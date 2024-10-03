Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 8 Primer

There will be 27 games to follow this week in Class A Division I. Region 1 was one of the most impacted regions last week with Hurricane Helene wrecking the statewide schedule. Region 1 was able to get some of its games in on Wednesday last week, although Fitzgerald, Worth County and Brantley County were not able to. Brantley County had one of the biggest upsets of the 2024 season during Week 6 in its 28-21 win over Jeff Davis. The Blue Herons were 4-0 heading into the matchup and Jeff Davis was undefeated. Brantley County’s matchup with Worth County was rescheduled to Nov. 8 for a season finale and now it will be taking on No. 5 ranked Fitzgerald. Worth County takes on No. 3 ranked Thomasville and Jeff Davis looks to bounce back from its 0-2 region start against winless Berrien.
In Region 2, Northeast, Dodge County and Dublin each have two game leads over the rest of the massive 10-team region and are yet to lose within it. No. 7 Northeast will host Bleckley County tonight for Thursday night football with a chance to improve to 5-0 in the region. No. 2 Dublin will host ACE Charter and look to improve to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in the region and No. 6 Dodge County can reach 7-0 and 6-0 on Friday night at Washington County. Dodge County will have a bye next week and then closes its season with Jefferson County before squaring off with Northeast and Dublin in what will both likely be top 10 showdowns for the region crown.
Region 3 offers just one matchup this week as Class A-3A No. 1 ranked Savannah Christian opens region play against Savannah Country Day. The Region 4 schedule has two matchups on Friday, Towers at No. 9 Lamar County on Saturday and then another Monday matchup with Jasper County at Utopian Academy. Region front-runner Social Circle is off on a bye this week.
In Region 5, an upset-minded Mount Vernon will travel to Wesleyan—which is coming off an impressive 52-7 win over Mt. Pisgah last week. Mount Vernon suffered a 56-28 loss to Fellowship Christian last week and will have its hands full with quarterback Ben Brown and the Wesleyan offense.
In Region 6, Pepperell’s heartbreaking 21-20 loss to Darlington could’ve really shaken things up last week, but now Darlington will enjoy its bye week and Pepperell will have earn a win over Bremen to salvage its season and find the win column for the first time this year. Temple and Heard County stages a matchup with two teams at the top of the region standings and Model versus Haralason County will guarantee a region victory for teams that are both in desperate need of a region win in order to vie for a playoff berth.
Christian Heritage is one of the most underrated teams this year and at 5-1 and 3-0 in region play will visit Gordon Central. Gordon lee served Chattooga its first loss of the season last Friday in a 42-28 victory and will take on Dade County. As for Chattooga, the Indians will look to bounce back against No. 4 ranked Fannin County—which is off to a blazing 6-0 start.
In Region 8, Athens Academy’s win over Commerce two weeks ago helped the Spartans maintain a perfect start and now they will visit winless Banks County. No. 10 Commerce will have a chance to take down No. 8 Rabun County at home in a phenomenal matchup and Providence Christian will host Elbert County.
REGION 1
Thomasville 2-0, 5-1
Fitzgerald 1-0, 3-1
Brantley County 1-0, 1-4
Bacon County 1-1, 4-2
Jeff Davis 0-2, 4-2
Worth County 0-1, 2-3
Berrien 0-1, 0-5
Friday, Oct. 4
Berrien vs. Jeff Davis
Brantley County vs. Fitzgerald
Thomasville vs. Worth County
REGION 2
Dodge County 5-0, 6-0
Dublin 4-0, 5-0
Northeast 4-0, 4-1
Washington County 3-2, 3-3
ACE Charter 2-2, 3-2
Southwest 2-3, 2-4
Bleckley County 1-3, 2-3
East Laurens 1-3, 2-2
Central-Macon 0-5, 0-6
Jefferson County 0-4, 0-5
Thursday, Oct. 3
Northeast vs. Bleckley County
Friday, Oct. 4
Dublin vs. ACE Charter
East Laurens vs. Southwest
Jefferson County vs. Central-Macon
Washington County vs. Dodge County
REGION 3
Savannah Christian 0-0, 5-0
Toombs County 0-0, 5-0
Vidalia 0-0, 3-2
Sav. Country Day 0-0, 2-3
Swainsboro 0-0, 1-5
Friday, Oct. 4
Savannah Country Day vs. Savannah Christian
REGION 4
Social Circle 2-0, 4-2
Jasper County 1-0, 4-1
Lamar County 1-0, 4-1
Putnam County 1-1, 2-4
Towers 0-1, 2-2
McNair 0-1, 2-4
Utopian Academy 0-1, 0-5
Friday, Oct. 4
Jasper County vs. McNair
Utopian Academy vs. Putnam County
Saturday, Oct. 5
Lamar County vs. Towers
Monday, Oct. 7
Utopian Academy vs. Jasper County
REGION 5
Sub Region A
Wesleyan 2-0, 5-1
Fellowship Christian 2-0, 4-2
King’s Ridge 1-1, 5-1
Mount Vernon 1-1, 3-2
Mt. Pisgah 0-2, 0-6
St. Francis 0-2, 0-6
Mount Bethel 0-0, 3-0 ++
Sub Region B
B.E.S.T. Academy 1-0, 4-2
Whitefield Academy 1-0, 4-2
Landmark Christian 0-0, 4-1
Mount Paran 0-1, 4-2
Walker 0-1, 2-4
Friday, Oct. 4
B.E.S.T. Academy vs. Landmark Christian
Mount Bethel Christian at Cooper Basin
Mount Paran vs. Walker
Mount Pisgah vs. King’s Ridge
St. Francis vs. Fellowship Christian
Wesleyan vs. Mount Vernon
REGION 6
Temple 2-0, 5-1
Darlington 2-0, 4-2
Heard County 1-0, 3-2
Bremen 1-1, 3-3
Model 0-1, 2-3
Haralson County 0-2, 1-5
Pepperell 0-2, 0-6
Friday, Oct. 4
Haralson County vs. Model
Heard County vs. Temple
Pepperell vs. Bremen
REGION 7
Fannin County 3-0, 6-0
Christian Heritage 3-0, 5-1
Chattooga 2-1, 5-1
Gordon Lee 2-1, 4-2
Gordon Central 1-2, 3-3
Dade County 1-2, 2-4
Armuchee 0-3, 3-3
Coosa 0-3, 2-4
Friday, Oct. 4
Armuchee vs. Coosa
Dade County vs. Gordon Lee
Fannin County vs. Chattooga
Gordon Central vs. Christian Heritage
REGION 8
Athens Academy 2-0, 6-0
Rabun County 2-0, 5-1
Elbert County 1-1, 3-3
Commerce 1-1, 3-3
Providence Christian 0-1, 1-4
Banks County 0-1, 0-5
Oglethorpe County 0-2, 0-6
Friday, Oct. 4
Banks County vs. Athens Academy
Commerce vs. Rabun County Providence Christian vs. Elbert County
