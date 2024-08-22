Class A Div. I Blog: Week 2 Primer, Region 2 action kicks off

Last week’s blogs covered the first week of games in Class A Division I and highlighted which of its non-public teams will be within the Class A-3A private schools classification this season. Today, this blog will go region by region and also highlight the biggest matchups to watch this week. In total, there about 50 games to watch involving Class A Division I’s 76 teams this week, including a total of five region openers for the 10-team Region 2. These region matchups will carry a greater significance when it comes to the playoff picture and Post Season Ranking ‘PSR’ Formula.

Starting in Region 1, six of its seven teams will back in action after opening their season last week. No. 4 ranked Fitzgerald will be on its bye week after a 19-13 road loss to Class A Division II No. 4 ranked Irwin County and will return to action on Aug. 30 at home against Crisp County. It will be Worth County’s turn to visit Irwin County this week and the Rams will travel to the Indians with an opportunity to improve to 2-0 after scoring a 44-6 road win over Turner County last week. Bacon County fell 36-21 to Class A Div. II No. 6 ranked Clinch County last week and will take on No. 10 Telfair County at home on Friday in the Red Radiers’ second-straight top 10 showdown with Class A Division II. Berrien County will face off with Lanier County on the road after opening the season with a 45-13 loss to Class 2A No. 9 ranked Cook and will look to avenge last year’s 24-7 loss to the Lanier County. Thomasville was among my biggest winners from Week 1 in all of Class A Division I and the Bulldogs took a 35-12 road win over Brooks County, which was ranked No. 2 in Class A Division II at the time to earn the praise. The Bulldogs’ road win was the first time Thomasville earned a win at Brooks County since 2014. Now, Thomasville will host Pelham in its home opener this Friday night and it owns a 20-1 all-time series lead over the Class A Division II-based Hornets. The final matchup to watch in Region 1 will feature Jeff Davis, which scored a 22-6 road win over Washington County last week and will take on Class 2A Rutland Friday night. Rutland is coming off a 31-0 loss to Region 2′s Bleckley County, so this will be a good measuring stick for how Jeff Davis fares against the Hurricanes.

Speaking of Bleckley County, the Royals join Dublin, East Laurens, ACE Charter, Dodge County, Central-Macon, Jefferson County, Northeast, Southwest and Washington County as the 10 Region 2 teams that will be kickoff off their region schedules this week. Those matchups can be seen below and ACE Charter and Dodge County are the two teams that did not already play this past week. ACE Charter will play Central-Macon, Jefferson County and Dodge County before its lone non-region game on the schedule against Wilkinson County and Dodge County will play Bleckley County, Central-Macon and ACE Charter before its non-region contest with Region 3′s Vidalia.