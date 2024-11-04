Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 12 Takeaways and Post-Season Rankings Breakdown

Now let’s get into last week’s results starting with Bremen, which is currently at No. 33 in the PSR. In their game against Darlington, the Tigers opened the scoring with an 83-yard rushing touchdown from Myles Twyman, giving the Tigers a 7-0 lead before Bremen stormed back to clinch a 54-14 win. Bremen quickly responded with a 16-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7-7. Bremen then blocked a Darlington punt and returned it for a touchdown, taking a 14-7 lead. Early in the second quarter, Bremen scored again, extending their lead to 21-7, and followed with another touchdown pass seven minutes before halftime. Before the half ended, Bremen added 12 more points with a rushing touchdown, a safety, and a field goal, taking a commanding 40-7 lead into halftime. Darlington managed another big rushing touchdown, but the Blue Devils closed out the game with two final touchdowns, sealing the win at 54-14.

In a rare battle between Class A-3A Private No. 1 ranked Savannah Christian and Class A Div. 1 No. 1 ranked Toombs County, Savannah Christian emerged victorious 14-7. Savannah Christian (9-0, 4-0 Region 3-A Division I) scored the game-winning touchdown when quarterback Devin Trawick threw a touchdown to Weston Hughes with five minutes left in the game. Savannah Christian got an interception on Toombs County’s final drive to seal the win. Toombs County (7-1, 2-1 Region 3-A Division I) took a 7-0 lead in the second quarter, but Savannah Christian tied the game on a Zo Smalls touchdown run to make it a 7-7 game at halftime. Savannah Christian has concluded its regular season, while Toombs County hosts Swainsboro next Friday with playoff seeding on the line.

Dublin overcame a 25-15 deficit and outscored the Indians 35-15 in the second half to Clinch Region 2 with a 50-33 win over Dodge County. Travion Bostic (17 yards, 5) and Willie Butts (6 yards, 4) each rushed for a pair of touchdowns to lead the Fighting Irish. Butts also had a fumble recovery that helped set up Micah O’Neal for a 1-yard touchdown run that gave Dublin its first lead of the game at 29-25. O’Neal added a 65-yard score and another 1-yard touchdown before Butts’ touchdown gave Dublin a 50-33 lead.

Visiting Temple (8-2, 4-1 Region 6-A Division I) took control of its 43-22 win at Model (3-7, 1-4 Region 6-A Division I) to secure second place in the region. The Tigers ran away from Model in a game that was tied 22-22 at halftime, rushing for a touchdown in the third quarter and rushing for two scores in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Jeff Davis upended Fitzgerald 26-20 after taking an early 19-point lead over the Purple Hurricanes. After Jeff Davis took a 19-0 lead, Fitzgerald responded with a rushing touchdown to cut the lead to 13 points. Jeff Davis extended its lead to 26-6 with a rushing touchdown right before the half. The Purple Hurricanes held Jeff Davis to zero points in the second half while Fitzgerald scored two touchdowns to cut the lead to six points with just over seven minutes left in the fourth, but the Yellow Jackets were able to prevail, earning their second win in the region on the season.

No. 4 Thomasville (8-2, 5-1 Region 1-A Division I) handled Berrien (1-8, 1-4 Region 1-A Division I) 42-0 on the road. … No. 6 Northeast (8-2, 8-1 Region 2-A Division I) was a 32-7 winner at East Laurens (2-6, 3-6 Region 2-A Division I), giving the Raiders the second seed in the region. … No. 9 Commerce (7-3, 5-1 Region 8-A Division I) defeated Providence Christian (2-8, 1-5 Region 8-A Division I) 55-23 on the road.

Host Fellowship Christian, ranked No. 5 in Private Class 3A-A, defeated Private Class 3A-A No. 10 Whitefield Academy 44-7 to win the Region 5-A Division I championship. The Paladins (8-2, 6-0 Region 5-A Division I) got three rushing touchdowns from running back C.J. Givers after falling behind 7-0 to Whitefield Academy (7-3, 4-1 Region 5-A Division I) after the Wolfpack scored on its first possession. Fellowship Christian quarterback Jonathan Granby also rushed for a score and threw touchdowns to Jackson Thrasher and Mack Town.

WEEK 12 SCORES, STANDINGS & REMAINING SCHEDULE

REGION 1

Thomasville 5-1, 8-2

Worth County 4-1, 6-3

Fitzgerald 4-2, 6-3

Jeff Davis 2-3, 6-3

Brantley County 2-3, 2-7

Berrien 1-4, 1-8

Bacon County 1-5, 4-6

Friday, Nov. 1

Brantley County 14, Bacon County 7

Thomasville 42, Berrien 0

Jeff Davis 26, Fitzgerald 0

Friday, Nov. 8

Berrien vs. Jeff Davis

Fitzgerald at Appling County *non-region makeup game

Worth County vs. Brantley County

REGION 2

Dodge County 9-0, 10-0

Northeast 8-1, 8-2

Dublin 7-2, 8-2

Washington County 6-3, 6-4

ACE Charter 5-4, 6-4

Southwest 3-5, 3-6

Bleckley County 2-6, 3-6

East Laurens 2-6, 3-6

Central-Macon 0-8, 0-9

Jefferson County 0-7, 0-8

Thursday, Oct. 31

Bleckley County 56, Central-Macon 0

Friday, Nov. 1

Washington County 17, ACE Charter 14

Dublin 50, Dodge County 33

Northeast 32, East Laurens 7

Southwest 26, Jefferson County 7

REGION 3

Savannah Christian 4-0, 9-0

Toombs County 2-1, 7-1

Swainsboro 2-1, 3-6

Vidalia 1-3, 345

Sav. Country Day 0-4, 3-6

Friday, Nov. 1

Savannah Christian 14, Toombs County 7

Savannah Country Day 31, Vidalia 14

Thursday, Nov. 7

Vidalia vs. Pierce County *non-region makeup game

Friday, Nov. 8

Toombs County vs. Swainsboro

REGION 4

Social Circle 5-1, 7-3

Lamar County 5-1, 8-2

Putnam County 4-2, 5-5

Jasper County 3-2, 6-3

McNair 2-4, 4-6

Towers 1-5, 3-6

Utopian Academy 0-5, 0-9

Friday, Nov. 1

Lamar County 28, Jasper County 6

Social Circle 35, Towers 6

Friday, Nov. 8

Utopian Academy vs. Jasper County

REGION 5

Sub Region A

Fellowship Christian 5-0, 8-2

Wesleyan 4-1, 8-2

Mount Vernon 3-2, 5-4

King’s Ridge 2-3, 7-3

Mt. Pisgah 1-4, 2-8

St. Francis 0-5, 0-10

Mount Bethel 0-0, 5-1 ++

Sub Region B

Whitefield Academy 4-0, 7-3

Mount Paran 3-1, 7-3

Landmark Christian 2-2, 7-3

B.E.S.T. Academy 1-3, 4-6

Walker 0-4, 2-8

Friday, Nov. 1

Fellowship Christian 44, Whitefield Academy 7

King’s Ridge Christian 42, B.E.S.T. Academy 12

Mount Pisgah Christian 48, Walker 0

Mount Vernon 34, Landmark Christian 0

Wesleyan 37, Mount Paran 6

REGION 6

Heard County 6-0, 8-2

Temple 5-1, 8-2

Bremen 4-2, 6-4

Darlington 3-3, 5-5

Pepperell 2-4, 2-8

Model 1-5, 3-7

Haralson County 0-6, 1-9

Friday, Nov. 1

Bremen 54, Darlington 14

Temple 43, Model 22

Heard County 42, Pepperell 15

REGION 7

Fannin County 7-0, 10-0

Christian Heritage 6-1, 8-2

Gordon Lee 5-2, 7-3

Chattooga 3-4, 6-4

Dade County 3-4, 4-6

Coosa 2-5, 4-6

Gordon Central 2-5, 4-6

Armuchee 0-7, 3-7

Friday, Nov. 1

Christian Heritage 45, Armuchee 26

Coosa 34, Chattooga 27

Dade County 26, Gordon Central 22

Fannin County 30, Gordon Lee 27

REGION 8

Athens Academy 6-0, 10-0

Commerce 5-1, 7-3

Elbert County 4-2, 5-5

Rabun County 3-3, 6-4

Banks County 2-4, 2-8

Providence Christian 1-5, 2-8

Oglethorpe County 0-6, 0-10

Friday, Nov. 1

Oglethorpe County 29, Banks County 23

Commerce 55, Providence Christian 23

Elbert County 28, Rabun County 21

Class A-Div. 1 Post Season Rankings

Ranking, Overall Record, School, (PSR-Post-season Rating)

*** Indicates Private School

Region Champions in BOLD

-Note: Worth County can win Region 1 on Friday with a win over Brantley County, Thomasville wins Region 1 with a Worth County loss. The other 7 region champions in Class A Div. 1 have been determined.

POST-SEASON RANKINGS (Updated Last 11/4/24)

1. 9-0 Savannah Christian (0.71801) REGION 3***

2. 10-0 Fannin County (0.69743) REGION 7

3. 10-0 Dublin (0.66950) REGION 2

4. 8-2 Fellowship Christian (0.66558) REGION 5***

5. 10-0 Athens Academy (0.65983) REGION 8***

6. 7-1 Toombs County (0.64333)

7. 8-2 Thomasville (0.63493)

8. 8-2 Wesleyan (0.62824)***

9. 8-2 Christian Heritage (0.62434)***

10. 7-3 Whitefield Academy (0.61027)***

11. 8-2 Northeast (0.60872)

12. 8-2 Dodge County (0.59417)

13. 8-2 Lamar County (0.59240)

14. 8-2 Heard County (0.58766) REGION 6

15. 7-3 Gordon Lee (0.58225)

16. 6-3 Fitzgerald (0.57965)

17. 8-2 Temple (0.57580)

18. 6-3 Jasper County (0.57426)

19. 7-3 Commerce (0.56650)

20. 6-3 Worth County (0.56543)

21. 7-3 Social Circle (0.55958) REGION 4

22. 7-3 Landmark Christian (0.55000)***

23. 6-3 Jeff Davis (0.54669)

24. 7-3 Mt. Paran (0.54508)***

25. 7-3 King’s Ridge (0.54443)***

26. 6-4 Washington County (0.53977)

27. 5-4 Mount Vernon (0.53933)***

28. 6-4 ACE Charter (0.53178)

29. 5-5 Elbert County (0.52480)

30. 6-4 Chattooga (0.51960)

31. 4-6 Savannah Country Day (0.51380)***

32. 6-4 Rabun County (0.51173)

33. 6-4 Bremen (0.50659)

34. 5-5 Putnam County (0.50221)

35. 3-6 Swainsboro (0.49717)

36. 4-6 Dade County (0.49692)

37. 5-5 Darlington (0.49653)***

38. 4-6 Bacon County (0.46088)

39. 3-6 Vidalia (0.45384)

40. 4-6 Coosa (0.45015)

41. 4-6 McNair (0.44670)

42. 4-6 Gordon Central (0.44557)

43. 3-6 East Laurens (0.44535)

44. 3-6 Bleckley County (0.44212)

45. 3-6 Southwest (0.44096)

46. 4-6 Towers (0.43963)

47. 4-6 B.E.S.T. Academy (0.43249)

48. 1-0 Mt. Bethel (0.41966)***

49. 3-7 Armuchee (0.41966)

50. 3-7 Model (0.41811)

51. 2-8 Pepperell (0.41052)

52. 2-7 Brantley County (0.39847)

53. 2-8 Providence Christian (0.39106)***

54. 2-8 Banks County (0.37269)

55. 1-8 Berrien (0.36762)

56. 2-8 Mt. Pisgah (0.35436)***

57. 0-9 St. Francis (0.35286)***

58. 2-8 Walker (0.34470)***

59. 0-8 Jefferson County (0.34338)

60. 1-9 Haralason County (0.33985)

61. 0-9 Central-Macon (0.32451)

62. 0-10 Oglethorpe County (0.30482)

63. 0-9 Utopian Academy (0.26602)