Hall of Famer Terrance Edwards. The Mustangs’ Region 5 opponent Mt. Pisgah promoted defensive coordinator Elijer Martinez to head coach to take over for former head coach and MPCS Athletic Director Ryan Livezey. Coach Livezey went to St. Francis and King’s Ridge hired Holy Innocents’ offensive coordinator Zach Slaney to replace Terry Crowder, who retired.

BY THE NUMBERS

There are 62 total football teams in Class A Division I playing a region schedule (Mt. Bethel Christian will also play its first full football season in a non-region format to prepare for a GHSA slate down the line). A total of 27 teams were in Class A Division I last season and there are 27 newcomers that competed in Class 2A last season. Just two programs were classed up from Class A Division II and six teams have moved down from Class 3A to Class A Division I. Those six teams are a trio of public schools—Thomasville, Bremen and Gordon Lee and three private schools with Wesleyan, Savannah Christian and Savannah Country Day.

The top contenders this season are fresh off impressive runs and teams like Toombs County, Fitzgerald, Swainsboro, Dublin, Model, Bleckley County, Bremen, Commerce, Rabun County and Thomasville will be seen as favorites, but the introduction of a power ranking system for the playoff seeding will make every week critical in securing home field and a favorable path.

Class A Division I Region Alignments

NON-FOOTBALL SCHOOLS

Private Schools

*Football w/non-region

REGION 1

Bacon County

Berrien

Brantley County

Fitzgerald

Jeff Davis

Thomasville

Worth County

REGION 2

ACE Charter

Bleckley County

Central-Macon

Dodge County

Dublin

East Laurens

Jefferson County

Northeast

Southwest

Washington County

REGION 3

Savannah Christian

Savannah Country Day

St. Vincent’s Academy

Swainsboro

Toombs County

Vidalia

Woodville-Tompkins

Region 4

Greenforest Christian

Jasper County

Lamar County

McNair

Putnam County

Social Circle

Southwest Atlanta Christian

Towers

Utopian Academy

W.D. Mohammed

Region 5

Atlanta International

B.E.S.T. Academy

Ben Franklin Academy

DeKalb Schools of the Arts

Fellowship Christian

Galloway

King’s Ridge

Landmark Christian

Mount Vernon

Mt. Bethel Christian*

Mt. Paran

Mt. Pisgah

Paideia

St. Francis

Walker

Weber School

Wesleyan

Whitefield Academy

FOOTBALL’S SUB REGIONS

Sub Region A

Fellowship Christian

King’s Ridge Christian

Mt. Pisgah

Mount Vernon

St. Francis

Wesleyan

Mount Bethel*

Sub Region B

B.E.S.T. Academy

Landmark Christian

Mt. Paran

Walker

Whitefield Academy

Region 6

Bremen

Darlington

Haralson County Heard County

Model

Pepperell

Temple

Region 7

Armuchee

Chattooga

Christian Heritage

Coosa

Dade County

Dalton Academy

Fannin County

Gordon Central

Gordon Lee

Region 8

Athens Academy

Banks County

Barrow

Commerce

Elbert County

Oglethorpe County

Providence Christian

Rabun County