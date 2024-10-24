Class A Div. 1 Blog: Heard County, Athens Academy can clinch region crowns

The Week 10 slate will have one Thursday matchup, one non-region game on Friday and then 22 Friday night region contests to track. In Region 1, No. 4 Thomasville, No. 5 Fitzgerald and No. 7 Worth County are all in play for the region crown. Thomasville will be off this week and will close out at Berrien on Nov. 1. Fitzgerald has Bacon County this week and is visiting Bacon County and Worth County closes out its two final games at home with Jeff Davis and Brantley County.

There are 10 teams in Region 2 and three ranked teams with No. 2 Dublin, No. 6 Dodge County and No. 8 Northeast. The major showdown to watch will be Dodge County at Northeast. Dublin will host Central-Macon this week before closing out the season against Dodge County and has already defeated Northeast head-to-head. Region 3 is coming down to Savannah Christian, Swainsboro and No. 1 ranked Toombs County. Savannah Christian leads the Class A-3A Private poll, but will have a matchup with Toombs County next week. This week, the Raiders will travel to Swainsboro.

In Region 3, Jasper County and Lamar County can win this week to set up a region title showdown next week. Jasper County hosts Putnam County and Lamar County visits Social Circle. The top matchup in Region 4 is Fellowship Christian at Wesleyan—a top 10 A-3A Private matchup and a defacto region championship.