Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 8 Primer

There will be 27 games to follow this week in Class A Division I. Region 1 was one of the most impacted regions last week with Hurricane Helene wrecking the statewide schedule. Region 1 was able to get some of its games in on Wednesday last week, although Fitzgerald, Worth County and Brantley County were not able to. Brantley County had one of the biggest upsets of the 2024 season during Week 6 in its 28-21 win over Jeff Davis. The Blue Herons were 4-0 heading into the matchup and Jeff Davis was undefeated. Brantley County’s matchup with Worth County was rescheduled to Nov. 8 for a season finale and now it will be taking on No. 5 ranked Fitzgerald. Worth County takes on No. 3 ranked Thomasville and Jeff Davis looks to bounce back from its 0-2 region start against winless Berrien.

In Region 2, Northeast, Dodge County and Dublin each have two game leads over the rest of the massive 10-team region and are yet to lose within it. No. 7 Northeast will host Bleckley County tonight for Thursday night football with a chance to improve to 5-0 in the region. No. 2 Dublin will host ACE Charter and look to improve to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in the region and No. 6 Dodge County can reach 7-0 and 6-0 on Friday night at Washington County. Dodge County will have a bye next week and then closes its season with Jefferson County before squaring off with Northeast and Dublin in what will both likely be top 10 showdowns for the region crown.

Region 3 offers just one matchup this week as Class A-3A No. 1 ranked Savannah Christian opens region play against Savannah Country Day. The Region 4 schedule has two matchups on Friday, Towers at No. 9 Lamar County on Saturday and then another Monday matchup with Jasper County at Utopian Academy. Region front-runner Social Circle is off on a bye this week.