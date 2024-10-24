High School Sports

Class A Div. 1 Blog: Heard County, Athens Academy can clinch region crowns

Oct. 23, 2020 - Norcross, Ga: A GHSA football is shown before the Georgia high school football game between Cedar Grove and GAC at Greater Atlanta Christian, Friday, October 23, 2020 in Norcross, Ga.. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

Oct. 23, 2020 - Norcross, Ga: A GHSA football is shown before the Georgia high school football game between Cedar Grove and GAC at Greater Atlanta Christian, Friday, October 23, 2020 in Norcross, Ga.. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
By Craig Sager II
1 hour ago

The Week 10 slate will have one Thursday matchup, one non-region game on Friday and then 22 Friday night region contests to track. In Region 1, No. 4 Thomasville, No. 5 Fitzgerald and No. 7 Worth County are all in play for the region crown. Thomasville will be off this week and will close out at Berrien on Nov. 1. Fitzgerald has Bacon County this week and is visiting Bacon County and Worth County closes out its two final games at home with Jeff Davis and Brantley County.

There are 10 teams in Region 2 and three ranked teams with No. 2 Dublin, No. 6 Dodge County and No. 8 Northeast. The major showdown to watch will be Dodge County at Northeast. Dublin will host Central-Macon this week before closing out the season against Dodge County and has already defeated Northeast head-to-head. Region 3 is coming down to Savannah Christian, Swainsboro and No. 1 ranked Toombs County. Savannah Christian leads the Class A-3A Private poll, but will have a matchup with Toombs County next week. This week, the Raiders will travel to Swainsboro.

In Region 3, Jasper County and Lamar County can win this week to set up a region title showdown next week. Jasper County hosts Putnam County and Lamar County visits Social Circle. The top matchup in Region 4 is Fellowship Christian at Wesleyan—a top 10 A-3A Private matchup and a defacto region championship.

Heard County can secure the Region 6 title this week on the road against Model. The Braves will still have a matchup with Pepperell next week, but have already defeated Temple and Darlington so a victory would guarantee the region crown. In Region 7, No. 3 ranked Fannin County is traveling to Christian Heritage in a battle between region frontrunners. The Rebels will take on Gordon Lee next week and if Gordon Lee defeats Coosa then the Trojans would still be in play to force a three-way tie.

In Region 8, Athens Academy has a chance to complete a perfect season and clinch the region crown at home against Rabun County.

WEEK 10 SCHEDULE & STANDINGS

REGION 1

Thomasville 4-1, 7-2

Fitzgerald 3-1, 5-2

Worth County 3-1, 5-3

Jeff Davis 1-2, 5-2

Brantley County 1-2, 1-6

Bacon County 1-3, 4-4

Berrien 0-3, 0-7

Friday, Oct. 25

Brantley County vs. Berrien

Fitzgerald vs. Bacon County

Worth County vs. Jeff Davis

REGION 2

Dodge County 7-0, 8-0

Dublin 7-0, 8-0

Northeast 6-1, 6-2

ACE Charter 4-3, 5-3

Washington County 4-3, 4-4

Southwest 2-4, 2-5

Bleckley County 1-5, 2-5

East Laurens 1-5, 2-5

Central-Macon 0-6, 0-7

Jefferson County 0-5, 0-6

Friday, Oct. 25

Bleckley County vs. ACE Charter

Dublin vs. Central-Macon

Jefferson County vs. East Laurens

Northeast vs. Dodge County

Washington County vs. Southwest

REGION 3

Savannah Christian 2-0, 7-0

Swainsboro 2-0, 3-5

Toombs County 1-0, 6-0

Vidalia 0-2, 3-4

Sav. Country Day 0-3, 2-6

Friday, Oct. 25

Savannah Country Day vs. Episcopal School of Jacksonville (FL)

Swainsboro vs. Savannah Christian

Toombs County vs. Vidalia

REGION 4

Lamar County 4-0, 7-1

Jasper County 3-0, 6-1

Social Circle 3-1, 5-3

Putnam County 3-2, 4-5

Towers 1-3, 3-4

McNair 0-4, 2-6

Utopian Academy 0-4, 0-8

Thursday, Oct. 24

McNair vs. Towers

Friday, Oct. 25

Jasper County vs. Putnam County

Social Circle vs. Lamar County

REGION 5

Sub Region A

Wesleyan 4-0, 7-1

Fellowship Christian 4-0, 6-2

King’s Ridge 2-2, 6-2

Mount Vernon 2-2, 4-3

Mt. Pisgah 0-4, 0-8

St. Francis 0-4, 0-8

Mount Bethel 0-0, 4-1 ++

Sub Region B

Whitefield Academy 3-0, 6-2

Landmark Christian 2-1, 6-2

Mount Paran 2-1, 6-2

B.E.S.T. Academy 1-3, 4-5

Walker 0-3, 2-6

Friday, Oct. 25

King’s Ridge vs. Mount Vernon

Landmark Christian vs. Mount Paran

Mount Pisgah vs. St. Francis

Wesleyan vs. Fellowship Christian

Whitefield Academy vs. Walker

REGION 6

Heard County 4-0, 6-2

Temple 3-1, 6-2

Darlington 3-1, 5-3

Bremen 2-2, 4-4

Pepperell 2-3, 2-7

Model 1-3, 3-5

Haralson County 0-5, 1-8

Friday, Oct. 25

Bremen vs. Haralson County

Model vs. Heard County

Temple vs. Darlington

REGION 7

Fannin County 5-0, 8-0

Christian Heritage 5-0, 7-1

Gordon Lee 4-1, 6-2

Chattooga 2-3, 5-3

Dade County 2-3, 3-5

Coosa 1-4, 3-5

Gordon Central 1-4, 3-5

Armuchee 0-5, 3-5

Friday, Oct. 25

Christian Heritage vs. Fannin County

Dade County vs. Chattooga

Gordon Central vs. Armuchee

Gordon Lee vs. Coosa

REGION 8

Athens Academy 5-0, 9-0

Rabun County 3-1, 6-2

Commerce 3-1, 5-3

Elbert County 3-2, 4-5

Banks County 1-3, 1-7

Providence Christian 0-4, 1-7

Oglethorpe County 0-4, 0-8

Friday, Oct. 25

Athens Academy vs. Rabun County

Commerce vs. Banks County

Providence Christian vs. Oglethorpe County

Craig Sager II
